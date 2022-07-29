Liberty Township welcomes new K9 officer
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — The Liberty Police Department has a new K9 team ready to protect and serve the citizens of the township.
Officer Tyler Beck and K9 Officer Shelby graduated from canine school Friday.
The department shared these pictures of the duo on Facebook .
Officers Beck and Shelby just finished six weeks of training together at Shallow Creek Kennels.
K9 Officer Shelby is trained in finding drugs, tracking, and criminal apprehension.
