MultiVersus Defense Perks Tier List Open Beta
MultiVersus has just launched its open beta with a cast of iconic Warner Brothers and their unique perks. The game offers a variety of different defensive perks for players to use. Here are the best MultiVersus defense perks in the open beta. It’s important to understand regardless of which perks...
Could Vantage’s Mother be Apex Legends Scryer?
For those who aren’t aware, data miners leaked the next nine heroes that are supposed to be added to the Apex Games. Among those names is one called Scryer, who appears to mess around vision and scanning. With season 14 just around the corner, Xiomara Contreras, aka Vantage and her trailers are already out. However, with them emerged a theory, could Xenia Contreras, Vantage’s mother be Apex Legends Scryer, the leaked legend?
What To Expect From EVO 2022
EVO 2022 is one of the biggest tournaments in the world, here’s what to expect as it returns on Aug. 5 in LAS VEGAS, Nev. The Evolution Championship Series, known as EVO is one of the fighting games longest running annual tournaments. After cancellation in 2020, and online for 2021, the tournament returns for in-person play for this year’s event.
Tom Cruise 'granted extremely rare permission to film inside London's Westminster Abbey for his upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 8'
Tom Cruise is set to experience a new first as part of his glittering movie career - the actor has been given extremely rare permission to film inside Westminster Abbey in London for Mission: Impossible 8. The Hollywood heavyweight, 60, will be returning to the UK capital to film for...
What is the Splatoon 3 Release Date?
One of the most popular Nintendo titles from the past decade is Splatoon. The little inklings have captured the hearts of many as they work to paint the town. Now the series is heading into its third game. With that, fans will be wondering, what is the Splatoon 3 release date?
What is the God of War Ragnarok Release Date?
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Release Date?
The Dota 2 Pro Meta Forecast
Inevitably, all games, no matter what kind, will develop a meta. Dota 2 is no exception to this, of course. Still, it’s much more open than most when it comes to viable tactics. Strategies at different levels of play often look wildly different. At lower levels of play, individual skill trumps all, but at higher levels, that skill gap starts to shrink. At the professional level, the skill gap is as small as it gets. While individual skill still shines at the top, players up there are always looking for an advantage. So what might the Dota 2 Pro Meta look like going forward? Though no one can know for sure, past results help form the Dota 2 Pro Meta Forecast.
MultiVersus Taz Nerf
Since the launch of MultiVersus’s early access, Looney Tune’s Tazmanian Devil Taz has been quite the popular character but for all the wrong reasons. Now that the game is now in its open beta stage, Taz has finally received his fix. Here’s everything gamers should know about the MultiVersus Taz nerf.
Pokemon ROM Hack Download Guides
Hello, trainers. Scarlet and Violet are approaching closer and with a release date now slated for November 18, fans are looking for their next fix of Pokemania. Rom hacks are one of the best ways for fans to occupy themselves with new, innovative adventures. This Pokemon ROM Hack Installation guide will list the links to some of the community’s best and most favored hack games. It will also instruct readers on how to install them. There are new ROM hacks every day, each installed in a different way. Most require emulators, while others are their own games to be installed entirely. Strap in and get ready; it is going to be a wild ride.
Elden Ring DLC Leaked?
Elden Ring was one of the most anticipated games of the last decade. With the Dark Souls gameplay style and writing from legendary author George R. R. Martin, many fans anticipated this would be an amazing game. Not only were they right but it may end up winning Game of the Year. With that fans have mostly beaten the game and may be wondering about some Elden Ring DLC. They may be in luck.
What is the Apex Legends Season 14 Start Date?
Apex Legends has been doing new seasons since their launch. The game was one of the first to be free and offer these types of events. Now they are heading into their fourteenth season, which normally lasts about three months. This will be the second to last one of the year. Here is when the Apex Legends Season 14 Start Date will be.
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
Valorant Last Chance Qualifiers 2022: Where to Watch & Who’s Playing
The VCT 2022 Tour is beginning to reach its conclusion. The second and final Masters tournament ended with OpTic Gaming taking the first place spot to go to Champions in Istanbul later this year. Next for North America, though, is the Valorant Last Chance Qualifiers 2022. This will be the final tournament before Champions and decide what team from the lower bracket will take the third and last NA slot in the championships along with XSet and OpTic.
What is the Pokemon TCG Lost Origin Release Date?
The Pokemon card craze has been something that is taking the world by storm. While not as popular as it was during 2020 and 2021, the TCG is still doing well. Pokemon are continuing to push out more and more sets or expansions of their uber-popular card game. The next expansion to be released has already been confirmed to be going away from the recent Pokemon GO set. Now fans will be wondering what is the Pokemon TCG Lost Origin release date?
How VALORANT Franchising Can Hurt the Grassroots Scene
Earlier this season, Riot announced that they’d be making some big changes to the VALORANT scene starting in 2023. Their plan, dubbed “The Future of Competitive VALORANT,” includes introducing a partnership model, Valorant Franchising, that selects a certain small group of pro teams to compete in their tournaments.
GTA VI to Have Female Main Character According to Leaks
The Grand Theft Auto series have been some of the best-selling games in the history of gaming. Their open-world play, stories and feel of realism have made the Rockstar games extraordinarily popular. Not to mention the endless freedoms to essentially do anything. That said it has almost been a decade since GTA V came out back in 2013 and fans are needing to know more about GTA VI. They are in luck. According to Bloomberg, GTA VI will have a Female Main Character.
TFT 12.14 Patch Notes: Dragons are Reborn
With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.14 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.14 Notes.
LCS Picks Week 6 Summer 2022
The LCS is back for the Summer with some teams making a lot of changes and others sticking with their five from the Spring. Each of these teams will be duking it out to not only win an LCS Championship but also to get the chance to go to Worlds. With that people may be wondering who to pick on their way to Worlds. Here are the LCS Picks for Week 6 of the 2022 Summer Split.
Apex Legends Vantage Revealed
Apex Legends continues to bring out great characters. They are very unique in what they offer and while some may be stronger than others, none of them are boring. This has continued since their first characters and now to the newest ones. Season 14 will see the newest Legend making her way into the arena. Here is what has been shown and is known about Apex Legends Vantage.
Team Heretics Join the LEC
In a stunning announcement, Team Heretics has joined the LEC buying out the spot from Misfits Gaming. This comes on the heels of rumors circulating for the past 24 hours that Misfits were looking to sell their spot. The new team will be joining the LEC in 2023. Misfits’ final splits in both the LEC and LFL will be Summer 2022.
