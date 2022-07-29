Greenwich schools appoints hometown educators as interim principals at Cos Cob, Hamilton Avenue

www.newstimes.com
NewsTimes
Stamford hires assistant principal from Norwalk, special education administrator from Greenwich
STAMFORD — A former assistant principal at high schools in Norwalk and Hartford has been hired as an assistant principal at Cloonan Middle School. Hector Huertas, who spent six years at Norwalk High as a teacher and administrator and for the past two years has been assistant principal at Bulkeley High School in Hartford, will take over the role previously held by Alexander Hanna, who moved to Rogers International School this summer.
NewsTimes
Greenwich schools hires program coordinator for special ed; new admin previously held post in Darien
GREENWICH — The former leader of special education in Darien is moving to the Greenwich Public Schools as the program coordinator for elementary and middle school special education, effective immediately. Theresa Fox will create and oversee programs for disabled students and report to Stacey Heiligenthaler, chief officer of special...
Register Citizen
Fairfield U., Diocese move quickly to set up Bridgeport college
BRIDGEPORT — Fairfield University and the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocese are forging ahead with establishing a new college at the latter’s former St. Ambrose Catholic School, aiming for a late 2023 launch. This week the partners successfully obtained a needed zoning change at the property, located at Mill...
NewsTimes
Brookfield schools to expand police presence to elementary schools, hire unarmed guards
BROOKFIELD — After weeks of contentious public and private debate, Board of Education members unanimously agreed last week to expand the school district’s existing School Resource Officer program to its elementary schools and also voted to hire both unarmed and armed security personnel to work at all four of the town’s public schools.
Norwalk BoE approves Estrella’s choices for NPS leadership
NORWALK, Conn. — A slew of administrative appointments at Norwalk Public Schools includes five principals, one of them a leader for a SoNo incubator school, and four assistant principals. In addition, Reginald Roberts has left his role as Norwalk High School principal to take a role in Central Office....
NewsTimes
Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
NewsTimes
How can Stamford help slow a growing mental health crisis? 20 local organizations hope to find a way.
STAMFORD — In late 2021, after Caroline Simmons was elected the city’s mayor, she held a series of advisory group meetings including one that touched on youth mental health. “The question was raised, ‘What can we do?’” said Vin Tufo, a leader of the Vita Health & Wellness...
point2homes.com
56 Bouton Street West, Stamford, Fairfield County, CT, 06907
QU sorority leader makes history with promotion
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden native Elicia Pegues Spearman, general council and vice president of human resource at Quinnipiac University, celebrated a big honor at her hometown college on Saturday. She was recognized for being named the North Atlantic regional director of Alpha Kappa Alpha, a distinguished African-American sorority. Hundreds attended the ceremony to celebrate […]
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: New Haven scores must be treated as an emergency
The wartime president Harry Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk which proclaimed “The buck stops here.” He asserted that “The president, whoever he is, has to decide. He can’t pass the buck to anybody. No one else can do the deciding for him. That’s his job.”
zip06.com
East Haven Cheer Program Welcomes Two New Coaches
When she was a senior at East Haven High School (EHHS), Tia Speringo wrote an essay in which she stated that one of her future goals was to one day become the head coach of the Yellowjackets’ cheerleading team. Six years later, Speringo has accomplished that goal and is stepping into the role as East Haven’s cheerleading coach for the 2022-’23 school year, joined by fellow program alum Tori DePalma as an assistant coach with the squad.
sheltonherald.com
Lawlor belts two homers to lead Fairfield American Little League to Metro Regional in Bristol
EAST LYME — Fairfield American Little League baseball manager Matt Lawlor has always preached patience to his team. “Patience is important in this game,” Lawlor said. “I tell my players if you don’t get them (opposing pitchers) the first time, you will get them the second time or third time.”
norwoodnews.org
Memorial Held at Tracey Towers for Beloved Neighbor, Monica Akua
Eight days after the tragic and fatal stabbing of Tracey Towers mother, Monica Akua, neighbors, community members, church friends, and elected officials gathered at the Jerome Park twin-tower housing complex to remember a beloved resident. The memorial follows a candlelit vigil, also held at the towers, in memory of Akua...
Register Citizen
Photos: Cracking claws at the annual Milford Rotary Lobster Bake
The annual Milford Rotary Lobster Bake at Lisman Landing in Milford, Conn., was held Saturday, July 30, 2022. This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate.
'It's very, very heartbreaking.' Community remembers slain Bridgeport teen as gentle and caring friend
Zion Burton, 15, was shot to death during a party at a church hall in Fairfield.
Mid-Hudson News Network
SUNY New Paltz student passes away
NEW PALTZ – A 20-year-old SUNY New Paltz student has passed away, College President Darrell Wheeler announced on Thursday. Kailas Ferrari of Cornwall died on July 23. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, July 29. Wheeler said she joined the campus community in 2019 as a participant in a...
Register Citizen
Timeline for Stew Leonard’s expansion in Norwalk
NORWALK — Stew Leonard’s customers with a green thumb will soon find their favorite plants and garden essentials year-round. Stew Leonard’s expects to complete its new indoor garden center by late fall, according to Meghan Bell, director of public relations. The addition will be located on the west side of the building, and construction is already underway to permanently enclose the outdoor retail space previously reserved for its garden products.
06880danwoog.com
New Exit Numbers May Drive Us Crazy
Since the 1950s — through name changes (Connecticut Turnpike to Thruway to I-95), changes in speed limits and the removal of tolls — 2 things remained constant: Exit 17 was in Saugatuck, Exit 18 in Greens Farms. For even longer — as Merritt Parkway signs changed from wood...
bulletin-news.com
Cardiologist From Maplewood Dies After Brief Illness
Cowboys and Indians was a popular game among the youngsters in Dr. Keith A. Hawthorne’s Maplewood neighborhood, but, according to his obituary, which was released over the weekend, “He decided to utilize the toy medical kit that his mother had given him. That item served as the starting point for a lengthy profession as a doctor committed to serving others.”
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Hamden’s Tavern by the Hall honors previous Irish bar’s history
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a watering hole in Hamden that is quite the community house called Tavern by the Hall. The place is quite history for entertainment, as it was once an Irish bar known as Dunn’s Pub. The tavern has a passion for honoring heroes of firefighters and veterans.
