Sheriff Lunceford warns Carter County officials of personnel shortages, jail decertification

Kingsport Times-News
Washington County officials approve use of federal funds for key projects
Washington County commissioners voted last week to allocate more than $2.8 million of the county’s American Recovery Plan Act funds on educational and public safety programs. The county has $25.1 million in ARPA funds earmarked from the federal government. Commissioners approved resolutions on Monday to designate a combined $2,336,669...
WCSO arrest 2 after an assault on a deputy
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a man and woman from Johnson City have been arrested after an assault on a deputy. Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton said the incident occurred on July 30 around 1:45 a.m. when a black Chevrolet pickup was seen […]
Carter Co. Sheriff: Department is 51 employees short, jail failed inspection
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a letter addressed to the Carter County Commission, Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the county’s law enforcement is in crisis due to underfunding from the county government. “For eight years I have been asking for increases in pay for Sheriff’s Office employees in an effort to hire and retain good […]
Johnson City Press
Breaking: Sheriff says he expects state will de-certify Carter County Jail
In a statement released Friday afternoon to county officials and the news media, Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said he expects the state will de-certify the Carter County Jail in September. “Today I am 51 full-time employees short. The jail has failed the (state) inspection because of this and I...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Hawkins County gets an offer it can't refuse
“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse,” said Marlon Brando as the Godfather in the movie of that name. It remains to be seen whether Hawkins County will accept an offer like that: 160 acres of land developed as an industrial park at a cost of some $5 million, for an investment of just $30,000.
JCPD: 4-year-old found alone in unlocked vehicle, woman arrested
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Erwin woman on Monday after reportedly finding a 4-year-old child unattended in an unlocked vehicle with the windows down. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department reports officers arrived at the Tipton and Spring streets area at 9:48 p.m. Callers alleged a “child had been […]
WBTV
District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder
Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
Carter Co. missing woman located
UPDATE: According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Campell has been located. No further details were released. ———————————————————————————————————————– CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Elizabethton. According to the CCSO, Mary Campbell, 49, was discovered to be missing from […]
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville City School officials discuss safety
ROGERSVILLE — In the wake of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Rogersville City School and Rogersville Police Department officials have been focusing their efforts on keeping students safe. “We have a good plan in place,” RPD Director of Public Safety Travis Fields said. “We have worked with...
wcyb.com
Carter County Sheriff: Not enough funding to house SROs in every school
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A growing concern across the nation - school shootings - has left many parents with worry. However, parents aren't the only ones with concerns. According to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, a lack of funding at the department has left multiple schools in the area starting the year off without school resource officers.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association to host disaster training course
CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association will host a training course to instruct first responders how to respond in the first 48 hours of a major disaster. The class, Introduction to Natural and Manmade Disasters — Initial Response for First Responders, is a Tennessee Fire...
WBTV
District Attorney’s Office releases findings from deadly standoff in Watauga Co.
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - New information has been released following an investigation into a shooting that killed two Watauga County deputies and lead to a nearly 13-hour standoff. A couple was also killed in the incident that happened on April 28, 2021. In a report, the District Attorney revealed...
elizabethton.com
Public intoxication arrest leads to discovery of 8.5 grams of methamphetamine
James Arwood, 64, Johnson City, was arrested Wednesday, July 27, after deputies discovered 8.5 grams of methamphetamine during an inventory of his vehicle. According to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, deputies found Arwood intoxicated standing outside his vehicle on Herb Hodge Road. Initially, he was charged with public intoxication and taken into custody. During the inventory of the vehicle, deputies located a felony amount of methamphetamine inside the vehicle along with multiple drug paraphernalia tools.
Johnson City Press
BDSR hears updates on two downtown Johnson City buildings in need of repair
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year. Johnson City board will review issues at two downtown buildings. Back in April, the board held...
Father of Summer Wells thanks reward fund donors in jailhouse letter
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Don Wells, the father of missing Hawkins County child Summer Wells, released another letter while he serves a jail sentence related to a DUI arrest. According to the Wells’ family website, FindSummerWells.com, Don wrote the “spell-checked” letter on July 27, thanking those who have donated to the reward fund set […]
Carter Co. community helps out at Hampton Back to School Bash
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Businesses, churches and community members in Carter County came together to give out free backpacks and supplies at the Hampton Back to School Bash on Saturday. “We just want to help people that are in need, show them the love of God and give them a fun-filled day and they don’t […]
wcyb.com
Supply drive held in Abingdon, VA to help those in need; donations needed
The Washington County Life Saving Crew is holding a supply drive Kentucky and Virginia residents in need at the Washington County Life Saving Crew building in Abingdon, VA on July 30 through August 30. Public relations officials tell News 5 that donations such as routine household items, food, clothing, baby...
Elementary school in Hawkins County badly damaged in burglary
A suspected burglary at a Hawkins County elementary school on July 19 led to nearly $7,000 in damages, according to an offense report from the sheriff's office.
Mosheim man wanted by US Marshals leads Hawkins. Co. deputies on high-speed chase
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County police reported that a suspect reached speeds up to 115 mph during a high-speed police pursuit Monday. A narrative in an arrest report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) states that a deputy saw a 1997 maroon Honda Accord with a plate cover on the tag pull […]
WCSO: Johnson City woman pointed gun at deputies
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City woman is reportedly facing felony charges after police say she pointed a gun at them while they were investigating at her home on Tuesday. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to South Austin Springs Road to visit the residence of Pamela […]
