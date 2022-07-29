FDOT to begin safety improvements on University Avenue next week

alachuachronicle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew WoodruffWilliston, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
alachuachronicle.com
August 2 School Board Meetings at 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
I. PUBLIC HEARING FOR ADOPTION OF THE 2022-23 TENTATIVE BUDGET AND MILLAGE (Addition of Special Board Meeting) The School Board of Alachua County, Florida shall hold a Special Board Meeting and Public Hearing for adoption of the 2022-23 Tentative Budget and Millage, to which all persons are invited. DATE AND...
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.
Four Creeks Preserve Overview(Alachua County) In a public forum held on July 28th the body overseeing Four Creeks Preserve in Gainesville’s Northwest area, The Alachua County Land Conservation and Management Office, announced plans for the future of the 715-acre preserve bordering Hwy 441 and NW 43rd St.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. Forms to Challenge Proposed Zoning Changes and Build a Better Future
Press release from Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. On July 26, a diverse group of concerned citizens banded together to incorporate the Florida nonprofit organization Gainesville Neighborhood Voices, Inc. (GNV). The immediate purpose of the organization is to influence the outcome of the City Commission’s upcoming August 4th decision that could eliminate single-family land use zoning throughout the city. A slim majority, Mayor Lauren Poe and City Commissioners David Arreola, Reina Saco, and Adrian Hayes-Santos, are on record in support of this unconventional zoning change that would result in extensive negative impacts to Gainesville’s neighborhoods without generating the expressed goal of affordable housing. GNV includes residents from many Gainesville neighborhoods, affordable housing advocates, technical experts, and community leaders.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville wins award for edible groves program
An idea planted during a community workshop in 2019 suggesting that the City of Gainesville plant fruit-bearing trees in municipal parks has blossomed into a 2022 Florida Municipal Achievement Award from the Florida League of Cities (FLC). The Edible Groves program was launched in 2020 with the planting of 175...
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle crash injures 5 in Gilchrist County
Five people were injured when an SUV failed to stop at an intersection along County Road 340 and struck a pickup on Sunday night in Gilchrist County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 23-year-old female from Deltona driving an SUV westbound on CR 340 around 6:45 p.m. failed to stop at the State Road 47 intersection. She struck a pickup being driven north on SR 47 by a 27-year-old male from Moultrie, Georgia. The pickup overturned and one passenger from the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
claycountygov.com
Renovations Complete on Clay County’s 1890 Historic Courthouse
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla – Clay County officials held a ribbon-cutting at Clay County’s 1890 Historic Courthouse on Thursday, July 28, 2022. District 5 Commissioner Kristen Burke led the ceremony and the official ribbon-cutting on the front steps of the 132-year-old courthouse facing Walnut Street, the jewel of the Historic Triangle site in Green Cove Springs. Commissioner Burke called the courthouse “A cherished piece of Clay County history.” She told the crowd of elected officials and local guests, “We are all so excited to see the courthouse fully remodeled. This courthouse and the rest of the Historic Triangle are a source of pride and passion for our community.”
WCJB
Newberry Mayor Marlowe and business owner speak on move to temporarily end power disconnections
Newberry, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Newberry is waving fees and ending disconnections for most who use the city’s utility service. City officials announced Tuesday that the move was made because the rate stabilization fund had ran out. The fund primarily helps the city keep utility fees low during months with high heat. Customers who owe less than $500 are eligible.
villages-news.com
Roofing scams in the Villages
The Village’s is experiencing a reinfestation of roofers and many of them are simply scams. Most of the roofs have architectural shingles while some are three-tab shingles. The average life of a three-tab is 25 years and the architectural is 30 or more. The wind rating for architectural is 130 mph and three tab is 60 mph.
WSVN-TV
2 killed after gyrocopter crashes, ignites during test flight near Gainesville
MELROSE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two people were killed after the pilot of a gyrocopter made an emergency landing near Gainesville, causing the aircraft to burst into flames. The experimental plane crashed into a private field on Saturday during a test flight. Area residents were shocked to learn about the...
WCJB
Columbia County residents raise funds for long-time Lake City radio host who’s battling dementia and Alzheimer’s
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Scott Berns was a radio host for 35 years on three stations in Lake City, and on Friday nights you could always hear his voice calling football games at Columbia High School. “It’s been very special when he would call the games on the radio....
alachuachronicle.com
Local construction industry remains strong despite disruptions from inflation and COVID-19
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The local construction industry remains strong despite battling inflation and the effects of COVID-19. Alachua County construction professionals agree that the future of the local construction industry looks promising. Paige Dabney, project manager at Watson Construction, said inflation is affecting business by increasing the price of items needed for daily operation, like fuel and raw materials.
WCJB
Two killed in Clay County gyroplane crash
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead after an experimental plane crashed in Melrose Saturday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at a field near County Road 214 and Melrose Road, around 10 a.m.. The aircraft is being identified as a gyroplane, which is a...
WCJB
The rules are set for hearing on controversial housing proposal in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city officials have set the rules for public comment ahead of a meeting dealing with a controversial zoning proposal. On August 4th, city commissioners will talk about a proposal to eliminate single-family zoning. That would open up most of the city to housing with up...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Snowballing Success, Business in Newberry
The City of Newberry expands upon growth in sports tourism and agricultural innovation, while welcoming a mix of new businesses and developments . Business is booming in Newberry, as the sports tourism industry continues to grow, the agricultural innovation sector primes for development, the hospitality industry experiences an uptick and several residential and commercial projects are planned or under construction.
fox35orlando.com
2 killed after experimental aircraft crashes outside of Jacksonville, officials say
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Two people have died after an experimental aircraft crashed Saturday in Clay County, outside of Jacksonville, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the aircraft went down on private property in the Keystone Heights area. In a Facebook post, Clay County Sheriff's Office said it was a helicopter that went down.
2 dead in experimental gyroplane crash in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Update 12:53 p.m. Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday, a Gyroplane, or small helicopter, crashed into a residential grassy field near County Road 214 and Melrose Road in Clay County. The Gyroplane caught on fire directly on impact...
mycbs4.com
GNV Police advisory council speaks out
After a fiery City of Gainesville Police Advisory Council (PAC) meeting Wednesday night. Some members of the council say they want the public to continue to speak up. A representative tells CBS4 News that one of their jobs is to be the middle man between residents and the Gainesville Police Department (GPD). PAC are not able to tell GPD what to do, but they can make recommendations.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
An Alive and Vibrant Downtown Gainesville
A trip to Gainesville would be incomplete without a visit to the heart of the city. Gainesville’s downtown area is a unique gathering place hosting a variety of dining experiences, celebration venues and spaces for taking in the arts – ranging from live music and theater to exhibits of crafted masterpieces.
News4Jax.com
Teen dies after falling from electric skateboard in Clay County
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old has died after falling from an electric skateboard in Clay County. Troopers say the teen, who is from Green Cove Springs, was riding the skateboard on Plantation Ridge Parkway near Evening Breeze Lane when he fell and landed on the road.
