There Are Hundreds of Lipsticks on Sale Today: Shop the Best Deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Tarte, and More

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every so often I'll hear of a product launch that makes me stop in my tracks and wonder who the hell came up with it. Several of these unexpected collaborations have been the result of beauty brands and food companies partnering. For instance, in early June, my eyebrows raised when I heard that Nails Inc and Velveeta collaborated to translate the faux cheese's bright canary-yellow color into nail polish (it is a cute color, though). There have been plenty of others as well: E.L.F. Cosmetics and Chipotle, HipDot and Tapatío, and Etude House and KitKat are just a few that have popped up in the last few years. So imagine my confusion and surprise when a makeup collaboration between Winky Lux and Applebee's made its way to my desk.

MAKEUP ・ 3 DAYS AGO