Gainesville, FL

FDOT to begin safety improvements on University Avenue next week

alachuachronicle.com
 2 days ago
alachuachronicle.com

Jacksonville Daily Record

Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash

Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

August 2 School Board Meetings at 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

I. PUBLIC HEARING FOR ADOPTION OF THE 2022-23 TENTATIVE BUDGET AND MILLAGE (Addition of Special Board Meeting) The School Board of Alachua County, Florida shall hold a Special Board Meeting and Public Hearing for adoption of the 2022-23 Tentative Budget and Millage, to which all persons are invited. DATE AND...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. Forms to Challenge Proposed Zoning Changes and Build a Better Future

Press release from Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. On July 26, a diverse group of concerned citizens banded together to incorporate the Florida nonprofit organization Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. (GNV). The immediate purpose of the organization is to influence the outcome of the City Commission’s upcoming August 4th decision that could eliminate single-family land use zoning throughout the city. A slim majority, Mayor Lauren Poe and City Commissioners David Arreola, Reina Saco, and Adrian Hayes-Santos, are on record in support of this unconventional zoning change that would result in extensive negative impacts to Gainesville’s neighborhoods without generating the expressed goal of affordable housing. GNV includes residents from many Gainesville neighborhoods, affordable housing advocates, technical experts, and community leaders.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gainesville wins award for edible groves program

An idea planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the City of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks has blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the Florida League of Cities (FLC). The Edible Groves program was launched in 2020 with the planting of 175...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2-vehicle crash injures 5 in Gilchrist County

Five people were injured when an SUV failed to stop at an intersection along County Road 340 and struck a pickup on Sunday night in Gilchrist County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 23-year-old female from Deltona driving an SUV westbound on CR 340 around 6:45 p.m. failed to stop at the State Road 47 intersection. She struck a pickup being driven north on SR 47 by a 27-year-old male from Moultrie, Georgia. The pickup overturned and one passenger from the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
claycountygov.com

Renovations Complete on Clay County's 1890 Historic Courthouse

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla – Clay County officials held a ribbon-cutting at Clay County’s 1890 Historic Courthouse on Thursday, July 28, 2022. District 5 Commissioner Kristen Burke led the ceremony and the official ribbon-cutting on the front steps of the 132-year-old courthouse facing Walnut Street, the jewel of the Historic Triangle site in Green Cove Springs. Commissioner Burke called the courthouse “A cherished piece of Clay County history.” She told the crowd of elected officials and local guests, “We are all so excited to see the courthouse fully remodeled. This courthouse and the rest of the Historic Triangle are a source of pride and passion for our community.”
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Newberry Mayor Marlowe and business owner speak on move to temporarily end power disconnections

Newberry, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Newberry is waving fees and ending disconnections for most who use the city’s utility service. City officials announced Tuesday that the move was made because the rate stabilization fund had ran out. The fund primarily helps the city keep utility fees low during months with high heat. Customers who owe less than $500 are eligible.
NEWBERRY, FL
villages-news.com

Roofing scams in the Villages

The Village’s is experiencing a reinfestation of roofers and many of them are simply scams. Most of the roofs have architectural shingles while some are three-tab shingles. The average life of a three-tab is 25 years and the architectural is 30 or more. The wind rating for architectural is 130 mph and three tab is 60 mph.
THE VILLAGES, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Local construction industry remains strong despite disruptions from inflation and COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The local construction industry remains strong despite battling inflation and the effects of COVID-19. Alachua County construction professionals agree that the future of the local construction industry looks promising. Paige Dabney, project manager at Watson Construction, said inflation is affecting business by increasing the price of items needed for daily operation, like fuel and raw materials.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two killed in Clay County gyroplane crash

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after an experimental plane crashed in Melrose Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at a field near County Road 214 and Melrose Road, around 10 a.m.. The aircraft is being identified as a gyroplane, which is a...
MELROSE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Snowballing Success, Business in Newberry

The City of Newberry expands upon growth in sports tourism and agricultural innovation, while welcoming a mix of new businesses and developments . Business is booming in Newberry, as the sports tourism industry continues to grow, the agricultural innovation sector primes for development, the hospitality industry experiences an uptick and several residential and commercial projects are planned or under construction. 
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

GNV Police advisory council speaks out

After a fiery City of Gainesville Police Advisory Council (PAC) meeting Wednesday night. Some members of the council say they want the public to continue to speak up. A representative tells CBS4 News that one of their jobs is to be the middle man between residents and the Gainesville Police Department (GPD). PAC are not able to tell GPD what to do, but they can make recommendations.
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

An Alive and Vibrant Downtown Gainesville 

A trip to Gainesville would be incomplete without a visit to the heart of the city. Gainesville’s downtown area is a unique gathering place hosting a variety of dining experiences, celebration venues and spaces for taking in the arts – ranging from live music and theater to exhibits of crafted masterpieces. 
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Teen dies after falling from electric skateboard in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old has died after falling from an electric skateboard in Clay County. Troopers say the teen, who is from Green Cove Springs, was riding the skateboard on Plantation Ridge Parkway near Evening Breeze Lane when he fell and landed on the road.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

