Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Iredell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-29 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-29 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Polk; Greater Rutherford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Rutherford and eastern Polk Counties through 230 PM EDT At 203 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of Columbus, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Forest City, Rutherfordton, Spindale, Mill Spring, Green Creek and Harris. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

POLK COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO