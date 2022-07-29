This week on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," July 31, 2022: Manchin, Toomey, Kashkari, Salvanto, Costa, Khalid, Martin, Ponnuru

www.cbsnews.com
Related
Adam Schiff: Clarence Thomas crossed a line
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas crossed a line in a case involving the Capitol riot, according to a member of the Jan. 6 committee. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a high-profile member of the panel, ratcheted up his rhetoric admonishing Thomas after the vice chairwoman of the committee, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), said on Sunday the panel could subpoena Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of the conservative justice. Schiff referred to the Supreme Court ruling in January to reject a request by former President Donald Trump to prevent the release of White House records to the Jan. 6 committee; Thomas was the lone justice to dissent.
Bombshell report, dueling Pence speech disrupt Trump’s Washington return
WASHIINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates. ... Donald Trump calls for the death penalty for drug dealers and again falsely claims he won the 2020 presidential election. ... An anti-Greitens group spends big in Missouri Senate. ... A new poll shows Sen. Raphael Warnock up in Georgia Senate, as well as Gov. Brian Kemp ahead in Georgia Governor (though both leads are within margin of error). ... And the DCCC gets backlash from Democratic lawmakers for meddling in Michigan-03. But first: On the very day Donald Trump made his first visit to Washington, D.C. since leaving the White House a year and a half ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland told NBC’s Lester Holt that the Justice Department will hold everyone — and anyone — criminally responsible for what happened on Jan. 6 accountable.
How Fox News Covered Jan. 6 Hearing—Donald Trump 'Exonerated'
While Sean Hannity was denouncing the January 6 hearing on Fox News, the committee was examining his tweets to Donald Trump's administration officials.
How the January 6 committee used Fox News against Donald Trump
Everyone knows that Donald Trump is a devotee of Fox News. During his presidency, he would regularly live tweet his favorite shows and viewed primetime hosts like Sean Hannity as de facto advisers to his White House.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kellyanne Conway advises Trump to wait until "right after the midterms" if he's going to announce White House bid
Former President Donald Trump is "chomping at the bit" to announce his third presidential bid, his former counselor and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway says. But she has advised him to wait. "My advice to the president privately is my advice to him publicly, which is, 'If you want to announce,...
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
CNN obtains unseen footage of Trump talking about efforts to overturn Georgia election results
CNN’s Jake Tapper talks with documentary filmmaker Alex Holder who had behind-the-scenes access to the Trump White House and family for his docuseries “Unprecedented.”
RELATED PEOPLE
POLITICO
Lindsey Graham has now formally challenged a subpoena issued to him out of Georgia concerning the 2020 election.
The federal court lawsuit seeks to "quash the state court proceedings seeking to compel his appearance." What happened: Attorneys for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) have formally asked a federal court to quash a subpoena demanding his testimony before a grand jury in Georgia. The filing asks Fulton County, Ga., District...
A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview
Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
Daily Beast
Liz Cheney Says Ginni Thomas, Wife of Clarence Thomas, Could Get Jan. 6 Subpoena
Ginni Thomas, the wife of the stoutly conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who played a pivotal role in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, now faces the threat of a subpoena to force her to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee. During a Sunday-morning TV appearance on CNN’s...
Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump election probe in Georgia gets a win as Lindsey Graham ordered to testify
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday. Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.The January 6 committee is set to hold two more hearings this week. It isn’t clear yet whether Thursday’s hearing will be held during the day or will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What's 'Morning Joe' Host Joe Scarborough’s Net Worth?
Joe Scarborough, who was previously a practicing lawyer and then a congressman, has now been hosting radio and TV shows for a number of years. The Morning Joe host works alongside Willie Geist and his wife Mika Brzezinski. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scarborough's net worth is $25 million. Article...
Judge pauses subpoena of Sen. Lindsey Graham in Georgia's Trump investigation
A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily halted a subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in a Georgia special grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump's behavior after losing the 2020 election. Graham filed a motion earlier Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in South Carolina in...
CNN's Kaitlan Collins elected to serve as White House Correspondents' Association president
CNN's Kaitlan Collins has been elected to serve as president of the White House Correspondents' Association for the 2024-25 cycle. Collins, who became CNN's chief White House correspondent at the start of the Biden administration, won with 240 votes over the 201 received by USA Today's Francesca Chambers on Wednesday.
Karl Rove incorrectly claimed there was 'statistically' no way Trump could lose the 2020 election, Jared Kushner writes
Karl Rove assured Jared Kushner Trump couldn't lose the 2020 election, Kushner writes. Kushner recalls Rove calling him on election night 2020 after Trump prematurely declared victory. "He's going to win. Statistically, there's no way the Democrats can catch up with you now," Rove said. Former Trump White House advisor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Patrick Byrne's Jan. 6 Testimony Could Be Damaging For Trump: Ex-RNC Chair
The testimony given to the January 6 committee by a key ally of Donald Trump could damage the former president, according to a prominent Republican. Michael Steele, ex-chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), was asked on MSNBC for his view about the evidence that the former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne had given on Friday to the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.
DC police officer confirms Trump had 'heated exchange' with Secret Service over going to the US Capitol, backing up Cassidy Hutchinson's bombshell January 6 testimony: CNN
A police officer has backed up testimony that Donald Trump fought with his Secret Service detail. According to CNN, the officer told the January 6 committee he witnessed a heated exchange. The testimony supports former the account shared by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
Former Washington Free Beacon Reporter Backed by Don Jr. Gets Trounced in GOP Congressional Primary
Former Washington Free Beacon reporter Matthew Foldi lost by a massive margin in Tuesday night’s Republican primary for Maryland’s 6th congressional district. The former conservative reporter, who trolled incumbent Rep. David Trone’s (D-MD) congressional office by conducting “closed-office tours,” lost to fellow Republican Maryland Del. Neil Parrott. The race was called shortly after 10 p.m. As of early Wednesday morning, Foldi had collected a measly 14.8 percent of the vote in the race compared to Parrott’s 63.9 percent. Notably, the former reporter who billed himself as an “outsider” had earned endorsements from Republican Party big-wigs, including House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Donald Trump Jr., and further held a fundraiser in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard. (Foldi didn't immediately return The Daily Beast's request for comment on Wednesday morning.) Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon reacted to the Don Jr.-backed candidate’s loss by calling it a “huge win for ‘anti-establishment’ forces in Republican Party” and saying “Foldi the RINO choice for House seat defeated convincingly.”
New revelations about former President Trump from the Jan. 6 committee’s last summer hearing
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol held its final public hearing of the summer. CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane reacts to what the committee revealed about Former President Donald Trump’s actions while the riot unfolded.
CBS News
520K+
Followers
61K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0