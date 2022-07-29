ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio setting sail with 'The Wager'

By Stephen Iervolino
 6 days ago
Courtesy Apple/Penguin Random House

Martin Scorsese is once again working with Leonardo DiCaprio for another based-on-real-life project for Apple, this one called The Wager.

ABC Audio has confirmed that the pair, who recently wrapped work on the theater-and-Apple TV+-bound Killers of the Flower Moon, will once again team up, this time for the drama set in the 1700s.

Based on David Grann's highly anticipated new book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, the film will follow the crew of the British naval ship HMS Wager, which was shipwrecked while on a secret mission to recover gold from a Spanish galleon.

"Wrecked on a desolate island off the tip of South America, the captain and crew must struggle to survive and maintain order while battling not only the most extreme elements but their own human natures," Apple teases.

Considering the real story, that's actually underselling it.

It's likely DiCaprio will be playing the doomed mission's Captain David Cheap, who was mutinied by some of his crew. While some escaped the island without him, others were imprisoned by the Spanish, while still others managed to return home to England and reported their captain dead. Years later, Cheap made it back himself and was eventually cleared of wrongdoing.

DiCaprio and Scorsese also worked together on The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, and Shutter Island.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lady Gaga confirms role in ‘Joker’ sequel; watch the teaser

No joke: Lady Gaga really will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in a sequel to 2019′s “Joker,” the pop superstar confirmed Thursday. According to Variety and CNN, the 36-year-old actress and singer took to social media to share the news, posting a teaser for the upcoming film, titled, “Joker: Folie à Deux.” In the 18-second animation, the song “Cheek to Cheek” plays as the silhouettes of a man and woman appear to dance and embrace, Variety reported. The clip concludes with the movie’s release date – Oct. 4, 2024 – and the sound of haunting laughter.
