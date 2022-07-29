FDOT to begin safety improvements on University Avenue next week

Press release from Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. On July 26, a diverse group of concerned citizens banded together to incorporate the Florida nonprofit organization Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. (GNV). The immediate purpose of the organization is to influence the outcome of the City Commission’s upcoming August 4th decision that could eliminate single-family land use zoning throughout the city. A slim majority, Mayor Lauren Poe and City Commissioners David Arreola, Reina Saco, and Adrian Hayes-Santos, are on record in support of this unconventional zoning change that would result in extensive negative impacts to Gainesville’s neighborhoods without generating the expressed goal of affordable housing. GNV includes residents from many Gainesville neighborhoods, affordable housing advocates, technical experts, and community leaders.

