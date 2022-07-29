ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Bottoms Up! 8 Musician-Owned Liquor & Non-Alcoholic Drink Brands to Put on Your Radar

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Music artists and liquor brands seem to go hand-in-hand. Moguls like Diddy and Jay-Z helped pioneer the trend for hip-hop artists securing spots in the liquor realm, and now it’s becoming even more common for recording artists to own liquor companies.

From Bruno Mars to Sammy Hagar , we’ve put together a roster of recording artists who have their own alcohol brands, some of which you may already be familiar with, and others that you might now know. Below, find a list of musician-backed spirits and lagers, plus a non-alcoholic option and a beverage collab. For more boozy content, read our roundup of musician-owned wines .

Bottoms up!

Bruno Mars : SelvaRey Rum

SelvaRay promises to be the “smoothest rum you’ll ever taste.” The brand, owned by Bruno Mars and made in Panama, serves up silky-smooth rum perfect for a piña colada, mojito, daiquiri, mai tai and other yummy cocktails.

SelvaRey Coconut Rum

$38


Buy Now

1

SelvaRey carries white rum , chocolate rum , coconut rum , all of which retail for around $35-$40. The brand also released a limited-edition “Owner’s Reserve” bottle ($135) , featuring a blend of rum aged 15-25 years.

Nick Jonas: Villa One Tequila

Nick Jonas and John Varvatos founded Villa One , a premium tequila brand, in 2019. The duo worked alongside master distiller Arturo Fuentes, a.k.a. the “Godfather of Tequila,” for a collaboration that manifested in three tequilas: Silver, Reposado and Añejo.

Villa One Silver Tequila

$49


Buy Now

1

Made with 100% blue weber agaves sourced from two regions in Jalisco, Mexico, Villa One tequila combines “herbaceous, earthy Lowland notes with the sweeter, fruity notes of Highland agave, resulting in a distinct, rounded profile,” according to the brand’s website . Villa One is available at ReserveBar and Wine.com .

Sammy Hagar: Santo Puro Mezquila

It’s safe to say that Sammy Hagar found his niche in the world of spirits. Apart from the Santo Tequila brand that he owns with chef Guy Fieri, the former Van Halen rocker’s liquor portfolio includes Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum and a line of blended cocktails.

Santo Puro Mezquila

$55.99


Buy Now

1

Hagar also owns Cabo Wabo Tequila and Santo Puro Mezquilla, a blend of mezcal and tequila, and he dropped a cocktail book earlier in the year. Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits features 85 personal favorites from the Red Rocker himself.

Ciara: Ten to One Rum

Ciara expanded her growing brand, which already includes a record label and clothing line, into the rum industry with Ten to One. The singer and actress joined Trinidadian founder and CEO Marc Farrell as an investor and co-owner of the brand last year.

Ten To One Rum

$48


Buy Now

1

Ten to One carries white rum, dark rum and a limited-edition Ten to One x Uncle Nearest Caribbean dark rum released in February in honor of Black History Month.

Luke Bryan: Two Lane Lager

For beer drinkers, Luke Bryan’s Two Lane American Lager offers a “ modern take on an easy-to-enjoy beer .” The country star and Constellation Brands relaunched Two Lane Lager last year, following an initial debut in 2020.

Two Lane American Golden Lager

$from $9.99 (6 Pack)


Buy Now

1

Brewed in Virginia using American-grown barley and water from the Blue Ridge Mountains, the smooth and refreshing American Golden Lager has 99 calories per 12 oz. serving and earned high reviews for its refreshing, smooth taste. Two Lane also carries a line of spiked seltzer .

Katy Perry: De Soi

“Pleasure, without the proof.” Katy Perry and Morgan McLachlan teamed up to create De Soi , a brand of non-alcoholic apéritifs packaged in colorful bottles and sleek cans.

De Soi Champagne Dreams Non-Alcoholic Apéritif

$25


Buy Now

1

Offering a new way to do happy hour, the non-alcoholic sparkling beverages boast different flavor notes, including blackberry nectar, vanilla oak, strawberries and grapefruit.  The Champagne Dreams pictured above is a dreamy blend of reishi mushroom and passion flower. De Soi beverages are gluten-free, GMO-free, made from natural ingredients and free from artificial colors and flavors.

Blake Shelton: Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonade

Blake Shelton joined forces with Smithworks Vodka to release his own line of hard seltzers that “taste like liquid sunshine,” Shelton said in a statement . “Infused with the flavors of crisp and refreshing lemonade, it’s the perfect way to kick back and cool off this summer,” added the  country crooner.

Smithworks Hard Seltzer Lemonade Variety Pack

$16.99


Buy Now

1

As of now, the hard seltzer is only available in select states ( Drizly and Total Wine ) and in four different flavors: classic lemon, crisp lime, ripe strawberry and southern peach tea.

Cardi B: Whipshots

Cardi B dipped into the booze business with the debut of her Whipshots vodka-infused whipped cream last year. “Whipshots is over the top, sexy and unique – kind of like me. It’s going to be a party in every can,” Cardi said at the time. “No matter where you are, you can party like Cardi, and I’m so excited to finally be able to share this one-of-a-kind product with all of you.”

Whipshots (Vanilla)

$26.39


Buy Now

1

Whipshots are available in vanilla, caramel and mocha and are infused with ultra-premium vodka.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The 21 Best Tequilas You Can Buy Right Now

The Aztecs started it when they began distilling the juices from the roasted and crushed pulp of Mexico’s agaves. And thus, Tequila was born. Oddly enough, that basic technique has never changed, in spite of the fact that tequila has now been around for over half a millennium. And yet, it keeps reinventing itself, but never more dramatically than during the past 20 years. According to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, sales of super-premium tequilas have increased by more than 700 percent since 2002, after having emerged from the 19th and 20th century veils of dusty backbar bottles and “shooters” and into the 21st century’s spotlight of hand-blown decanters and limited editions.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mens Journal

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

If you love beer, you're in the right place—at the right time. With over 9,000 breweries in the United States alone, there are more craft beer varieties, styles, and flavors than ever. And, every day, experimentation and innovation are taking beer in new directions. To keep track of what's brewing, we're taste-testing and calling out […]
ASTORIA, OR
Mashed

Why The Hell's Kitchen Restaurant Is Known For Its Cocktails

In the world of competitive cooking shows, Gordon Ramsay's "Hell's Kitchen" is hot stuff, which is why it's unsurprising to find out that the program launched a series of restaurants. In 2018, Ramsay opened up his very first Hell's Kitchen restaurant in Las Vegas. This was followed by two more restaurants located in Dubai and Lake Tahoe (via 2News.com).
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Food & Wine

Which Hard Seltzers Are the Best?

If you've spent time with another human over the course of the past few summers, you've probably come into contact with a hard seltzer. The appeal has layers: They tend to be relatively low in alcohol, live in park, picnic, and boat-friendly canned packaging, and perhaps most importantly, come in flavors and carbonation levels that easily cater to cider, beer, and soda lovers alike. While there's constant innovation in the hard seltzer space, there are also cans that haven't earned the right to live in your cooler—we tasted as many as we could get our hands on. Here are eight brands we recommend.
DRINKS
biztoc.com

Tequila wins big as more make at-home cocktails

More people are toasting with tequila, according to alcohol-delivery company Drizly's customer base. "Tequila is the big winner here and the type of alcohol people are drinking at home," Drizly CEO Corey Rellas told Yahoo Finance about COVID-19 era trends that have stuck around. At-home cocktail making "reset" with COVID,...
DRINKS
Thrillist

Oat Milk, Coffee, & Protein Shakes Among 53 Drinks Recalled Over Microbial Contamination

Lyons Magnus, which makes "nutritional and beverage products," has recalled 53 different drinks due to the potential for microbial contamination, including contamination from cronobacter sakazakii. The drinks are packaged under a variety of brands including Oatly, Intelligentsia, and Stumptown. The company says that its "preliminary root cause analysis shows" that...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Ciara
Person
Guy Fieri
Person
John Varvatos
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Bruno Mars
restaurantbusinessonline.com

After a slow burn, churros become a hot restaurant menu item

Some food and beverage trends hit the menu like a bolt out of the blue. A good example of the phenomenon is the meteoric rise of White Claw that reached dizzying sales heights virtually overnight in 2018, created the hard-seltzer category and opened the flood gates to competitors too numerous to mention.
RESTAURANTS
Billboard

Ariana and the Rose on Making a ‘We’re Back’ Dance Floor Album for Her Full-Length Debut

Click here to read the full article. When Ariana and the Rose hits TikTok, the New York City singer-songwriter perches behind a piano, tickles the keys and shares her thoughts on everything from relationships gone sour to “f—k boys” she should have seen coming a mile away. And while quarantine gave Ariana DiLorenzo some time to sift through her emotions and share her candid conclusions with a devoted niche audience (garnering over 12 million views on TikTok so far), her first full-length album, Lonely Hearts Club, is less about the digital and more about the physical. Sure, introspection is present...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Ludacris Launches ‘Premium Quality’ Toy Collection for ‘Karma’s World’ Season 3: ‘It Will Blow You Away’

Click here to read the full article. In celebration of season three of Ludacris’ hit Netflix animated series Karma’s World, the Grammy-winner (né Chris Bridges) has partnered with Mattel to launch an all-new toy line that showcases natural hair curls, diversity and more. “Mattel was so outstanding with their pitch compared to the other toy brands,” Ludacris tells Billboard, moments after completing his filming for the upcoming Fast X. “Mattel blew us away with their presentation and one of the things that took us over the top was they hired someone specifically for Black hair.” The new toy collection complete with an...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Daddy Yankee Lands Emotional Farewell Tour in L.A.: ‘It’s My Goodbye But My Music Lives On’

Click here to read the full article. It was hard to guess which song Daddy Yankee would choose to open his farewell tour show. Would he go with an oldie but goodie or stick to his newer repertoire to promote his new album, Legendaddy? The chosen one to open his two-hour show on Thursday (July 28) — the second night of his five shows at L.A.’s Kia Forum — was “Campeón,” which was fitting. After all he’s a champion of champs, and watching his high-tech, riveting show, he’s still unmatched 32 years since launching his career. A five-minute countdown prepared (and hyped)...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#White Rum#Alcoholic#Non Alcoholic Drink#Food Drink#Beverages#Selvarey Rum Selvaray#Villa One
Billboard

Mark Lindsay’s ‘Silver Bird’ Flies From 1970 to Top of LyricFind Charts Thanks to ‘Gray Man’

Click here to read the full article. Mark Lindsay’s “Silver Bird” returns to the Billboard charts thanks to its appearance in the new Netflix film The Gray Man, debuting at No. 1 on the LyricFind U.S. and LyricFind Global tallies dated July 30. The LyricFind Global and LyricFind U.S. charts rank the fastest momentum-gaining tracks in lyric-search queries and usages globally and in the U.S., respectively, provided by LyricFind. The Global chart includes queries from all countries, including the U.S. The company is the world’s leader in licensed lyrics, with data provided by more than 5,000 publishers and utilized by more...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

‘The X Factor’ Releases Extended Cut of Harry Styles’ Original Audition

Click here to read the full article. A week after The X Factor showed exactly how the show put together One Direction, the music competition series is sharing the original, extended cut of Harry Styles‘ audition as a solo artist. Although it was Styles’ soulful, a capella rendition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” that made it to air back in 2010, he actually first brought a Train song to the stage — and now, that moment has been unearthed and uploaded to YouTube. The then-16-year-old Styles sang the group’s 2009 earworm “Hey, Soul Sister” for the judges, but Simon Cowell wanted...
MUSIC
Billboard

Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Hits Seventh Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti collects a seventh nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Aug. 6). The title earned 98,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 28 (down 5%), according to Luminate. Un Verano Sin Ti is the album with the most weeks at No. 1 in over a year, since Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album spent its 10th and final week at No. 1 on the list dated March 27, 2021. (Since Dangerous, Adele’s 30 had clocked six weeks at...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ringo Starr Announces ‘Cleverly-Named’ New Mini-Album, ‘EP3’

Click here to read the full article. Ringo Starr is gearing up to spread a little more love in the world. The former Beatles drummer and solo star revealed over the weekend that he has come up with the best title for the upcoming sequel to his 2012 Change the World EP. “[The] cleverly-named EP3, featuring four brand-new tracks with longtime collaborators Steve Lukather, Linda Perry, Dave Koz, José Antonio Rodriguez, and Bruce Sugar” is due out on Sept. 16 on CD and download, with cassette and vinyl due out in the fall, according to a statement announcing the project that promises...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Billboard

Best Festival Accessories to Buy Online: Hats, Scarves, Bags & More

Click here to read the full article. Heading to Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud or another music festival? Before you pack, you’ll need the right festival accessories and maybe some travel gear. There’s nothing worse than being stuck in the heat without the proper sunglasses, a hat to keep your head cool, an external phone charger just in case you’re low on juice, hand sanitizer (yes, we’re still in a pandemic), face masks, bandanas and other essentials such as sunscreen, portable fans, waterproof mascara and liquid eyeliners, and a bag to carry everything from your identification to water bottles. To help you out,...
RETAIL
Billboard

Dua Lipa ‘Shocked & Confused’ by Unauthorized Fireworks at Toronto Show

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa has officially spoken out after a series of fireworks were set off by unidentified attendees at her Toronto concert Wednesday night (July 27), resulting in three concertgoers suffering minor injuries, according to local reports. “Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto,” Lipa wrote in a statement via her Instagram Stories on Thursday (July 28). “Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my top priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Breakup Song of All Time? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. Breakups are tough, but a proper heartbreak playlist always makes it better — or at least gives you a soundtrack to cry to. Whether you’re angry, sad, moving on or feeling independent following your romantic split, Billboard compiled 50 of our favorite breakup songs to ease you through the aftermath — from Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Alanis Morissette to The Beatles and Carly Simon. Read through our list here, and then come back and let us know which breakup song is your favorite by voting in our poll below. Take Our Poll More from BillboardDwayne Johnson Confirms This '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Track Will Appear in 'DC League of Super-Pets'Sam Hunt's 'Water Under the Bridge' Video Unintentionally Boosts Support for Endangered Sea TurtlesTwitter Is Loving Those Red Carpet Photos of Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett: 'The World Is Healing'
MUSIC
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Tove Lo, Zhu, John Summit, RUFUS DU SOL, Swedish House Mafia With Fred Again.. & More

Click here to read the full article. This week in dance music: Afrojack signed to Universal Music Group as part of a new dance music venture, Maxim of The Prodigy spoke with us about his NFT drop and his late bandmate Keith Flint, Disco Donnie Presents bought Dallas’ Lights All Night festival, Perry Farrell launched a new dance music label, we shared sets from Qrion and more from NorCal’s Northern Nights 2022, Calvin Harris dropped the tracklist and latest single from his forthcoming album, and, of course, Beyoncé dropped Renaissance. As one of the biggest release days of the summer so...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy