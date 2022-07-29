Refugees feel the pull and push of Oakland

oaklandside.org
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See List
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of Oakland
Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keys
San Francisco affordable condos for sale starting at $316K
buzzfeednews.com
Many Of The Immigrants Who Died In The Trailer Of A Big Rig In Texas Were Trying To Make Money To Send Home To Their Impoverished Families
As the names of the 53 immigrants who died in a tractor-trailer last week in Texas have slowly been released, so has a clearer picture of their stories and what led to what appears to be the deadliest human smuggling incident in US history. On Friday, the Bexar County Medical...
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
ICE finds 73 migrants in DC homes run by human smugglers: Report
More than 70 migrants were found in six houses in Washington, D.C., operated by human smugglers, according to documents by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings
SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
States Where the Most People Are Immigrants
Nearly 45 million people born in other countries are currently living in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Over half are naturalized U.S. citizens, with the remainder lawful residents — such as refugees, foreign students, and permanent residents — or unauthorized migrants. The United States has long been a destination for foreign […]
Prominent San Francisco real estate CEO is mugged by two gunmen outside his $15M home in San Francisco and slams Mayor London Breed for 'unacceptable levels of violence': 'Our city may be so far down the path toward decline that we may never recover'
The CEO of the world's largest industrial real estate firm was mugged by two gunmen outside his $15 million home in crime-ridden San Francisco and is calling on Mayor London Breed to end an 'unacceptable level' of crime and violence. Hamid Moghadam, president of real estate giant Prologis which has...
ICE finds 73 migrants living in smugglers' stash houses in Northwest D.C., internal documents reveal
Immigration agents found 73 migrants living in houses operated by human smugglers in the Northwest area of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, according to internal documents reviewed by NBC News. The migrants, 60 adults and 13 children, were discovered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team as part of...
San Francisco genetic tech company Invitae will lay off 1,000 employees, including over 700 local employees
The "realignment" was announced weeks ago, with scant details of the upcoming layoffs.
Washington Mayor Requests Troops To Aid With Migrant Arrivals From Texas And Arizona
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested the deployment of military troops to assist with migrants arriving on buses sent by the Texas and Arizona state governments, according to letters sent by her office to U.S. military and White House officials. Bowser, a Democrat, has clamored in recent weeks for federal...
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of Oakland
The Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill(Courtesy of Lake Chalet Seafood Bar& Grill) It’s easy to pick on Oakland. Why? You name it. Crime. The homeless. Civic dysfunction. The rat-infested Coliseum.
7 plead guilty to running a major fentanyl distribution network in the East Bay
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Six East Bay residents and an Oregon native have pleaded guilty to maintaining a major fentanyl distribution network in Oakland and San Leandro.The pleas were just the latest development as federal, state and local officials continue their efforts to shut down the flow of the deadly drug into the Bay Area.U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean Raga announced on Thursday that the guilty pleas had been accepted by the U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.In connection with entering their guilty pleas, each defendant submitted to the court a written...
San Francisco's Zuni Cafe removed tips a year ago. Despite pushback, it won't bring them back.
Employees want to put more pressure on Zuni Café.
The hidden yet lively Township Commons in Oakland is the waterfront park the town desperately needs
"Oakland is a waterfront city, but nobody knows it."
Two dead in California's largest wildfire this year
Hundreds of firefighters were battling a fast-moving forest fire in northern California on Monday which has killed two people and forced thousands to evacuate their homes. The fast-spreading blaze comes just days after the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park destroyed dozens of buildings and forced thousands to evacuate.
How Afghan refugees found stability in Tampa Bay senior communities
Noman Raoufi came home from work to find every window shattered, doors unhinged, light bulbs popped. In northern Kabul, on the street where his family lived, a bomb had sent a police car flying 30 feet before it landed in a flaming heap. It knocked men off chairs and killed at least one person.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. The Great Highway stretches 3.8 miles down San Francisco’s western coast, bordering Ocean Beach. Every weekend and holiday, between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard, the four-lane-wide roadway transforms into a completely vehicle-free promenade where the public can enjoy its scenic views.
travelawaits.com
New Way To Tour California’s Wine Country In 2023
There will soon be a new way to explore wine country: American Cruise Lines has announced their first-ever California cruise. Beginning in 2023, the country’s largest small ship cruise line will offer an 8-day San Francisco Bay cruise. “American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship...
Sale of Oakland housing complex to non-profit ends years-long rent strike
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Tenants and housing activists are celebrating the end of one of the longest rent strikes in Oakland's history. The owner of a 14-unit building has sold to a non-profit, in a deal that will keep it affordable housing and give long-time renters their chance at the American Dream of home ownership. It started six years ago with a dispute over the condition of the apartments at 1534 29th Avenue, in Oakland's Fruitvale District. Francisco Perez had to install a new floor in his apartment and fix his own cabinets, which were falling apar but then came rent increases and...
