Third Person Dies of Injuries From Cedar Rapids Nightclub Shooting

KCRG.com
Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 6 hours ago.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight
Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
Officer-involved shooting on Glass Road NE leaves one injured, DCI investigating
Cedar Rapids, IOWA – According to the police officials, this incident occurred right before 4 a.m. early Saturday morning. It happened in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Cedar Rapids Police Department officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving. The driver of the vehicle brandished a firearm...
iheart.com
Police Identify Southeast Cedar Rapids Stabbing Victim
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police identify a man who was stabbed to death on the city's southeast side earlier this week. Police say 52-year-old Christopher Anson of Cedar Rapids was found dead in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue Southeast Wednesday afternoon. Police say two men were taken in for questioning but no suspects have been identified.
KCJJ
Coralville Police: Suspect in Hayden Fry Way crash had dangerously high BAC
A University of Iowa graduate student had a dangerously high breath alcohol content when he was involved in a Saturday afternoon car crash on a major Coralville thoroughfare. That’s according to Coralville Police, who say 24-year-old Graham Ausdal of South Johnson Street registered a BAC of .304% after he crashed his 2012 Toyota Camry with Illinois plates just after 1:45pm on the 500 block of Hayden Fry Way.
GoFundMe accounts created to help burn victims in hot-air-balloon accident
INDIANOLA, Iowa– GoFundMe accounts have been created for the three passengers who were severely burned after the hot-air-balloon they were in hit a power line at the National Balloon Classic Saturday morning. Two GoFundMe accounts have been created to help cover the medical costs accrued during the passengers’ recovery. One is dedicated to the Wheeldons […]
KCRG.com
Oxford firefighter sustains third-degree burns battling Cosgrove blaze
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A firefighter from Oxford was seriously injured in the line of duty on Friday, according to city officials. At around 3:48 p.m., the Oxford Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a fire in nearby Cosgrove. During the course of putting out the fire, Travis Walters sustained third-degree burns.
KCJJ
UI issues Hawkalert after armed subject reportedly kicked out of downtown bar; suspect in custody
University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert overnight for an armed subject who had been kicked out of a downtown bar. The man was in custody less than a half-hour later. While the suspect was not identified in arrest records released Sunday morning, the documents do shed more light on the incident. The suspect reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, but was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband.
actionnews5.com
Iowa state park reopens after 3 family members were shot, killed
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (CNN) - A state park in Iowa has reopened after a couple and their daughter were found dead. The three family members were shot and killed in the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. Police said the family’s 9-year-old son was not hurt, with the suspected gunman shooting and...
KCJJ
I-80 accident leads to IC woman’s arrest
A one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police were called to a disabled 2011 Nissan Murano on eastbound I-80 between the Dubuque Street and Dodge Street exits just before 4am Friday. An investigation determined that the driver, identified as 22-year-old Rubi Ghulam Sabir of York Place, had fallen asleep and left the roadway just west of the 1st Avenue exit in Coralville, leading to a crash. Ghulam Sabir was able to travel two more miles before the car died.
superhits106.com
Bellevue Man Sentenced For Death of Driver In Dubuque Accident
A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a crash while he was intoxicated that resulted in the death of another driver. 28 year old Tracy Kaune of Bellevue was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of homicide by vehicle- operating under the influence. Kaune crashed into a vehicle driven by 75 year old Lawrence Kruse of Dubuque, causing injuries that led to his death. The crash happened on August 15th, 2020 at the intersection of Dodge Street and Wacker Drive. A crash report says that Kruse was turning with a green light from Dodge onto Wacker when Kaune ran a red light, struck Kruse’s vehicle and pushed it into two other vehicles. Kruse died on September 9th, 2020 at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center as a result of injuries in the accident.
Traffic collision on Highway 61 leaves 2 critically injured
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Thursday morning, July 28 collision on U.S. Highway 61 left two women injured, according to the Muscatine Police Department. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 61 in Muscatine when a northbound car attempting to make a left turn on University Avenue struck a southbound pickup truck, according to a release from the department.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police issue Operation Quickfind for teenage girl
Cedar Rapids Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a teenage girl. According to a release from the Department, 17-year-old Chloe Mason was last seen on the 1400 block of N Street Southwest around 2:30 pm Tuesday. She is said to be 5’5’’ and about 160 pounds with blonde hair.
A Cedar Rapids Area Restaurant is Totally Rebuilding After a Fire
Back on May 28th, we got word that Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge at 1158 Club Road NE in Cedar Rapids had suffered "substantial damage" because of an early morning fire. We don't know the full extent of the damage, but we do know that it was enough for the folks behind the restaurant to totally demolish the building and start fresh. The building was torn down on July 12th, and a post on the business' Facebook page read:
Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train
For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
KCRG.com
Cottage Grove neighbors in Cedar Rapids worry about drivers avoiding detour
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some people living in the southeast side of Cedar Rapids are worried about people not taking the proper detour while crews work on nearby Cottage Grove Avenue. Neighbors started putting out signs asking people to “Drive Like Their Kids Lived Here” saying people have been...
cbs2iowa.com
Three vehicle crash leaves one injured
FAIRFAX, Iowa — An accident involving three vehicles on Thursday left one person with minor injuries. First responders arrived at the scene at 5:30 p.m. The incident happened at the intersection of US Highway 151 and Wright Brother Blvd. in Fairfax. Alexander Momany drove southbound on Highway 151 and...
Linn County deputies respond to three vehicle accident on US Highway 151 and Wright Brother Blvd
Fairfax, IA – According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the three-vehicle crash occurred around 5:41 p.m. Thursday afternoon. It happened on US Highway 151 and Wright Brother Blvd. Linn County Sheriff’s deputies, Linn County Rescue crews, Fairfax Fire Department crews and Area Ambulance personnel responded to a...
KCJJ
Coralville fast food employee accused of stealing approximately $1,000 from register
A Coralville fast food employee faces charges that she stole an estimated $1,000 from the business. 42-year-old Nedra Doyle of Coral Court was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 3:15 Thursday afternoon. Coralville Police say Doyle stole an estimated $1,000 from the register at Hardee’s while she was working between January 29th and July 27th of this year. Doyle allegedly told investigators she would proceed with a refund, then keep the money for herself.
Waterloo Woman Beats the Odds And Wins Lottery TWICE
Most of us would be lucky to win big with the lottery once in our lifetime let alone twice! One woman from Waterloo proved that lightning (or the lottery) can strike more than once for anyone. We all dream of one day maybe hitting the jackpot at least once in...
