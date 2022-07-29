Elderly woman struck by truck in west El Paso neighborhood dies

kfoxtv.com
Related
Crash in Central El Paso sends 8 to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A two-vehicle crash in Central El Paso sent eight people to the hospital late Sunday evening. According to El Paso Fire Dispatch, the crash happened near U.S. 54 South on the I-10 ramp going to Ciudad Juarez. Fire dispatch tells KTSM three people were transported to the hospital with severe injuries […]
KFOX 14
Eight people injured following crash in central El Paso
El Paso, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — A spokesperson for the fire department says a total of eight people were injured as a result of a road accident in central El Paso. Crew members say three patients had life-threatening injuries, while the five others had minor injuries. According to authorities, two...
Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fight broke out Saturday afternoon at a Hooters resulting in a shooting, according to officials at the Las Cruces Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 p.m at the Hooters near Mesilla Valley Mall. A fight between multiple people broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant and The post Fight leads to shots fired in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Neighbors shaken by east El Paso restaurant accused of selling narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Ciro’s Bar & Kitchen in east El Paso is under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic And Beverage Commission for allegedly selling narcotics at their establishment. The business, located at 1610 N. Zaragoza Road, had its liquor permit suspended for 90 days Friday. Some...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body in a blanket found in a trashcan in front a bar in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another body was found, this time outside a bar on a very busy area in Ciudad Juarez. This morning, a man rummaging through a trash can, discovered a body wrapped in a blanket, right in front of a commercial plaza on the Gomez Morin Boulevard. According to reports, this man alerted the […]
Feds: Fatal rollover crash of packed SUV near border was ‘smuggling event’
Federal officials have confirmed that Wednesday’s fatal rollover crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, involved human smuggling.
Maynard Haddad, H&H Car Wash owner dies
EL PASO, Texas -- Maynard Haddad, owner of the iconic H&H Car Wash in El Paso has died, according to our news partner El Paso Inc., who spoke to Haddad's widow. H&H closed in July of 2021. The car wash/coffee shop became an institution in El Paso. Politicians, world-famous chefs, actors and actresses would visit The post Maynard Haddad, H&H Car Wash owner dies appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
String of break-ins reported at Resler Marketplace in west El Paso
Several businesses in west El Paso near Franklin High School were broken into Friday. Burritos Crisostomo, La Estrella West Meat Market & Kitchen, Jamba and Esoteric Boardshop at Resler Marketplace were broken into. The owner of Burritos Crisostomo told KFOX14/CBS4 items like the register were stolen as well. Jamba, a...
cbs4local.com
West El Paso Walmart celebrates re-opening, honors policeman who saved customer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The west El Paso Walmart supercenter celebrated its re-opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and with honoring a policeman who saved a customer's life. The retail giant remodeled the store. During the ceremony, El Paso police officer Gabriel Perez was recognized. Walmart officials said Perez...
KFOX 14
TxDot HERO's report increase in fuel-related incidents
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Our title says it, HERO,” said Tomas Carrasco a Texas Department of Transportation HERO. Even though gas prices have gone down within the past weeks, they're still pretty high compared to July 2021. The current average in El Paso is $3.76, that's up...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'Most Wanted' for July 30
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
KVIA
Las Cruces police department defines pursuit policies
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Las Cruces police department was involved in a pursuit Wednesday night, ending with an alleged robber being arrested and another man shot by an officer. While LCPD is investigating Wednesday night's incident and cannot yet discuss the extent of their practices that night, they...
KFOX 14
El Paso man pleads guilty to kidnapping man he believed stole meth from him
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man plead guilty to kidnapping a man he believed had stolen meth from him. Raymundo Guerra, 36, pleaded guilty this week to one count of conspiracy to kidnap. According to court documents, on December 23, 2015, Guerra agreed with Charles Douglass,...
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
Family of slain El Paso woman sets up a GoFundMe on her behalf
EL PASO, Texas – Family members of the woman found dead in east El Paso have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral expenses. The El Paso Police Department found the body of 51-year-old Marisela Veliz on Tuesday after a report of a missing person and welfare check request. Officials said they had found The post Family of slain El Paso woman sets up a GoFundMe on her behalf appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
Leaders decry racism, gun violence as El Paso prepares to mark Walmart mass shooting anniversary
El Paso is preparing to mark the third anniversary of a tragedy prompted by its immigrant heritage with events to promote healing and denounce gun violence and racism.
KFOX 14
How El Paso districts identify threats in classrooms, address safety to prevent attacks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Across El Paso, students are returning to the classroom this week. Some of them, with the memory of the Uvalde mass shooting still fresh in their heads and on the minds of parents and teachers. Four years ago, Texas governor Greg Abbott unveiled a...
Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school
EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- A barber shop in downtown El Paso is giving kids an opportunity to boost their confidence for the first day of school and it’s all thanks to Danny Coleman. Coleman grew up in Jackson Mississippi where his mentor Tony had a barber shop of his own. Coleman said he would watch Tony […]
Comments / 0