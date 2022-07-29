Affidavit reveals estranged husband’s alleged involvement in murder of Diboll woman

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Sam Fidone knew he would need a big day at the Cascades to win the 52nd annual Texas State Open. He had a big day, just not big enough. Fidone entered the day inside the top 10, but eight shots behind the leaders. Fidone was even through nine holes but the back nine was a different story. Fidone blasted nine birdies on the back-nine and finished at -14. At the time he was tied with Luke Long, but Long quickly moved two shots up. Long had a two-stroke lead heading into the final hole. His bogey was good enough to claim the one stroke win over the former Lufkin Panther.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO