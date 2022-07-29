Durham bicycle group pushing state, city to make safety improvements on busy road

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 31 Jul 2022 15:02:22 -0400: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue at Address: 409 Flaherty Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The basketball goal has been set out in the street for at least three weeks and it blocks access to the stop sign. It is creating a traffic hazard when two cars try to pass. This family and their relatives next-door at 405 Flaherty continually put this goal outside impeding traffic.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO