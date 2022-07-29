Valve Drops A Steam Deck Surprise - And For Once It's Good News

Long before Apple's foray into the streaming world with Apple TV, there was Macintosh TV. At that time, the device was something like no other — a computer-TV hybrid. It was an LC 520 Macintosh computer paired with a 14-inch Sony Trinitron CRT and TV tuner card (via Ars Technica). This means users could both use the device as a computer as well as watch television through a coax cable connection. It also included a CD-ROM drive, allowing owners to insert CDs to view on the CRT screen. Additionally, the Macintosh TV came with a remote control.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO