New Haven, CT

$25K reward offered in 2020 shooting death of New Haven woman

FOX 61
FOX 61
 2 days ago
www.fox61.com

FOX 61

4 injured in Hartford shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — Four people were sent to an area hospital after a Hartford shooting Sunday evening. At around 6:44 p.m., Hartford Police responded to the area of 1994 Main Street on a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a woman in her twenties with a...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bloomfield man charged in homicide: Police

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was charged with homicide following a domestic violence assault that turned fatal, police said. According to the Bloomfield Police Department, 32-year-old Kevin Carter of Bloomfield was arrested on Friday after a domestic violence incident ending in an assault on Walsh Street. On Sunday morning, the victim died from injuries […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Silver alert issued for missing adult in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - The Ansonia Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating Ariana Bel-Jean, a 19 year old Ansonia resident who left her home on Wednesday July 27, 2022 and has not returned. Ariana left on her own but failed to bring her medication that...
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 60-year-old man was pulled from the water at Calf Pasture Beach and was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night. Officers responded to people pulling the unconscious man from the water, accompanied by a conscious woman in the water. A bystander began CPR on the man, later replaced […]
NORWALK, CT
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Connecticut Crime & Safety
FOX 61

Bloomfield assault victim dies; Suspect in custody

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — The 77-year-old victim who was assaulted and seriously injured Friday night has died and Bloomfield police are working to upgrade charges against the suspect in the incident. Kevin Carter, 32, of Bloomfield, was arrested Friday night and and charged with first degree assault of an elderly...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

Hartford shooting leaves one man in hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting on Albany Avenue that left one man in the hospital Monday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Albany Avenue. Once at the scene, investigators said they found evidence of gunfire. While they were there, a victim arrived at an area […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Two rescued from overturned canoe in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were rescued after their canoe overturned on Pleasure Beach Sunday afternoon, police said. Bridgeport police, fire, and marine units were dispatched to the water near Pleasure Beach Bridge and found two men holding onto the pilings of the bridge just after 10:45 a.m. The men said their canoe was […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Ansonia police seek public’s help in locating missing 19-year-old

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ansonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old. Police said Ariana Bel-Jean, 19, of Ansonia has been missing since Wednesday after she left her home and never returned. While she left on her own, police said she did not bring her medication that she […]
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Hartford shooting leaves four injured, one in critical condition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting at Main Street in Hartford left four people injured on Sunday night. When Hartford police officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound. According to officials, she was transported to the hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition. […]
HARTFORD, CT
NECN

Conn. State Police Sergeant Arrested After Evading Crash

A Connecticut State Police sergeant has been arrested after investigators said she crashed into a vehicle in Brookfield last weekend and left the scene. Troopers said Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was driving on Route 7 North in Brookfield on Sunday, July 24, around 9:30 p.m. when she rear-ended another vehicle. The...
BROOKFIELD, CT
truecrimedaily

Connecticut mother allegedly strangled children to death before hanging herself

DANBURY, Conn. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old mother allegedly fatally strangled her three children before hanging herself. According to a news release posted on July 28 from the Danbury Police Department, the bodies of Sonia Loja and her three children, 12-year-old Junior Panjon, 10-year-old Joselyn Panjon, and 5-year-old Jonael Panjon, were discovered at their home on Whaley Street. Loja’s body was found in a shed in the backyard, WFSB-TV reports.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Police Investigate Non-Fatal Shooting of 16 year old

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 640 Broad Street on a ShotSpotter notification. Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police. He is listed in...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Motorcycle Without Rider Struck On Route 8

2022-07-31@12:40am–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– A motorist struck a motorcycle that was in the middle of the highway without a rider. First responders are on scene at exit 12 looking for the motorcyclist. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
Hartford local news

