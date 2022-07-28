Planning and zoning recommends denial of agreement with builder for 775-acre development in Buda, Austin

communityimpact.com
Council approaches resolution on 12th Street conflict, but neighbors still dissatisfied
The city came close to settling a monthslong dispute over East 12th Street last week, postponing updates to the Urban Renewal Plan and Neighborhood Conservation Combining District perhaps one last time. With a valid zoning protest petition filed and Council Member Vanessa Fuentes off the dais, Council opted to table...
City of Hutto moves into Stage 3 water restrictions
HUTTO, Texas - The City of Hutto has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions. This comes just two weeks after the move to Stage 2. The city says the main difference between Stage 2 and Stage 3 is hose-end sprinklers can't be used and watering by hand can only be done on certain days.
Austin Planning Commission approves conditional-use permit for cocktail lounge on Rainey Street
The proposed building is 49 stories tall and includes office space, multifamily housing and a restaurant in addition to the cocktail lounge. (Courtesy Sabrina Nunez) On July 26, the Austin Planning Commission approved a conditional-use permit for a four-story cocktail bar at 80 Rainey St. in the historic Rainey Street district.
Bee Cave takes first steps toward building new police station
The Bee Cave Police Department resides in a building that officials say staff have outgrown. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) Bee Cave took the first steps toward building its new police station at the July 26 meeting. Action by City Council authorized staff to request applications for architectural firms for the...
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
Austin City Hall notebook: Housing bond proposal advances; new downtown shelter operator approved
Austin City Council held a regular meeting July 28. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Following a specially-called meeting to consider several measures tied to reproductive health care, Austin City Council gathered for its first regular voting session in over a month July 28. The meeting's extensive agenda featured a slate of...
Confederate Ave. changed to Maggie Mayes St. in Austin
Austin City Council renamed Confederate Avenue as Maggie Mayes Street at the July 28 meeting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Confederate Avenue, sometimes seen as Confederate Street, has been changed to Maggie Mayes Street by City Council in efforts to remove references to the Confederacy throughout the city. The motion was...
Council funds further review of Austin police practices, culture
Reviews of the Austin Police Department will continue. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) A new round of reviews into the Austin Police Department’s practices and past alleged misconduct will proceed over the coming months. City Council unanimously voted July 28 for a $350,000 contract extension with Kroll Associates, the consulting...
Williamson County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County Expo Center Aug. 3
A series of improvements at the Williamson County Expo Center that broke ground in February will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m. (Courtesy Williamson County) Williamson County representatives, including Precinct 4 Commissioner Russ Boles, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Williamson County...
New Braunfels Utilities makes temporary adjustments to rates, reminds customers of upcoming increase in charges
New Braunfels Utilities has announced it will be making temporary reductions to the Power Cost Recovery Adjustment during the summer months in response to customer concerns. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) New Braunfels Utilities has announced it is working to reduce power costs by initiating interim reductions in the Power Cost...
Austin pushes for housing density & H-E-B focuses on e-commerce with Leander center
The Lamar Union building shows how developments are not allow to extend past a certain height based on their single family homes nearby. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) The July 29 episode of the Austin Breakdown digs into Austin City Council's focus on encouraging housing density and H-E-B's newest location, a...
Kyle City Council to vote on noise ordinance for Costco construction
The Kyle City Council is set to vote on a noise ordinance exception for construction on the new Costco on Aug. 2. (Colleen Ferguson/Community Impact Newspaper) Kyle City Council is expected to vote on an ordinance request for construction of the new Costco set to open at 19086 I-35, Kyle, at a meeting Aug. 2. The addition of Costco in the Dry River District was announced in July 2021, as previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper.
Officials OK design contract for Pflugerville wastewater interceptor project
The bulk of the new wastewater line will be along or near Kelly Lane. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Design work is set to begin on a project constructing approximately 15,300 linear feet of new wastewater lines in Pflugerville. At a July 26 meeting, the Pflugerville City Council approved an $860,343...
Oaks 35 Apartments coming soon to San Marcos
A new complex called Oaks 35 Apartments is slated to open at 1635 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new complex called Oaks 35 Apartments is slated to open Aug. 15 at 1635 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos. The complex will have 100 studio units at...
Travis County ESD 2 accepting school supply donations through Aug. 8
Donated supplied will be distributed at an event Aug. 12. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In partnership with nonprofit Backpack Friends and software company UniteUs, Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 is collecting backpacks and school supplies for Pflugerville students in need. TCESD 2 will accept donations through Aug. 8. Those...
Austin Housing Finance Corp. approves affordable housing proposal for East Austin site
The National Housing Partnership Foundation, Capital A Housing and Integral Care will build a 262-unit development with income-restricted housing and permanent supportive housing at 3513 Manor Road. (Ben Thompson/Community impact Newspaper) On July 28, Austin City Council, as the Austin Housing Finance Corp. board of directors, unanimously approved a proposal...
Town hall meeting draws huge crowd
It was standing room only at the Lone Star Oaks event center July 28 when hundreds of Liberty Hill residents attended a “town hall” style meeting to talk about a variety of hot button issues they are concerned about. The meeting gave attendees information on the proposed I-2...
LEE COUNTY COMMITTEE LOOKING TO CREATE AN ESD
A study committee on Fire/EMS funding has set the wheels in motion for the creation of an ESD (Emergency Services District) in Lee County. An Emergency Services District is a local government agency created to provide fire and/or emergency medical services in a specific area. ESD’s are used to fund...
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
