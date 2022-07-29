Daily News: Vogue’s Latest Drama, Bella Hadid Unveils NFTs, Guess’ Fall ’22 Campaign, Plus! Were Bradley Cooper And Huma Abedin Really At Goldberg’s?

fashionweekdaily.com
We never thought we’d add Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin to our list of celeb couples we didn’t see coming — and yet, here we are. The A Star Is Born actor, director, and producer and the former vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign have reportedly been dating since this past spring, after they were introduced by Anna Wintour. While the two high-profile figures are keeping details of their relationship under wraps (and we truly don’t blame them) we’ve gotten a bit more insight into their dynamic, namely why Cooper’s reportedly finding this new relationship “challenging.”
Bradley Cooper and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin are reportedly Hollywood's newest duo. According to Page Six, the two have been dating for several months after being set up by mutual pal Anna Wintour. “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, they’ve been keeping it...
Bradley Cooper in his first high-profile relationship in years as Page Six exclusively revealed he’s dating political aide Huma Abedin. Many of the actor’s exes are women of note, including several screen stars, models, and now politicos. Check out the “A Star is Born” actors full relationship history....
Bradley Cooper hosted a small gathering of friends and family at his New York City home Thursday — which also happened to be new suitor Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday. Photos show the “Silver Linings Playbook” star’s mother, Gloria Campano, arriving at his house for the intimate soiree, as well as two other mystery guests. Abedin was not spotted at the bash. It was a bustling week at the 47-year-old “Hangover” star’s house, as chef Kristin O’Connor was spotted dropping off flowers there on Wednesday. Cooper’s good friend, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was also seen at his pad one day before the gathering....
Keeping a low profile isn't exactly easy when you're Tom Cruise!. The Top Gun star had no problem third-wheeling over the weekend as he stepped out for dinner with Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, but the couple may have been a little surprised at just how much of a spectacle he caused by just being, well, himself.
Academy Award-winning actor Bradley Cooper and Hillary Clinton's top aide, Huma Abedin, are reportedly dating after being introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour. The former wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner has been "seeing the A-lister" for several months, according to Page Six. "Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for...
Zendaya is always rocking some sort of stunning outfit and that’s exactly what she did while visiting her boyfriend, Tom Holland on the set of his new movie The Crowded Room in New York City on July 7. The 25-year-old rocked a tiny black cropped tank top with a pair of baggy high-waisted pants for the occasion.
All roads lead back to Bravo. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot over the weekend in a surprise Vegas ceremony. And to think, this is all thanks to the desperately messy cast of Southern Charm!. During the Season 7 reunion Craig Conover dropped a bomb in an attempt...
American Idol judge Katy Perry spent some time in Kentucky earlier this year as her fiancé Orlando Bloom was filming a movie there. The singer recently shared a glimpse into their life on Instagram through a series of photos and videos. Katy Perry Shares Life in Kentucky with Orlando...
It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
In 2018, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starred in the latest remake of A Star is Born, with this version of the story that’d been told three times prior seeing the former playing Jackson Maine and the latter playing Ally Maine. Cooper and Gaga’s romantic chemistry in A Star is Born was so powerful that it led to many people hoping that the two were actually dating in real life, which was only heightened when the duo performed a passionate “Shallow” duet at the 2019 Oscars. Well, sorry to those particular shippers, because Cooper has a new love interest.
Rihanna Debuts a Sporty Designer Look While in Paris with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed off their coolest fashion this weekend. The Fenty Beauty founder was seen walking around Paris on Sunday, getting ready to support Rocky at his Lollapalooza concert. The new mom looked cool in a sporty look, which she elevated with strings of pearls. The ensemble consisted...
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle is known for her classic, chic style year-round, but her latest summer look has us raving. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted rocking sophisticated tailored shorts in the most graceful way, and they’ve given us all the summer inspiration we needed. She paired these long, tailored shorts with a tucked-in white button-down blouse. To finish her look, she added a brown belt to match her pointed-toe pumps and clutch. Even though she wore shorts, she did it in such an elevated and chic way, making them perfect for any and every occasion.
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Summer heat can be impossible to dress for, between finding an outfit cool enough to face the thick, humid air and dressing appropriately for the brisk AC being pumped indoors. But Katie Holmes, the queen of functional fashion, just wore a breezy, summer dress that is perfect for rising temperatures, but suited for any occasion.
Camila Cabello is reminiscing on her time as a member of Fifth Harmony. On Thursday — one day after the former girl group celebrated the 10th anniversary of their July 27, 2012 formation on The X Factor — Cabello paid tribute to her former bandmates on social media and wished them "love and happiness."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continued their Paris family tour with their children. On Tuesday, the newlywed couple explored the Louvre museum in the French capital. Lopez’s child from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme Muñiz, came along for the private visit as well as Affleck’s daughter from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Seraphina Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez is in no rush to return from Europe after vacationing with Ben Affleck ... she's still overseas for work and some play while Ben's on daddy duty in Los Angeles. J Lo spent her Friday living the island life in Capri, Italy -- grabbing lunch with her team and riding around the city in a cart with her security detail -- all while showing love to her international fans.
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Goes NUDE on 53rd Birthday for JLo Body. It's the stage debut of Jennifer Affleck. Jennifer Lopez wowed the crowd at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on the Italian island of Capri on July 30, marking her first performance since marrying Ben Affleck earlier this month.
Jennifer Lopez, 52, was once again spotted visiting her fiancé, Ben Affleck, 49, on the set of his untitled Nike project on June 5. The adorable duo held hands as they walked through the California set, on which Ben’s 16-year-old daughter Violet was also seen. Jennifer looked sleek and stylish in a pair of high-waisted white flare jeans and a fitted black long-sleeved top. She paired the adorable ensemble with black wedge heels. She styled her hair up in a high bun and added some sparkle with a pair of gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Ben wore a black hoodie, cozy-looking blue pants, and sneakers.
