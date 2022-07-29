Elderly woman struck by truck in west El Paso neighborhood dies

cbs4local.com
Crash in Central El Paso sends 8 to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash in Central El Paso sent eight people to the hospital late Sunday evening. According to El Paso Fire Dispatch, the crash happened near U.S. 54 South on the I-10 ramp going to Ciudad Juarez. Fire dispatch tells KTSM three people were transported to the hospital with severe injuries […]
cbs4local.com
Eight people injured following crash in central El Paso
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokesperson for the fire department says a total of eight people were injured as a result of a road accident in central El Paso. Crew members say three patients had life-threatening injuries, while the five others had minor injuries. According to authorities, two...
Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fight broke out Saturday afternoon at a Hooters resulting in a shooting, according to officials at the Las Cruces Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 p.m at the Hooters near Mesilla Valley Mall. A fight between multiple people broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant and The post Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Neighbors shaken by east El Paso restaurant accused of selling narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Ciro’s Bar & Kitchen in east El Paso is under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic And Beverage Commission for allegedly selling narcotics at their establishment. The business, located at 1610 N. Zaragoza Road, had its liquor permit suspended for 90 days Friday. Some...
Body in a blanket found in a trashcan in front a bar in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another body was found, this time outside a bar on a very busy area in Ciudad Juarez. This morning, a man rummaging through a trash can, discovered a body wrapped in a blanket, right in front of a commercial plaza on the Gomez Morin Boulevard. According to reports, this man alerted the […]
cbs4local.com
String of break-ins reported at Resler Marketplace in west El Paso
Several businesses in west El Paso near Franklin High School were broken into Friday. Burritos Crisostomo, La Estrella West Meat Market & Kitchen, Jamba and Esoteric Boardshop at Resler Marketplace were broken into. The owner of Burritos Crisostomo told KFOX14/CBS4 items like the register were stolen as well. Jamba, a...
Feds: Fatal rollover crash of packed SUV near border was ‘smuggling event’
Federal officials have confirmed that Wednesday’s fatal rollover crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, involved human smuggling.
cbs4local.com
West El Paso Walmart celebrates re-opening, honors policeman who saved customer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The west El Paso Walmart supercenter celebrated its re-opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and with honoring a policeman who saved a customer's life. The retail giant remodeled the store. During the ceremony, El Paso police officer Gabriel Perez was recognized. Walmart officials said Perez...
H & H Car Wash Owner, El Paso Legend, Maynard Haddad Has Died
The former owner of the iconic El Paso car wash was 88 years old. Maynard Haddad passed away Thursday. His business, H & H Car Wash, was a uniquely "El Paso" business. It was practically a legend. Where else in El Paso ... anywhere for that matter ... could you get your car washed while you enjoyed some absolutely fantastic Mexican food and chatted with others from all over the area and from all walks of life.
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for July 30
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KFOX 14
Border Patrol in El Paso conducts over 200K migrant encounters, 404 rescues this year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Border Patrol agents in the El Paso sector are making life-saving rescues daily as the number of migrants crossing over illegally continues to surge. On Wednesday agents were trying to conduct a traffic stop, which quickly turned into chaos. The SUV they were trying...
Maynard Haddad, longtime owner of H&H car wash, dies
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — He was a force of nature. He was purely El Paso. He was ‘the guy in front of H&H Carwash.’ Maynard Haddad, the longtime former owner of H&H Carwash and Coffee Shop, a Central E Paso staple, died Thursday at 88 years old. Haddad closed the doors on H&H Car […]
KVIA
Las Cruces police department defines pursuit policies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces police department was involved in a pursuit Wednesday night, ending with an alleged robber being arrested and another man shot by an officer. While LCPD is investigating Wednesday night's incident and cannot yet discuss the extent of their practices that night, they...
cbs4local.com
El Paso man pleads guilty to kidnapping man he believed stole meth from him
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man plead guilty to kidnapping a man he believed had stolen meth from him. Raymundo Guerra, 36, pleaded guilty this week to one count of conspiracy to kidnap. According to court documents, on December 23, 2015, Guerra agreed with Charles Douglass,...
Family of slain El Paso woman sets up a GoFundMe on her behalf
EL PASO, Texas – Family members of the woman found dead in east El Paso have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral expenses. The El Paso Police Department found the body of 51-year-old Marisela Veliz on Tuesday after a report of a missing person and welfare check request. Officials said they had found The post Family of slain El Paso woman sets up a GoFundMe on her behalf appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school
EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- A barber shop in downtown El Paso is giving kids an opportunity to boost their confidence for the first day of school and it’s all thanks to Danny Coleman. Coleman grew up in Jackson Mississippi where his mentor Tony had a barber shop of his own. Coleman said he would watch Tony […]
cbs4local.com
Operation H.O.P.E hosts annual back to school giveaway
EL PASO, Texas — Operation H.O.P.E hosted their annual back to school drive today in east El Paso on Saturday. The group put on the event in conjunction with the Rock Faith Center, which is located on Armour Drive. "It is great. I mean just all the people who...
El Pasoans React To Video Of Socorro Police Officer Hitting Dog
A video circulating online has many dog and non-dog owners pretty upset with a local law enforcement officer. The video in question was recently shared on El Paso’s FitFam Instagram account. It shows what appears to be a Socorro police officer outside of a home with a dog on a leash.
