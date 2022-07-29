Traffic reopened on I-20 in Harrison County in wildfire area

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. According to The American Red Cross, approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day and nearly 16 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S. The average red blood cell transfusion is approximately 3 units. A single car crash victim can require as many as 100 units of blood. One donation can help save more than one life. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be.

