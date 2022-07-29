There Are Hundreds of Lipsticks on Sale Today: Shop the Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Tarte, and More

www.eonline.com
Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser
Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
Here's What Ariana Grande Looks Like Going Completely Makeup Free Before Transforming With Products From Her Own Line
Ariana Grande recently shared a makeup selfie on Instagram and she is absolutely glowing!. Based on recent images obtained by People, the 29-year-old singer “gave a rare glimpse at her makeup-free face in a before-and-after makeup transformation using products from her line R.E.M. Beauty.” She started off by showing what her face looks like without applying any beauty products. Her IG story was then followed by a makeup look that involved “bronzed cheeks, glossy lips, and feathery eyebrows and lashes.”
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale
Click here to read the full article. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more...
This Is The Best Way To Find The Most Natural Foundation For Your Skin Tone, According To Professional Makeup Artists
Although it can be a difficult journey that certainly takes some work and self-reflection, finding your perfect match is one of life’s most rewarding experiences—and we’re not just talking about a person. We’re talking about your foundation, too! That’s right: life is too short to settle for the wrong makeup shade that doesn’t suit your natural complexion, which is why we’re bringing in some expert advice to help you find the best option for your skin.
Kohl’s Exclusively Selling Levi’s Loose-Fitting ‘90s Collection
Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s is bringing back Levi’s ‘90s-era SilverTab collection for a limited time. The exclusive wholesale retailer of Levi’s SilverTab, Kohl’s will sell the collection’s relaxed silhouettes at 600 locations through January of next year, it announced Thursday. Available in women’s, men’s and kids’ sizing, the capsule “embodies the trends of the ‘90s, refreshed for a new generation,” the department store chain said. Originally launched in the late ‘80s, Levi’s SilverTab gained popularity in the ‘90s thanks to its focus on loose and baggy fits. Three decades later, the streetwear- and hip-hop-inspired collection is back at...
Dermatologists Say These Are The 3 Makeup Products You Should Stop Using Immediately Over 40
Aging gracefully is possible with a balanced diet, ample hydration, a consistent sleep schedule, regular exercise, and of course, using dermatologist-approved makeup and skincare products. With that said, some products can do more harm for aging skin than good, and we checked in with board-certified dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about which ones to avoid for a healthier complexion. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and author at My Psoriasis Team, Dr. Nadir Qazi, DO, board-certified physician, cosmetic dermatology surgeon, and owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, and Dr. Erum N. Ilyas, MD, MBE, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology and founder and CEO of AmberNoon.
Experts Say You Should Stop Buying This Lip Balm ASAP—It’s So Bad For Your Lips
When searching for the right lip balm this summer, it’s important to reach for products with SPF, ample moisture and hydration. With that said, there are other common lip balm ingredients that are best to avoid and can even make your lips drier. We checked in with skincare and beauty experts to learn more about one type of lip balm that can irritate your lips as the weather gets warmer, and what to replace it with for optimal skin health. Read on for tips and suggestions from Gigi Sime, skincare expert and owner of My Beauty Clan, and Dr. Sanusi Umar, MD, (Dr.U) CEO and founder of the Dr. U Hair and Skin Clinic.
Charlotte Tilbury's Magical Savings Sale Starts Today—Save up to 30% off Celeb-Approved Makeup Kits
Everyone from Madison Beer to Lizzo to Amal Clooney is head-over-heels for Charlotte Tilbury makeup and with good reason. Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's eponymous beauty line has been around for nearly 10 years. Though, the makeup brand truly hit its stride in the last year since going viral on TikTok. The brand's hashtag boasts over 860 million views on the video-sharing app, and its notoriety is thanks to one product collection: Pillow Talk, a universal rosy nude shade available in lip liners, lipsticks, gloss, blush, and even eyeshadow palettes.
I'm a travel editor who takes more than 50 flights a year. This is the best carry-on luggage for flying.
Checking a bag is a hassle and can be pricey, so you need a reliable carry-on suitcase. Here are the best carry-ons we tested in 2022.
This Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Has an $18 Collagen Cream That Is Reportedly a ‘Life-Saver’ for Sensitive Skin
Click here to read the full article. When something is Jennifer Aniston-approved, we can’t help but swoon over it. When news broke that she adored the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, we started looking more into the celebrity-loved brand. Not only is Mario Badescu Anniston-approved, but celebs like Martha Stewart, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and Gwyneth Paltrow adore the brand’s products. While many adore the viral Drying Lotion and sprays, people need to know about their powerful collagen cream. Buy: Mario Badescu Elasto-Collagen Night Cream $18.24 The Mario Badescu Elasto-Collagen Night Cream is a powerful, luxurious night cream that many Amazon shoppers swear...
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
I tried the popular Cookies N Clean face mask from Fenty Skin and it cleared up my acne in less than a week
I tried the Cookies N Clean face mask for a week and was shocked by the results. My redness and breakouts started to clear after the first use.
10 Deals To Shop for National Lipstick Day: Save Up to 50% at Charlotte Tilbury, Sephora and Ulta
A holiday in July where we get to save on lipstick—count us in. If you’ve been holding off splurging on a new shade of lipstick or a vault full of lipstick shades, National Lipstick Day is your chance to treat yourself. Though National Lipstick Day doesn’t start until Friday, 29, some beauty brands are already hosting sales on lipsticks and other lip products. With discounts on hundreds of lipstick shades, it’s near-impossible to find the perfect hue for you.
I Thought Eye Cream Was Overrated Until I Tried Drunk Elephant’s Latest Drop
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. It’s a polarizing topic in the beauty sphere, but up until a couple of weeks ago, not only I didn’t use an eye cream, but I also really didn’t think it was necessary. I follow a comprehensive skincare routine, and most of the products I apply to my face go under my eyes as well (along with my neck and decolletage, of course!). The idea that the delicate eye area requires a specialized formula sounded like a marketing ploy rather than a necessity. Wouldn’t my moisturizer handle locking in hydration and softening lines? Why did I need yet another cream in my lineup just for the orbital arena?
The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in July 2022
Click here to read the full article. A number of beauty brands are expanding their array of products for the summer. Bestselling lines such as Nudestix are adding to their range of blushes, while ColourPop Cosmetics is launching new lip products, including lipsticks in collaboration with Disney. Additionally, TikTok-viral sensation Youth to the People launched another moisturizing cream.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Celebrity beauty brands are also expanding their lines. DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra, for one, launched an Eye Play...
A Breezy Linen Dress Once Worn by Meghan Markle Is on Sale — but Only for a Few More Hours
Whether it's blended into sheets or clothing, linen is summer's fabric of choice for a reason. Not only is it lightweight and breathable on hot days, but it's also versatile, easily dressing up and down — and a high-quality linen brand we once spotted Meghan Markle wearing on a hot day is having a sale you don't want to miss.
Glossier Products Will Now Sell at Sephora Stores
True makeup fans might often find themselves with the Sephora and Glossier website tabs open simultaneously while shopping for their beauty products, as they are both home to many cult favorite beauty products. However, today's announcement from Glossier will officially streamline your beauty online shopping. Sephora is now Glossier’s first-ever retail partner meaning that soon all of your Glossier faves will be sold in the same place as Sephora standbys like Fenty Beauty and Haus Labs by Lady Gaga. Starting in 2023, Sephora customers will not need to open another tab to have easy access to Boy Brow or Cloud Paint.
Best fridge freezer deals in the sales for August 2022: Discounts at Currys, Very and more
Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable. Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is both costly, time-consuming and often pretty overwhelming.With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear as we’re on hand to offer advice. We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products being better suited to bigger households. Similarly, it’s worth bearing in...
Applebee's and Winky Lux Made BBQ-Scented Lip Glosses. I Love Them. I'm Not Kidding.
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every so often I'll hear of a product launch that makes me stop in my tracks and wonder who the hell came up with it. Several of these unexpected collaborations have been the result of beauty brands and food companies partnering. For instance, in early June, my eyebrows raised when I heard that Nails Inc and Velveeta collaborated to translate the faux cheese's bright canary-yellow color into nail polish (it is a cute color, though). There have been plenty of others as well: E.L.F. Cosmetics and Chipotle, HipDot and Tapatío, and Etude House and KitKat are just a few that have popped up in the last few years. So imagine my confusion and surprise when a makeup collaboration between Winky Lux and Applebee's made its way to my desk.
Summer Renaissance: Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Takes Us to ‘Ivytopia’
Click here to read the full article. It’s the summer of Yoncé, and adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK recently released their latest collaborative collection titled “IVYTOPIA“. The new line wants to take us on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana”, and dropped in anticipation of Beyoncé’s new summer smash album RENAISSANCE. Like the previous adidas x IVY PARK collection, this latest drop features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is currently available online at adidas.com and in select stores, globally, with prices ranging from $30 to $200. adidas Buy:adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA...
