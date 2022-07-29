Lanett block party organizer fails to file permit, encourages people to celebrate anyway

oanow.com
Opelika-Auburn News
Residents in rural Lee County can still apply for emergency housing, utility assistance
Eligible citizens who live in unincorporated Lee County, outside the city limits of Auburn and Opelika, still have a chance to apply for the Emergency Housing and Utility Assistance Program. This program offered by the Lee County Commission and Alabama Rural Ministry will provide rental, mortgage and utility assistance to...
Opelika-Auburn News
A voice for the community: NAACP's Lee County branch celebrates second anniversary
The Lee County NAACP Branch, No. 5038, is celebrating its second year anniversary here in Lee County. On Saturday, the organization celebrated by hosting “Party with a Purpose” at the Covington Recreation Center in Opelika. In addition to dancing and fun, the group was also renewing memberships, allowing...
Free gas giveaway in East Columbus; local non-profit helps during hard times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s no secret, pulling up to the gas pump has been costing Americans a hefty penny. One local non-profit, F.A.I.T.H is doing their part to help residents in Columbus. The Feeding Accepting Inspiring The Hurting (F.A.I.T.H) team rolled up their sleeves and offered nearly 200 Columbus residents some relief at the […]
WAAY-TV
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From Earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
Opelika-Auburn News
'We will get several checks': City of Opelika participating in opioid settlements program
The City of Opelika has agreed to join the State of Alabama and other local governments by participating in current and future opioid settlements. Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said no one knows yet how much money Opelika will receive or when the funds will be given. “Across the country more...
Community Resource Center spreads love, kindness, and free services
A local non-profit has become a catalyst for positive change in a Columbus community. It’s a place where people are treated like royalty and the services are free. You may have seen it. Commuters cutting through the neighborhood known as East Highland in Columbus can’t help but to notice the flurry of activity at the […]
Man killed in Chambers County traffic crash
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly crash has claimed the life of a Smiths Station man. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the multi-vehicle crash happened Friday morning at 8:10 a.m. in Chambers County. ALEA has identified the victim as 30-year-old Drew F. Terry. According to officials, Terry was killed when […]
Chambers Co. Drug Task Force arrests 50 individuals on 116 charges
CHAMBERS CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants resulting in the execution of seven search warrants, and the arrest of 50 individuals on 116 charges between May 11 and August 1. Arrests made are as follows: 1. […]
Alabama couple opens ‘pick your own’ flower farm
An east Alabama couple has opened their property as a flower-picking farm called Circles of Colors, which currently offers sunflowers, dahlias, zinnias and cosmos. “You come and pick whatever you want,” farm owner Arely Kloss told the Opelika-Auburn News. “That’s only my goal is to have something pretty, something different to do on weekends. I don’t think we have any pick-your-own flower farms around.”
WTVM
Paws Humane Society in need of community help
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paw Humane Society is in dire need of funding. They are now feeling the effect of the pandemic, as many people who were fostering animals at home are now back to work. Services are also more expensive because of rising prices and inflation. Due to the...
The Last Sweet Mile: A Story of Brotherly Love
Harris County brothers Allen and Gary Levi were inseparable at heart, though their career paths often kept them apart. Allen is a professional singer and songwriter. Gary answered the call to the mission field and spent a lot of time overseas. They lived in their own houses on the family farm outside of Hamilton. Their […]
Opelika-Auburn News
If you live in Auburn, here's who's on the Aug. 23 municipal ballot - and here's how to register
With the Auburn Municipal election approaching on Aug. 23, residents should know that the last day to register for voting is Aug. 8. The election will determine who will sit on the Auburn City Council for the next four years, beginning in November. Residents can find which voting ward they...
WTVM
Henry County wreck kills one
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Georgia man died this morning in a single vehicle wreck near Abbeville. Henry County Coroner Derek Wright identified that victim as 70-year-old Clyde Humphrey, Jr. of Columbus. Wright said the accident happened when Humphrey drove his SUV off U.S. Highway 431, about four miles...
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
Columbus cracking down, laying out plans to clean up blight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For years the City of Columbus has struggled with areas of Blight after neglected properties sit and collect junk. Now the city is cracking down. After countless neglected properties, the city announced new steps they plan to take at the July 26 city council meeting. With a $450,000 dollar budget, the […]
WTVM
Muscogee County Schools adding more police, making masks optional this school year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Schools are amping up safety measures this year. The move comes as lawmakers push for increased initiatives in light of increased gun violence nationwide. Parents across the district can expect more police on campus this year. Many in the community are happy to hear...
BACK TO SCHOOL: School bus tips for Harris County parents and students
With just six days remaining until the first day of school in Harris County, the Harris County School District has released several tips and reminders about the school system’s bus service. Below is the information sent out by the school district. Please be aware that bus drivers will be...
idesignarch.com
Storybook Dream Lake House with Lush Landscape
This cedar-shake house in Alexander City, Alabama in Tallapoosa County, south of Birmingham and north-east of Montgomery, is a weekend retreat on Lake Martin. Designed by L. Mitchell Ginn and Associates and Liz Williams Interiors for a family as a lakeside getaway, they envisioned a home with lush landscaping and terraced lawns.
WTVM
Columbus officials combat court backlog
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A backlog of criminal court cases continues to be an issue in Columbus, leaving inmates in jail for prolonged periods and many without yet being formally charged with a crime. Nico Fitzpatrick, a suspect for a homicide back in 2018, has been in jail for quite...
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities respond after a traffic collision in Columbus (Columbus, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities responded after a traffic collision in Columbus. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of St. Mary’s Road and Oakley Drive [...]
