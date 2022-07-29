Elections and Legislation

OKLAHOMA CITY (Aug. 1, 2022) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister issued a call to action today for Oklahoma college students to join the state’s Math Tutoring Corps. The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is recruiting tutors from around the state to provide online tutoring for up to 1,500 grade 7-9 students to strengthen their math skills.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO