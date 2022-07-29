$25K reward offered in 2020 shooting death of New Haven woman

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ansonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old. Police said Ariana Bel-Jean, 19, of Ansonia has been missing since Wednesday after she left her home and never returned. While she left on her own, police said she did not bring her medication that she […]

ANSONIA, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO