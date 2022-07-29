Traffic reopened on I-20 in Harrison County in wildfire area

www.kltv.com
Related
KLTV
More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be.
KLTV
WebXtra: Brush fire breaks out near Toler Road in Longview
While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Rusk High School drill team...
KLTV
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
TYLER, Texas - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto Troup Hwy at S. Beckham Ave and then right onto S. Broadway Ave. The procession will continue to Front St where it will take a left and travel outside of the City of Tyler. It will then turn right onto Patton Ln and end at Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy 64 W (see attached map).
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lane closure slows traffic on I-20 in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a two-vehicle accident on I-20 eastbound. The inside lane of traffic is closed at around mile marker 582 at FM-3053.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
The fire marshal says the state pays for the deployment; it costs the City of Longview nothing. One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. He was taken to the hospital, Sheriff Dickson said.
KLTV
Drought Preventive Measures
Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. “The...
KLTV
Residents allowed back in homes after fire contained in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire prompted evacuations in an area of Wood County on Tuesday afternoon. According to Wood County Fire Marshal Tully Davidson, the 20-acre fire has been contained. As of 6 p.m., residents are allowed to go back to their homes. Davidson said six homes were...
KLTV
Today marks 15 years since 2 Noonday volunteer firefighters killed in house fire
While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Rusk High School drill team...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Tyler Traffic Safety Board reviews recommendations for safety solutions to dangerous curve
Coffee City EDC hosts meet and greet for potential council member, mayor candidates. “My hopes would be that we could get a little bit of a more cohesive city government,” Coffee City resident Jeff Blackstone said. Blackstone went to the meet and greet to gather more information, as he is interested in becoming a council member.
74 Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend Mainly For DWI And Possession
Last Thursday was a tragic day for the Smith County Sheriff's office as Sheriff Larry Smith confirmed that one of his deputies was tragically killed in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop with another officer. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver. Unfortunately,...
KLTV
Longview ISD to install cameras in special needs classrooms
Coffee City EDC hosts meet and greet for potential council member, mayor candidates. “My hopes would be that we could get a little bit of a more cohesive city government,” Coffee City resident Jeff Blackstone said. Blackstone went to the meet and greet to gather more information, as he is interested in becoming a council member.
KLTV
Longview firefighters deployed to help battle West Texas wildfires
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department deployed four firefighters to help fight fires in West Texas. They are relieving four Longview firefighters that were deployed to the Big Springs area two weeks ago. The Longview Fire Department has about 170 on staff. They require a minimum of 45 firefighters on duty in Longview on any given day. Firefighters who are deployed can sometimes affect certain shifts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
Multiple injured following SporTran bus crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are injured following a crash involving a SporTran bus on Wednesday morning. Crews got the call just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 8 near the intersection of N. Market Street and Kansas City Avenue. That’s near Aero Drive. According to Shreveport Fire...
KLTV
WebXtra: Regular blood donation essential to saving East Texas lives
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. According to The American Red Cross, approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day and nearly 16 million blood components are transfused each year in the U.S. The average red blood cell transfusion is approximately 3 units. A single car crash victim can require as many as 100 units of blood. One donation can help save more than one life. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be.
KLTV
WebXtra: $38K donated to 8 Gregg County nonprofit organizations
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about $38,000 in donations that were distributed to eight local nonprofit organizations. The money was collected via excess funds provided by area donors supporting this year’s Memorial Day event.
Accident causes lane closure north of Jacksonville
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The outside lane of Highway 69 southbound, north of Jacksonville is closed due to an accident, according to the TxDOT Tyler. A power line pole is hanging onto the roadway, and officials said it is expected to be cleared Tuesday by 1:15 p.m.
KLTV
Pilot crash lands Cessna near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Missouri man managed to escape a plane crash uninjured following a crash landing Saturday near Marshall. Pilot Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was flying a Cessna 150E east from Terrell to Marshall along IH-20. The plane sputtered near Hallsville, then lost power about 5 miles west of Marshall according to a DPS report.
KLTV
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
The fire marshal says the state pays for the deployment; it costs the City of Longview nothing. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge...
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
Pilot makes emergency landing near Marshall after power loss
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – No injuries were reported after a Kansas City man made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon after experiencing a temporary power loss. The Cessna 150E, a single passenger plane, was flying east from Terrell to Marshall following Interstate Highway 20, when DPS officials said the plane experienced sputtering and power loss […]
Comments / 0