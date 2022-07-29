NC Lt. Gov. Robinson pays delinquent vehicle tax bills

www.wral.com
State efforts to change N.C. alcohol laws
Because of the way our state's alcohol laws are structured, there isn't much that can be done on a local level when it comes to big changes — that authority largely lies with the state legislature. That is something that several elected officials have taken on over the last few years.
Stein’s New Federal Lawsuit Seeks To Head Off N.C. Punishment Based On 2020 Election Ad Dispute
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is going to federal court to have a 91-year-old state law declared unconstitutional. The suit stems from a 2020 campaign ad challenged as false by Stein’s general election opponent. “This is an action for declaratory judgment and injunction by Plaintiffs who have been subjected...
Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in N. Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — After a decade of vigorous opposition, most North Carolina Republicans have now embraced the idea of expanding the state's Medicaid program to cover hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults. Legislative approval finally appears within reach. During the General Assembly session that ended July 1, the...
NC Court of Appeals to reveal more about how judges ruled
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s intermediate-level appeals court will now make public more details about how its three-judge panels settled certain questions brought before them. On Monday, the state Court of Appeals will begin revealing online whether rulings on petitions filed with the court are unanimous or 2-1...
Threats, intimidation and legal action. Skeptics strain NC election workers
Shortly after the 2018 election, Buncombe County election workers were chitchatting over coffee when a voter walked in the office door. They jumped to greet the stranger almost as if they were celebrating the arrival of an old friend. Their enthusiasm and unintentional coordination caused the visitor to chuckle at the over-the-top service, says Corinne Duncan, the executive director of the county’s elections board.
'I'm not very good at math.' Lt. Gov. Robinson pays off tax bills dating back to 2006 after WRAL inquiry
Raleigh, N.C. — Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was confident his past financial woes were a thing of the past. “I don’t have any unpaid taxes,” Robinson, North Carolina’s top Republican executive officeholder, told WRAL News on Wednesday afternoon. He was surprised to learn in the interview...
Durham leaders want everyone to have internet access
Durham, N.C. — City leaders in Durham want to bridge the so-called "digital divide," providing everybody with access to the internet. Making internet a reality for everyone is a top priority for local and state leaders after the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped expose the realities of the digital divide across the state and country.
States boost child care money as congressional effort stalls
ALBANY, N.Y. — Difficulties in finding affordable child care cost Enoshja Ruffin her job three years ago. The mother of six was let go from her position as a counselor for kids with cerebral palsy after she missed three shifts because she had trouble finding babysitters. After three months...
NC BUSINESS LEADERS: Court must order state to fulfill Constitution's promise to NC children
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following are highlights from the friend of the court (amici curiae) brief signed in support of implementation and funding of The Comprehensive Remedial Plan in the Leandro cases to assure that North Carolina meets its constitutional obligation to provide every child with access to a quality education. It was signed by 54 of the state’s top business leaders including the current chair of the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce and three former chairs. The complete list of signers follows is at the conclusion of these highlights. You can read the full text of the brief, prepared by counsel for the business leaders Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, here.
Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results
PHOENIX — An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former President Donald Trump who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol and another lawmaker who also believes the 2020 presidential election results should be overturned are among four Republicans vying for the top elections post in the presidential battleground.
Court rules 56,000 convicted felons can now vote in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 56,000 North Carolinians can now register to vote in elections, with roughly 1,800 of those being in New Hanover County, and there hasn’t been a push to change voter rights this large since 1965. A court ruling from late April was put into motion earlier...
Biden nominates utility's ex-board chair to rejoin panel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — President Joe Biden has nominated the former board chairman of the nation’s largest public utility to rejoin the panel. Huntsville, Alabama attorney Joe Ritch is Biden’s pick to return to the board of the Tennessee Valley Authority. Ritch left the federal utility's board in...
U.S. 264 is officially I-587, with new exit numbers to come
Greenville, N.C. — North Carolina has a new interstate, and those who drive east from Raleigh toward Interstate 95 may have to develop some new habits. U.S. Highway 264 from I-95 in Wilson to Greenville officially became Interstate 587. It came after years of work to upgrade the highway...
How Does North Carolina's 2022-23 Budget Affect The State's Teachers?
WUNC (public radio) Education Reporter Liz Schlemmer visited More to the Story to discuss how the recently implemented almost 28-billion-dollar state budget will affect teachers' pay. Are the upgrades enough, and how does North Carolina compare to other states?. This interview originally aired July 20, 2022.
North Carolina Drivers: Beware Of BAT-Mobiles Looking For Impaired Drivers
RALEIGH – North Carolina drivers in all 100 counties should look out for the BAT-mobile cruising their local streets this summer. And this BAT-mobile will have a singular mission – to get impaired drivers off the roads. The BAT-mobile refers to mobile Breath Alcohol Testing Units, used by...
At minimum wage, it takes 90 hours/week to afford 1 bedroom Raleigh apartment
RALEIGH – Triangle rent prices were among the highest in the nation last month, a new report from Apartment List finds. Meanwhile, renters are still feeling squeezed by a housing market where homes are hard to come by, whether for sale or rent. Durham ranks fifth and Raleigh ranks...
Vulgar political message flashes on Winston-Salem road sign, but no word yet on how it happened
A lighted sign flashed a vulgar message in Winston-Salem on Thursday before workers with the N.C. Department of Transportation were able to shut down the sign. The sign on Salem Parkway alternated between the statements, “F*** JOE BIDEN,” and “VOTE TRUMP 2024,” according to a driver who reported seeing the sign.
States hope for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze
A bump in college scholarships for New Mexico students. A new bike trail nestled in the western slope of Colorado. More homeless shelters in Arizona. When lottery sales soar, players holding the golden ticket aren’t the only ones who win. Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that money to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest will result in more funding for their own causes.
Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A day after Connor Harney received anonymous text messages asking him to retract his signature from a petition to qualify Green Party candidates for the November ballot in North Carolina, he said unidentified canvassers brought their “attempts to interfere with democracy” to his doorstep. A woman claiming to represent the state Board of Elections appeared at his home in Fuquay-Varina in late June, a checklist of street addresses in hand, and repeated the request, he said. When Harney — a 31-year-old historian at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro — refused and questioned the woman’s affiliation, she left with a warning: If Green Party candidates gain ballot access, they could take away votes from Democrats and hand the GOP victories in tight races, namely the Senate race between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Trump-backed Republican Rep. Ted Budd. “I told her, ‘What you’re doing now makes Democrats look very desperate,’” said Harney, a registered independent. “But, more importantly, it goes against the democratic process because you’re actively trying to ensure another party doesn’t make it onto the ballot.”
NC sheriff: Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, shoots him to death
HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from...
