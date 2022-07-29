Rockets Ex Dwight Howard Heading to WWE?

Howard played three seasons with the Rockets from 2013-16.

Former Houston Rockets center Dwight Howard may have a new trick up his sleeve, spending Thursday at WWE tryouts in Nashville.

As ESPN reported, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year cut promo videos for roughly five hours and showed serious interest in one day joining the industry.

“I think it is something that’s in my future, I love the WWE, I love wrestling,” Howard said.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to be here and just witness this whole thing of tryouts and everything and hopefully one day in the future, I’ll actually be in the ring wrestling and holding up a belt.”

In three seasons with the Rockets from 2013-16, Howard averaged 16 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. He also helped lead the Rockets to a Conference Finals appearance in 2015. However, Howard and teammate James Harden appeared to butt heads, which led Howard to leave in free agency at the end of his contract.

Currently an unrestricted free agent, Howard spent last season suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers , putting up 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 60 games for the purple and gold.

The Hall of Fame big man landed at No. 43 on Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players list of the last 50 seasons.

Since leaving the Rockets , Howard has bounced around the league, playing for the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, and two separate stints with the Lakers.

With his NBA future uncertain at the moment, Howard may be in the early stages of beginning a new profession.