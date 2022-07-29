Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware Indicted For Murder Of GF & Tampering With Corpse

montgomery county jail

Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware has been indicted for murder and tampering with evidence , "specifically a corpse," in the death of his girlfriend, Radar can confirm .

This means that a grand jury reviewed the evidence surrounding Taylor Pomaski 's death and has determined there is probable cause for a criminal charge.

montgomery county jail

Pomaski, 29, was last seen alive at a house party in April 2021. Her remains were found months later on December 10, according to officials.

Her mother, Leslie Mandeville , said her family grew increasingly concerned when Pomaski did not reach out on Mother's Day, which also marked her father's birthday.

"We appreciate everyone who has come forward to provide evidence and aid in our investigation," said Lacy Johnson , a chief prosecutor in the Major Offenders Division, who is handling the case, per a release on Thursday.

Ware could face 15 years to life behind bars if he is convicted.

"Although this investigation has been going on since Taylor's disappearance in 2021, the court process is just beginning, and we encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward," Johnson added amid the latest development.

Harris County Sheriff's Office

Eric Zulegar , who dated Pomaski and remained a friend post-split, previously claimed he had stayed in contact with her before her disappearance and she allegedly expressed concerns that worried him as well.

"She was in danger, she was in trouble," he told KTRK. "There was violence, she referenced a gun being pulled on her. She was very scared, very nervous."

The former athlete and tight end, who played 11 games for the Washington Redskins in 2003 and five for the San Francisco 49ers in 2004, is currently jailed in Montgomery County.

He faces cases involving possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, per NBC , which are unrelated to his indictment involving Pomaski.

unsplash

"Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges," District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all."