Joan Laporta suggests Barcelona turned down Cristiano Ronaldo in favour of Robert Lewandowski

www.90min.com
Related
Millie Bright insists England don't have 'individual focuses' heading into Euro 2022 final
England centre-back Millie Bright has said that she and her teammates are not going into Sunday's Euro 2022 final with Germany with individual glory in mind.
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan
Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Symbolic Statement at Old Trafford
They begin the new campaign against Brighton on 7th August. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he does not intend to be at the club this impending season. The Portuguese superstar had been absent from the entirety of pre-season until this week. United’s hierarchy accepted this time off due...
RELATED PEOPLE
Soccer-Laporta says he feels 'moral debt' to let Messi finish career at Barca
July 29 (Reuters) - Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the club will try to bring seven-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou as they have a "moral debt" to ensure the Argentina forward can finish his career with the LaLiga club.
ESPN
Robert Lewandowski talks to ESPN about life at Barcelona, his Bayern legacy and stopping Real Madrid
NEW JERSEY -- Robert Lewandowski conquered just about everything during his eight years in Germany at Bayern Munich, but now he's ready for a new challenge. The 33-year-old striker joined Spanish giants Barcelona for around €45 million this summer and is ready to help the Catalan side get back to the top of the European game.
Report: Manchester United Set To Bring An Additional Centre-Forward Regardless Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Future At Old Trafford
Manchester United are looking into the market to bring an additional striker to face the next season regardless of Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the Red Devils.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool continue Bellingham talks; Juventus interested in Martial
Saturday's transfer rumours, including Liverpool's interest in Jude Bellingham & Anthony Martial's links to Juventus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Man Utd squad for Atletico Madrid friendly
Cristiano Ronaldo has not been named in Manchester United's 21-man squad for their pre-season friendly with Atletico Madrid on Saturday.
Lewandowski gone, but Bayern Munich looks even stronger
BERLIN (AP) — Even with Robert Lewandowski leaving, Bayern Munich is getting stronger. The 10-time defending champions have not only signed two outstanding forwards to replace the Barcelona-bound Lewandowski, they have also embellished the squad with a host of other youngsters. Senegal forward Sadio Mané has arrived from Liverpool...
Marc-Andre ter Stegen wants Frenkie de Jong to stay at Barcelona
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has insisted that while he would like Frenkie de Jong to stay at the club, the matter is not his to discuss.
Lucy Bronze admits she would have traded all her club honours for Euro 2022 success
Lucy Bronze has admitted she would have swapped all her honours at club level for Euro 2022 victory with England after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jurgen Klopp provides squad injury update after Strasbourg defeat
Jurgen Klopp gives a fresh fitness update after Liverpool's 3-0 defeat to Strasbourg.
Atletico Madrid president insists summer transfer business is done despite Cristiano Ronaldo links
Atletico Madrid's president rules out any further signings amid talk of a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Man Utd consider pushing through Frenkie de Jong transfer amid Chelsea interest
Man Utd could push through Frenkie De Jong deal by helping pay deferred wages.
RB Leipzig 3-5 Bayern Munich: Ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mane scores on his competitive debut as the German champions hold off a late second-half comeback from Leipzig
German champions Bayern Munich survived a late comeback from RB Leipzig to claim a 5-3 victory in the German Supercup on Saturday with an impressive first half attacking display and new signing Sadio Mane scoring on his debut. Bayern, aiming for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title this season, were eager...
How Twitter reacted to England beating Germany in Euro 2022 final
Twitter reaction as England beat Germany in historic Euro 2022 final.
Erik ten Hag insists Man Utd are 'ready' for Premier League season
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag insists team are ready for Premier League season despite pre-season results tailing off.
Antonio Conte hints at long-term Tottenham stay
Antonio Conte suggests he wants to stay at Tottenham beyond the end of his current contract.
Robert Lewandowski accuses Bayern Munich of lying about reason for Barcelona transfer
Robert Lewandowski accuses Bayern Munich of lying about reason for Barcelona transfer.
90min
759
Followers
7K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0