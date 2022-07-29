ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Björk’s daughter, 19, makes modeling debut for Miu Miu

By Elana Fishman
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weDmT_0gy1tj8T00

Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney is a style star on the rise.

The 19-year-old daughter of singer Björk and artist/director Matthew Barney is the face of Miu Miu’s new ad campaign, marking her modeling debut.

“Photographed by Julien Martinez Leclerc, this introduces the actor Isadora Bjarkardóttir Barney to the Miu Miu universe,” the brand’s press release reads.

“She follows in a long line of emergent cross-disciplinary Miu Miu muses, united in their difference — in their passionately individual stance.”

Isadora — who goes by Doa — joins fellow brand ambassadors including Sydney Sweeney , Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Corrin and “King Richard” breakout star Demi Singleton.

The “Hyperballad” hitmaker’s daughter models Miu Miu’s fall 2022 jewelry designed by artists Nathalie Djurberg and Hans Berg, including colorful beaded pieces inspired by flowers and pills.

It’s been a big year for Isadora: The teen recently made her film debut alongside her mother in “The Northman,” which also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman and Anya Taylor-Joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMzjY_0gy1tj8T00
Barney poses at the premiere of “The Northman” in April 2022.
FilmMagic

“Since I was 13 or 14, I knew I wanted to take acting seriously,” she told The Face in February. “And [my mom] knew that. So she’s been so supportive. It was important to her that she would help me realize this.”

The Pitzer College student’s also following in Björk’s footsteps by making music, although she said she “[hasn’t] really found [her] footing” in that arena yet.

“[I] have a kind of album … sort of … maybe formulating,” she told the outlet. “I don’t know how far I’m going to go with this. But it’s been a lot of fun working with these friends of mine, who are also just starting out and doing really, really cool things.”

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Anne Hathaway Sports Mini Sequin Magenta Dress Sitting Front Row at Valentino Couture Show in Rome

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway has done it again. On Friday, the actress attended the Valentino couture show for its fall 2022 collection in Rome, held at the city’s famed Piazza di Spagna. She wore a sequin mini peplum dress by the Italian luxury fashion house in its now-signature magenta hue.More from WWDValentino Couture Fall 2022Kim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StylePhotos from the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' London Premiere She wore her hair down, with accessories by Valentino, including a matching mini stud handbag and patent platform heels. She is usually styled by Erin Walsh, who also works...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Olivia Rodrigo Puts Her Spin on the Dress Brand of the Year

Nensi Dojaka has won plaudits for her conceal-and-reveal minidresses and bodysuits. Last year, the fashion search engine Lyst revealed her sexy LBDs were among the hottest products online, and she went on to be awarded the prestigious LVMH Prize in the fall. Countless celebrities have fallen for the designer’s sultry looks—her stylish gen-Z fans include Dua Lipa, Emma Corrin and Zendaya—the most recent convert being Olivia Rodrigo.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Attend UNICEF Benefit In Sexy Spaghetti Strap Dress

On Saturday, the UNICEF ball in Capri, Italy, saw a lot of celebrity guests and that included model Leni Klum, daughter to the famous super model Heidi Klum. A sense of style seems to run in the family, because Leni showed up wearing an absolutely stunning spaghetti strap dress with a sexy plunging neckline that showcased her décolletage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Barney
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Alexander Skarsgård
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Björk
SheKnows

Fans Are Losing It Over Vera Wang’s Leisurely Photo That Shows Off Her Long Legs

Click here to read the full article. Vera Wang is beautiful, unbothered, and knows how to relax in style. On July 15, Wang posted a photo that is the pinnacle of relaxation and glamour on her Instagram. She posted the photo with the simple caption, “Ridin around……CHILL. 👏🙏😌👍.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) In the photo, we see the legendary fashion designer relaxing in her posh limo, showing off her long, toned legs as she rocks white pumps and an elevated casual look. We can also see a hint of her pink hair from...
wonderwall.com

Kate Moss opens up about bad experience shooting her iconic Calvin Klein ads with 'macho' Mark Wahlberg, plus more news

Kate Moss opens up about feeling objectified, 'vulnerable' on 1992 shoot. The Calvin Klein ad campaign that made Kate Moss a household name in the early '90s also left her feeling "completely" objectified, "vulnerable and scared," the supermodel said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4 over the weekend. She also said she credits her campaign costar, Mark Wahlberg, with stirring up a lot of those ugly feelings. Asked about the now iconic 1992 photos, which show Kate wearing only jeans as she straddled "Marky Mark," as he was then known, Kate admitted she has "not very good memories" about working with the star. "He was very macho and it was all about him," she shared on "Desert Island Discs" (via The Independent). "He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model." Kate said she was suffering from "severe anxiety" before she even got to the first day on the job. "I really didn't feel well at all before the shoot. For like, a week or two, I couldn't get out of bed," she said. The attitude of the designer and his team certainly didn't help. "They played on my vulnerability," Kate asserted, adding that "Calvin loved" her teenaged youth and innocence. In a 2012 Vanity Fair interview, Kate said the prospect of "straddling this buff guy" for the shoot made her feel like she wasn't herself. "I didn't like it. … I thought I was going to die," she said at the time. Asked about his interactions with Kate for the brand in 2020, Mark asked the Guardian, "I never really had a problem with Kate, did I?" Once he was filled in on her reaction to working with him, Mark acknowledged he "was probably a little rough around the edges" at the time. "But I've seen her and said hello," he added. "I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#The#Pitzer College#Musi
Page Six

Jason Momoa, Eiza González confirm they’re back together with motorcycle ride

Jason Momoa and Eiza González are back on. The “Aquaman” star and the “Baby Driver” actress confirmed they are a couple again Thursday with a romantic motorcycle ride through Malibu, Calif. Momoa, 42, sported a light pink sweatshirt and khaki slacks for the joyride, while 32-year-old González — who sat behind the hunky star with her arms wrapped tightly around his waist — opted for a letterman jacket and black yoga pants in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Safety was clearly top of mind for the lovebirds, both of whom wore helmets while taking the actor’s Harley Davidson out for a spin. Momoa...
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, accuses him of cheating: ‘8 years of lies and deception’

Looks like Ne-Yo’s wife is about to become “Miss Independent.” Crystal Renay shared an impassioned statement via Instagram on Saturday, in which she accused her husband of cheating on her with “numerous” other women over the course of their nearly decade-long relationship. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!” her statement began. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist....
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star’s hunky son makes screen debut in ‘Uncoupled’

“The Cosby Show” alum Geoffrey Owens is one proud papa. Earlier this week, the 61-year-old actor — who played Elvin Tibideaux, Sondra Huxtable’s husband on the ’80s sitcom — walked the red carpet for the Netflix show, “Uncoupled” alongside his son, Jordyn Owens, who plays the character Trey in the series. “I’m beyond words proud,” he gushed to Page Six, “I’m speechless.” It’s the first role for the 23-year-old Montclair native, who was a guard on the University of Massachusetts Lowell basketball team. Jordyn appears to be slightly stunned that his first role found him acting opposite Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, exclaiming...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

JoJo Siwa reveals she has a bald patch from ‘Dance Moms’ stress

JoJo Siwa is clearing the air on her hair. The pop star — who has been making headlines amidst her “rudest celebrity” drama with Candace Cameron Bure —  posted a TikTok yesterday showing a bald patch on the side of her head … and it’s not from her signature side ponytails. Writing, “When someone notices my bald spot and wonders what it’s from…” the star sweeps her short ‘do to the side in the video, revealing a sizable area of missing hair. The clip then flashes to several images of her as a child on “Dance Moms,” with her caption reading:...
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Six secrets behind Princess Diana’s wedding dress

When Lady Diana Spencer married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, the world waited with bated breath to see the wedding dress that would become one of the most famous of all time. At just 19 years old, Lady Di had turned into an overnight fashion icon once the couple’s engagement was announced — and the fever surrounding the wedding and what the soon-to-be princess would be wearing swept Britain (and the entire world). While their marriage was not to last, the image of Diana’s extravagant puffed-sleeve wedding dress has stayed with royal fans for decades. Here, we take a look back at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
DoYouRemember?

Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’

Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
MOVIES
Variety

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Drops Second Swimwear Collection

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Earlier this year, a clip from the reality star’s cover story with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” Kardashian is staying true to her word: The beauty and fashion mogul announced earlier this year the expansion of her ultra-popular Skims brand to include its first swimwear collection. The first collection dropped in March but the new line, out today,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Jennifer Lopez Went Sightseeing Around Paris with Ben Affleck in 2 Breezy Dresses from This Cool-Girl Label

Jennifer Lopez knows a thing or two about packing for the destination — and in this case, we're talking about the City of Love. The singer, 53, and Ben Affleck are celebrating their recent nuptials with a Parisian getaway, featuring cuddly park dates, dinner at the top of the Eiffel Tower, and plenty of sightseeing. For her days packed with touristy events, Lopez has opted for not one, but two different Reformation dresses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Olivia Cooke Makes an Elegant Arrival in Shimmering Thom Browne Dress at ‘House of Dragon’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Cooke celebrated the new HBO “House of Dragon” series with an elegant fashion moment. The actress, who stars as Alicent Hightower in the “Games of Thrones” prequel series, attended the world premiere of the new series Wednesday night in Los Angeles wearing a deep blue sequined, off-the-shoulder dress from Thom Browne. The look was styled by Studio &, a creative agency run by Kate Foley and Alexandra Cronan.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. Premiere Cooke...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

130K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy