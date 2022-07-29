ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quad Webb: Heavenly and Contessa’s friendship is over after botched ‘intervention’

By Evan Real
How’s this for “messy boots” ?

“Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb reveals that Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe have pulled the plug on their friendship — and it’s all because of the botched “intervention” that recently played out on the Bravo reality show.

“Those two will never see eye to eye,” Webb, 42, asserts in an exclusive interview with Page Six. “I don’t think the trust is there anymore. I don’t think that they even desire to want to rebuild or restore a friendship.”

As seen on Sunday night’s episode, Metcalfe, 46, lured Kimes, 51, to her home for what the latter thought was a girls’ night watching movies with the rest of the cast.

But when Kimes made her way downstairs to Metcalfe’s basement theater, she was forced to watch herself spew vicious verbal attacks at her co-stars in a series of her own YouTube videos.

Quad Webb tells Page Six why her “Married to Medicine” co-stars Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe called it quits on being friends.
“Heavenly … said a lot of nasty things about every one of us and is that something that a friend should do or a person who says they’re a friend? No, absolutely not,” Webb acknowledges.

However, she notes that giving Kimes a heads-up about the topic at hand — rather than a deceitful ambush — could have prevented the explosive fight with Metcalfe and more women that broke out later in the evening.

“When we’re talking about an intervention, we’re trying to get to the core of a reason,” the Bravolebrity tells us. “I don’t feel that Contessa going to get her enemies to say this was an ‘intervention’ was the right thing to do.”

Webb notably advocated for Kimes and made it known to Metcalfe that she disagreed with her approach to handling the situation. But after defending her dentist pal, she soon discovered that she had been on the receiving end of several merciless jabs too.

Metcalfe staged an “intervention” to address Kimes’ many rude remarks about the entire “M2M” cast.
In addition to criticizing Metcalfe’s marriage, calling Dr. Simone Whitmore a “flip-flopper” and branding Toya Bush-Harris a “bitch that’s lazy,” Kimes accused Webb of plumping her face with fillers and, even worse, “[sleeping] with married men.”

Webb was unaware of Kimes’ remarks prior to the get-together.

“I do not have filler and for those girls who have them, ‘Hey, girls who have them!’ But that’s just not me,” she says, addressing the cosmetic work claims. “I don’t have fillers. I don’t have Botox. I’ve only had one surgery and that was to get my fibroids removed.”

Understandably, though, Webb was more upset by Kimes saying she pursues the spouses of others.

Webb was previously unaware of Kimes’ verbal attacks on her looks and character.
“I was very disappointed to hear that from her because she knows better than that,” says the TV personality, who divorced husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford in 2018 after eight years of marriage.

Webb, who is just beginning to dip her toes back into the dating pool, elaborates, “I don’t even dance in front of the other women’s husbands because I know that … I am very beautiful and very pretty and I know that I can be desirable amongst many. But I am respectful.”

Kimes seemingly apologizes for the hurtful comment on the next “M2M” episode, but Webb suggests that it will take more conversations to move past the issue.

“I thought that was a load of bulls—t when she said that and I still don’t like it and I’m going to deal with that accordingly,” she says. “So Heavenly has to hear that from me, for sure.”

Webb teases that there are “fun” times ahead on “M2M” Season 9.
Despite the conflict that has persisted among the crew in the first few episodes of Season 9, Webb promises that there are good times ahead.

“I’ll tell you that we all had the best time during the cast trip to Las Vegas. Of any cast trip we’ve ever taken on this show in nine seasons, this one takes the cake,” she teases.

“We just had so much fun and I was actually able to grow closer to all the girls. It was a wild time! The fans are going to be glued to the TV, their iPads, their phone screens, every single device they got, when it finally airs.”

“Married to Medicine” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

