$25K reward offered in 2020 shooting death of New Haven woman

Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
4 injured in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Four people were sent to an area hospital after a Hartford shooting Sunday evening. At around 6:44 p.m., Hartford Police responded to the area of 1994 Main Street on a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a woman in her twenties with a...
Bloomfield man charged in homicide: Police
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was charged with homicide following a domestic violence assault that turned fatal, police said. According to the Bloomfield Police Department, 32-year-old Kevin Carter of Bloomfield was arrested on Friday after a domestic violence incident ending in an assault on Walsh Street. On Sunday morning, the victim died from injuries […]
Eyewitness News
Silver alert issued for missing adult in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - The Ansonia Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating Ariana Bel-Jean, a 19 year old Ansonia resident who left her home on Wednesday July 27, 2022 and has not returned. Ariana left on her own but failed to bring her medication that...
Man drowns at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 60-year-old man was pulled from the water at Calf Pasture Beach and was later pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday night. Officers responded to people pulling the unconscious man from the water, accompanied by a conscious woman in the water. A bystander began CPR on the man, later replaced […]
Bloomfield assault victim dies; Suspect in custody
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — The 77-year-old victim who was assaulted and seriously injured Friday night has died and Bloomfield police are working to upgrade charges against the suspect in the incident. Kevin Carter, 32, of Bloomfield, was arrested Friday night and and charged with first degree assault of an elderly...
Hartford shooting leaves one man in hospital
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police responded to a shooting on Albany Avenue that left one man in the hospital Monday morning. Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Albany Avenue. Once at the scene, investigators said they found evidence of gunfire. While they were there, a victim arrived at an area […]
Two rescued from overturned canoe in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were rescued after their canoe overturned on Pleasure Beach Sunday afternoon, police said. Bridgeport police, fire, and marine units were dispatched to the water near Pleasure Beach Bridge and found two men holding onto the pilings of the bridge just after 10:45 a.m. The men said their canoe was […]
Ansonia police seek public’s help in locating missing 19-year-old
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ansonia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old. Police said Ariana Bel-Jean, 19, of Ansonia has been missing since Wednesday after she left her home and never returned. While she left on her own, police said she did not bring her medication that she […]
Hartford shooting leaves four injured, one in critical condition
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting at Main Street in Hartford left four people injured on Sunday night. When Hartford police officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound. According to officials, she was transported to the hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition. […]
Register Citizen
Family of New Haven woman killed in 2020 calls for help as reward is offered
NEW HAVEN — The family of Kiana Brown, killed in June 2020, implored residents Friday to step forward to help find her killer as police announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Brown’s aunt Sharon Brown said her niece was lively by nature — a joyous,...
NECN
Conn. State Police Sergeant Arrested After Evading Crash
A Connecticut State Police sergeant has been arrested after investigators said she crashed into a vehicle in Brookfield last weekend and left the scene. Troopers said Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was driving on Route 7 North in Brookfield on Sunday, July 24, around 9:30 p.m. when she rear-ended another vehicle. The...
Connecticut mother allegedly strangled children to death before hanging herself
DANBURY, Conn. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old mother allegedly fatally strangled her three children before hanging herself. According to a news release posted on July 28 from the Danbury Police Department, the bodies of Sonia Loja and her three children, 12-year-old Junior Panjon, 10-year-old Joselyn Panjon, and 5-year-old Jonael Panjon, were discovered at their home on Whaley Street. Loja’s body was found in a shed in the backyard, WFSB-TV reports.
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police Investigate Non-Fatal Shooting of 16 year old
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 640 Broad Street on a ShotSpotter notification. Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, a 16-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police. He is listed in...
Police: Plainfield woman held up with knife during home invasion; man arrested
PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A man was arrested in Plainfield Friday evening after illegally entering a home and holding a knife to a woman's throat, according to police. Around 2:30 a.m., Plainfield police say they were called to the woman's home in Moosup where she said that Brandon Adkins, 32, held a knife to her throat while she was in bed with her child.
Holyoke Man Charged With Shooting Death Of Connecticut Mother Of 4
A man from western Massachusetts is facing murder charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of four from Connecticut, authorities said. Pablo Rivera-Ortiz, age 37, was arrested and charged with the murder of Connecticut resident Desiree Rivera Lopez, of New Haven, on Saturday, July 23, Holyoke Police said.
Mortorcyclist killed in North Haven accident
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in North Haven on Friday. Police say the accident happened at 4:45 p.m. on Washington Ave. The motorcyclist, according to police, is a Wallingford resident but the person’s name is not being released at this time. The South […]
DoingItLocal
Motorcycle Without Rider Struck On Route 8
2022-07-31@12:40am–#Shelton CT– #cttraffic– A motorist struck a motorcycle that was in the middle of the highway without a rider. First responders are on scene at exit 12 looking for the motorcyclist. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as...
Eyewitness News
Wallingford resident dies in motorcycle crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - This evening the North haven Police Department responded to a crash involving a collision between a small SUV and a motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle, a resident of Wallingford, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased...
CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say
A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police. Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were...
