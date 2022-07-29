Grenade discovered in carry-on bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

cbs58.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
CBS 58
First responders pull 1 person from Milwaukee's riverfront
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One person was pulled from the water along Milwaukee's riverfront. On Sunday, July 31 just before midnight, first responders arrived at Pere Marquette Park for a rescue operation. Our CBS 58 crew on the scene saw first responders performing CPR on the person. Authorities continued their...
WISN
Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
WISN
Shooting breaks out as Milwaukee church parishioners leave service
MILWAUKEE — A church service at Reformation Church of Holiness on Chambers and 21st streets in Milwaukee was just getting let out Sunday afternoon when witnesses describe seeing a shootout down the block. "Upon them coming out of the church a car pulled right here and began to fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Mill crash: Driver ejected
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a serious crash near 60th and Mill around noon Sunday, July 31. The only occupant in the vehicle was ejected. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown. This is a developing story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
Veteran missing from Milwaukee area found safe, Green Alert canceled
MADISON, Wis. — State authorities have canceled a Green Alert for a missing veteran after she was found safe Saturday. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, 29-year-old Cholie Mack had last been seen in the 1200 block of Miller Park Way around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. Her family said they were concerned for her safety. Authorities said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Woman killed near 38th and Thurston
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner has been called to the scene of a fatal shooting that happened near 38th and Thurston around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, July 31. The medical examiner says an adult female was killed. Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday. FOX6 is working to gather more...
CBS 58
Wrong-way crash on I-43 and Capitol; driver arrested for OWI
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A crash early this morning forced the closures of all lanes of I-43 in Milwaukee for a couple of hours. Police say an SUV ended up wedged between steel beams of a bridge under construction on I-43 at Capitol Drive. The sheriff's office says the crash...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway
MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
'Sophisticated theft': Milwaukee Co. Sheriff on cars stolen from airport
"This is sophisticated theft. It takes a bit more than with the Kias and Hyundais. Individuals are using very elaborate measures to steal these cars," the sheriff said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield retail theft: Woman sought by police
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of taking over $180 in products from Pick N Save on July 13. The suspect is described by police as a white female. She is accused of taking two bottles each of Matrix shampoo and conditioner, and four tenderloin steaks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 2 injured in Friday incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that happened Friday, July 29 in the city of Milwaukee. The first shooting happened near 57th and Hampton around 11 a.m. A 35-year-old Milwaukee male, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The second shooting happened near Baldwin and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Leondre Varner sought by US Marshals
RACINE, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for Leondre Varner, a man wanted by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office for two bench warrants stemming from a pair of open cases from last year. "He is very familiar with handguns," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case. "He’s...
Concerning number of drownings happening in Southeast Wisconsin
As we head into another summer weekend, it's imperative to put the focus on water safety. Just last weekend, six people drowned in Southeast Wisconsin.
CBS 58
MU student killed on Marquette interchange
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sad news from the Marquette community. 22-year-old male grad student Payton Claybaugh was killed while walking on the Marquette interchange around midnight last night. The news was shared with the campus in a letter to students and staff by MU President Michael Lovell. The sheriff's office...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl shot: Child's uncle accused of firing into home
MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of firing shots into a home that critically injured his own niece. John Jackson is now charged with the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless injury. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers were dispatched on Sunday morning,...
WISN
Wrong-way driver arrested following crash in I-43 construction zone
MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after crashing into a construction zone along Interstate 43 . About 5:15 a.m., Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies were asked to respond to a wrong-way driver who entered I-43 at National Avenue heading north on the southbound lanes. The driver ended...
CBS 58
Cocaine, THC recovered from Racine County residence; 42-year-old man arrested
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 42-year-old Racine County man was arrested after authorities say he was involved in the sales of cocaine. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, information had been developed 42-year-old Alexjandro Medina was involved in the sales of cocaine. Authorities say Medina has a lengthy criminal history and is a convicted felon with a history of selling drugs in Wisconsin. Medina was currently out on bond for disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Comments / 3