Eight months in, Illinois electric vehicle incentives still on the assembly line

Herald & Review
Decatur seeks contractors to carry out home rehab program
DECATUR — After receiving more than 500 applications for owner-occupied home repairs, the city of Decatur is seeking out contractors to carry out what will likely end up being millions of dollars of work. "It is imperative that we have enough pre-qualified, qualified, and lead abatement contractors to help...
Herald & Review
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana killed in car crash
WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana's 2nd district was killed Wednesday in a car accident, her office said. The 58-year-old South Bend native represented much of LaPorte County, as well as all or parts of St. Joseph, Elkhart Starke, Marshall, Kosciusko, Pulaski, Fulton, Cass, Miami and Wabash counties.
Herald & Review
Wednesday, August 3 weather update for central and southern Illinois
Very hot and humid across Illinois this afternoon. As a cold front arrives, rain is likely and in central Illinois severe storms and flooding are possible. Full details on the timing and hazards here.
Herald & Review
'It's a monster': California wildfire evacuees recount their escape
As California residents evacuate, firefighters prepare to battle a wildfire sweeping through the U.S. state. The McKinney fire continues to burn as the California wildfire death toll hits four.
Herald & Review
Kari Lake wins Republican nomination for governor in Arizona primary election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kari Lake wins Republican nomination for governor in Arizona primary election.
Herald & Review
AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars' Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Extreme heat, then a chance for severe storms and flooding in central Illinois Wednesday
Very hot and humid across Illinois this afternoon. As a cold front arrives, rain is likely and in central Illinois severe storms and flooding are possible. Full details on the timing and hazards in our latest forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt...
Herald & Review
Weather warnings issued for Central Illinois counties
CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a sever thunderstorm watch for Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for much of Central Illinois. The severe thunderstorm watch includes 22 counties and is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Among the area counties...
Herald & Review
Mount Auburn's Farmers' Picnic continues on Saturday
MOUNT AUBURN — The Mount Auburn Farmers' Picnic will continue with activities on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the community park. Activities include a breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. with Mona Dunn and Myrna Whitehead as grand marshals. The amusements begin at noon.
