ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kelis Accuses Beyoncé Of 'Thievery' Over 'Renaissance' Song Sample

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GaJi0_0gy1ugS500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TIsqz_0gy1ugS500 Beyoncé released her seventh studio album, "Renaissance," this week.  (Photo: CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images)

Beyoncé unveiled her seventh album, “Renaissance,” to rave reviews from critics and fans this week ― but one fellow pop artist isn’t singing her praises.

In a series of Instagram posts, singer Kelis criticized Beyoncé for sampling her 2003 single, “Milkshake,” on the new song “Energy,” allegedly without her permission.

Writing credits on “Milkshake,” which appears on Kelis’ album “Tasty,” belong to Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes ― both of whom are also credited as co-writers on “Energy.” Kelis was not listed as a songwriter on “Milkshake” upon its initial release, and “Energy” does not include her vocals.

Still, that didn’t stop the two-time Grammy nominee from accusing Beyoncé of “thievery” over her interpolation of the song. After an Instagram fan page mentioned the use of “Milkshake” on “Energy” this week, Kelis fired back via the verified account for her product line, Bounty & Full.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” she wrote in the comments of the post. “Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

On Thursday, Kelis amplified her stance in a pair of videos posted to her personal Instagram account.

“The reality is that my real beef is not only with Beyoncé, because, at the end of the day, she sampled a record,” she said in one . “She’s copied me before, she’s done this before, so have many other artists. It’s fine, I don’t care about that.”

“The issue is that not only are we female artists, okay? Black female artists in an industry [where] there’s not that many of us,” she continued. “We’ve met each other, we know each other, we have mutual friends. It’s not hard. She can contact, right?”

In a later video, she added : “It’s not a collaboration. It’s called thievery because the definition of collaboration means we are working together. There’s no working together if you are not checking in to see if everything’s cool.”

Representatives of Beyoncé and Williams did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on Kelis’ remarks.

Given that Kelis is not listed as a writer on “Milkshake” and is not the song’s copyright holder, her claims are not likely to hold much legal weight. The singer, however, has called out Williams and Hugo on previous occasions, saying they did not properly credit or compensate her for her work — an allegation she reiterated in her Instagram videos on Thursday.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2020, Kelis said she’d been “blatantly lied to and tricked” by The Neptunes during the early days of her career, claiming that Williams had stolen “all my publishing.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
HelloBeautiful

Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit

Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL." First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelis
Person
Chad Hugo
Person
Pharrell Williams
Teen Vogue

Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shuts Down Colorism Fueled Hate of Relationship

Snoop Dogg's daughter Cori Broadus turned 23 years old on June 22, and her longtime boyfriend Wayne Duece took to Instagram to celebrate, writing her a touching and heartfelt birthday tribute. But in the week following his post, Cori's been on the receiving end of hate from social media trolls questioning the foundation of her relationship and suggesting that Wayne is only with her because of who her father is.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance#Cbs Photo Archive#Getty Images#Bounty Full
POPSUGAR

Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise

It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family

Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Tells Kevin Hart He Doesn't Accept Money For Features: "I Never Charge"

When it comes to giving features, JAY-Z is a pretty generous guy (to those in his good book, that is). During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian's Peacock series, Hart to Heart, the father of three spilled the tea on how much it costs to get a feature from him, what attracts him to working with certain artists over others, and his future plans – including the possibility of retirement.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood ‘Popped’ His Son After He Made An Error At A Party

American actor and film director Clint Eastwood rose to international prominence based on his character as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, the first of it produced in 1964. According to his son, 36-year-old Scott Eastwood, who is one of Clint’s eight children from different mothers, the actor, who was always in the middle of glitz and paparazzi, did not condone his children despite being a Hollywood superstar.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Beyoncé dedicates Renaissance to her gay uncle and 'fallen angels' of club culture

Beyoncé kicked off her new, club-inspired album's era with a proper tribute to the gay man who helped raise her. In an emotional note posted Thursday to her website, Beyoncé indicated that Renaissance is a "three-act" project she devised over the course of three years, with help from her "husband and muse," rapper Jay-Z, though she also revealed that the album wouldn't have been possible without her uncle's influence.
HuffPost

HuffPost

110K+
Followers
6K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy