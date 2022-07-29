Durham bicycle group pushing state, city to make safety improvements on busy road

www.cbs17.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Shaw expands on redevelopment processThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DHIC builds more affordable housing in RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
Related
cbs17
3rd night of bridge repairs close part of I-440 in Raleigh; truck hit Western Blvd. bridge, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Interstate 440 in Raleigh will be closed for the third night in a row to repair a bridge that was damaged by a truck Friday afternoon, police said. The wreck was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. Friday along I-440 at the...
cbs17
Part of I-440 closes again as crews repair bridge damage at Western Blvd. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Interstate 440 will be closed again Saturday night into Sunday morning as crews continue to work a bridge that was damaged in a crash Friday, police said. A wreck was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. Friday along westbound I-440 at the...
cbs17
2 wrecks with 6 cars create traffic ‘headache’ on I-440 in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two different crashes involving six cars caused massive traffic back-ups on Interstate 440 in Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said. The incidents were reported just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-440 near Western Boulevard, which is exit 2, according to Raleigh police. Six...
point2homes.com
742 Crabtree Crossing Parkway, Cary, Wake County, NC, 27513
Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Taxes for 742 Crabtree Crossing Pkwy, Cary, NC 27513. The market value for this residential property was estimated at $424,068. In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue – Sun, 31 Jul 2022 15:02:22 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 31 Jul 2022 15:02:22 -0400: Code Enforcement/Private Property Issue at Address: 409 Flaherty Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The basketball goal has been set out in the street for at least three weeks and it blocks access to the stop sign. It is creating a traffic hazard when two cars try to pass. This family and their relatives next-door at 405 Flaherty continually put this goal outside impeding traffic.
point2homes.com
1021 Ridge Drive, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27520
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. IMMACULATE Brick Ranch on Acre Lot w/Inground Pool! No city taxes or HOA! Move in ready & better than new! NEW Roof, HVAC & more! Reclaimed 3/4" pine floors, Cath ceilings w/Wood beams, tile, granite, wood cabinets & masonry F/P. Sparkling inground salt water pool, fenced back yard w/Pool house & half bath. HUGE garage w/Unfin upstairs, 2 screened porches, beautifully landscaped & lots of extras like Temp sensing foundation vents, remote controlled electrical, gutters w/Guards piped to ditch & much MORE!!
WRAL
Raleigh's workforce status as events rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raleigh's workforce status as events rebound in the aftermath of the pandemic. Conventions are making a comeback in Raleigh. Large crowds from across the country...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:06:11 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sat, 30 Jul 2022 12:06:11 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) at Address: 309 Angel Star Ln Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Rating: 1. Thank you for trimming the bushes around the electrical box down after it was reported as a fire...
RELATED PEOPLE
cbs17
Wake County’s drive-thru COVID testing ends Friday
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As of July 29, Wake County’s federally funded drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are closed. The federal funding for the sites ended at the end of June, and since then the sites have been supported by tax dollars. Now with them closing, health officials say they’re focusing on another model of testing.
point2homes.com
191 Thornbury Street, Clayton, Johnston County, NC, 27527
Copyright © 2022 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Latest Sale Price for 191 Thornbury St, Clayton, NC 27527. 191 Thornbury St, Clayton, NC 27527 was sold for the price...
cbs17
Downtown Raleigh businesses feel boost from summer events
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–During the weekend, thousands of people headed downtown for GalaxyCon at the Raleigh Convention Center. It’s the first time the event has been back in full force since 2019 and before the pandemic. “It was very exciting to go in at first and see all the...
U.S. 264 is officially I-587, with new exit numbers to come
Greenville, N.C. — North Carolina has a new interstate, and those who drive east from Raleigh toward Interstate 95 may have to develop some new habits. U.S. Highway 264 from I-95 in Wilson to Greenville officially became Interstate 587. It came after years of work to upgrade the highway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-95 in Johnston County suffers major traffic jam after pile-up crash
Four Oaks, N.C. — Thirteen people were injured in a pile-up crash Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Johnston County, authorities said. Five cars and a tractor trailer were involved in the crash that took place in the southbound lanes near Exit 93, or Brogden Road. Those involved in...
cbs17
Man who died before RDU emergency landing was experienced pilot, dad says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is learning more about the events surrounding a death linked to an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday afternoon. Officials said before the plane landed a man jumped or fell out of a plane without a parachute and died. That man was...
chapelboro.com
Trio of Incidents Slow Chapel Hill Traffic Friday; 300 Lose Power
Some Chapel Hill commuters may have experienced delays on their commutes after a trio of traffic-related incidents Friday morning. The Chapel Hill Police Department reported a fallen tree at Country Club Road and Ridge Road and two separate crashes: one at Raleigh Road and Hamilton Road and a second at 700 East Franklin Street.
9 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 3 in Raleigh area
The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, checks popular recreation areas of rivers from the Raleigh area to the North Carolina coast to help people determine where it is safe to swim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
cbs17
Power outages, minor damage seen after severe storms, tornado warning in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Minor damage and power outages were reported after severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning were issued in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon. Most of the severe storms and the tornado warning were north of Raleigh in the counties that border Virginia. But the storms still...
cbs17
1 hospitalized in 6 car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says several people were injured in a six-car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County Saturday morning. Authorities said one driver was driving recklessly, which caused the car behind the vehicle to slam on the brakes. Troopers said one person was...
cbs17
Raleigh shoplifter rescued from creek after Crabtree Valley Mall getaway fails, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shoplifter who ran from Crabtree Valley Mall had to be rescued by crews after he ended up in a nearby creek Sunday evening, police said. The incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. behind Crabtree Valley Mall in Crabtree Creek near Crabtree Valley Avenue, according to Raleigh police.
Comments / 1