ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Stranger Things Star Was Sure It Would Be a 'Disaster' In Season 1

By Ryan Leston
IGN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
Person
Noah Schnapp
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Cinemablend

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic

Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Disaster
Popculture

Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August

Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
MOVIES
E! News

Stranger Things Producers Initially Thought Sadie Sink Was Too "Old" to Play Max

Watch: Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know. It's hard to imagine another actress playing Max in Stranger Things, but that's what almost happened. As Sadie Sink tells it, the producers of the hit Netflix series weren't initially keen on casting her in the show for a specific reason: They thought that she was too "old" even though she was only 14, according to the actress' interview with Fashion.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Finally Confirms Will's Sexuality — and More: 'Now It's 100-Percent Clear'

For seasons, we’d speculated. Lots of Stranger Things fans had speculated. Noah Schnapp had danced around the subject of Will’s sexual orientation, and so had series creators the Duffer Brothers. Finally, as if we needed any further confirmation, we’ve got it: “Now,” Schnapp tells our sister site Variety, “it’s 100-percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Us Weekly

David Harbour and Pedro Pascal Team Up for HBO Limited Series ‘My Dentist’s Murder Trial’: Everything to Know

Things are getting even stranger. David Harbour‘s upcoming HBO project, My Dentist’s Murder Trial, is based on a chilling true story. The Stranger Things actor is set to star alongside The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal in the limited series. According to Variety, the show takes inspiration from James Lasdun‘s 2017 New Yorker article titled “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and a Lethal Sedation.”
TV SERIES
Variety

David Harbour Predicted ‘Stranger Things’ Would Be Canceled After Season 1: ‘It Was Going to Be a Disaster’

Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things” is a blockbuster TV franchise, but star David Harbour feared the show would be canceled after filming the first season. The Emmy nominee said on BBC’s “The One Show” (via Insider) that he started losing hope for the show’s success midway through filming Season 1. “I remember when we were shooting the first season. We were down in Atlanta, Netflix had given us a budget of about $20,” Harbour said. “Halfway through I remember my hair person coming up to me, like about episode four we were shooting, and she was like,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Finally Meets Metallica

The fourth season of Stranger Things came to an end earlier this month, but fans of the show are still gushing over Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). The character became an instant fan favorite, and Quinn has become a huge star overnight. The best Eddie moment occurred in the season finale when he played Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in order to distract the demobats in the Upside Down. Metallica has since reacted to the moment and even made an epic TikTok duet. Unsurprisingly, "Master of Puppets" has had a massive streaming boost since the episode aired, and Metallica just played the jam at Lollapalooza. During the event, the band even met Quinn, and the video of them all together is bound to warm the hearts of any Stranger Things fan.
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Andor: New Star Wars Show Gets a Delay, and a New Trailer

Disney has revealed a new trailer for Andor – but also revealed that it's been delayed to September 21. The upcoming Disney+ series was originally set to begin on August 31, but has been pushed back almost a month. It will now begin with a three-episode premiere. Disney hasn't...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for August on Netflix, Disney, Prime and Binge!

When it comes to binge watching TV, winter is the best season for it. There's no guilt factor compared to the rest of the year. It's bloody freezing outside (or flooding). Of course the sensible play is to stay inside, de-pants, popcorn up and watch telly. Sadly, August is the last winter opportunity you've got, but I've got plenty of shows/movies to make your final Netflix and literal chill sessions memorable.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

How to Watch The Lord of the Rings in Chronological Order

From its epic scale and unmatched sense of adventure to its beloved characters and the unforgettable relationships between them, Lord of the Rings remains the all-time best series of fantasy films. Now, 21 years after The Fellowship of the Ring, LotR is back in the zeitgeist thanks to Amazon’s upcoming Middle-earth TV series, The Rings of Power.
MOVIES
IGN

How To Solve The Kentmere Eye Note

The mailman will come to the shop to deliver you letters throughout the game. Some of them are from friends like Simone or Amos, while others are very cryptic and only have two words written on them. The first time you receive one of these mysterious letters will be on...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy