Elderly woman struck by truck in west El Paso neighborhood dies

The former owner of the iconic El Paso car wash was 88 years old. Maynard Haddad passed away Thursday. His business, H & H Car Wash, was a uniquely "El Paso" business. It was practically a legend. Where else in El Paso ... anywhere for that matter ... could you get your car washed while you enjoyed some absolutely fantastic Mexican food and chatted with others from all over the area and from all walks of life.

2 DAYS AGO