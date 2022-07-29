ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Eight months in, Illinois electric vehicle incentives still on the assembly line

By Brenden Moore
Herald & Review
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Decatur seeks contractors to carry out home rehab program

DECATUR — After receiving more than 500 applications for owner-occupied home repairs, the city of Decatur is seeking out contractors to carry out what will likely end up being millions of dollars of work. “It is imperative that we have enough pre-qualified, qualified, and lead abatement contractors to help...
DECATUR CITY, IA
Herald & Review

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana killed in car crash

WASHINGTON — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana's 2nd district was killed Wednesday in a car accident, her office said. The 58-year-old South Bend native represented much of LaPorte County, as well as all or parts of St. Joseph, Elkhart Starke, Marshall, Kosciusko, Pulaski, Fulton, Cass, Miami and Wabash counties.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
Herald & Review

AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
NEWTOWN, CT
Herald & Review

Weather warnings issued for Central Illinois counties

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a sever thunderstorm watch for Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for much of Central Illinois. The severe thunderstorm watch includes 22 counties and is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Among the area counties...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dan Seals
Herald & Review

Mount Auburn's Farmers' Picnic continues on Saturday

MOUNT AUBURN — The Mount Auburn Farmers' Picnic will continue with activities on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the community park. Activities include a breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. with Mona Dunn and Myrna Whitehead as grand marshals. The amusements begin at noon.
MOUNT AUBURN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy