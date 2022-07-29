ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Grenade discovered in carry-on bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs58.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

First responders pull 1 person from Milwaukee's riverfront

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One person was pulled from the water along Milwaukee's riverfront. On Sunday, July 31 just before midnight, first responders arrived at Pere Marquette Park for a rescue operation. Our CBS 58 crew on the scene saw first responders performing CPR on the person. Authorities continued their...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Mill crash: Driver ejected

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a serious crash near 60th and Mill around noon Sunday, July 31. The only occupant in the vehicle was ejected. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown. This is a developing story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Woman killed near 38th and Thurston

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner has been called to the scene of a fatal shooting that happened near 38th and Thurston around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, July 31. The medical examiner says an adult female was killed. Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday. FOX6 is working to gather more...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wrong-way crash on I-43 and Capitol; driver arrested for OWI

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A crash early this morning forced the closures of all lanes of I-43 in Milwaukee for a couple of hours. Police say an SUV ended up wedged between steel beams of a bridge under construction on I-43 at Capitol Drive. The sheriff's office says the crash...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carry On#Grenades#Luggage#Cbs#Mitchellairport
WISN

Marquette dentistry student killed on freeway

MILWAUKEE — Recent Marquette University graduate, Payton Claybaugh, was hit and killed by a car around 1 a.m. Sunday. The Wisconsin native was a class of 2022 cum laude graduate at Marquette's College of Health Sciences. Officials said the crash took place on I-94 near 16th street. The Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield retail theft: Woman sought by police

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of taking over $180 in products from Pick N Save on July 13. The suspect is described by police as a white female. She is accused of taking two bottles each of Matrix shampoo and conditioner, and four tenderloin steaks.
BROOKFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 2 injured in Friday incidents

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that happened Friday, July 29 in the city of Milwaukee. The first shooting happened near 57th and Hampton around 11 a.m. A 35-year-old Milwaukee male, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The second shooting happened near Baldwin and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Leondre Varner sought by US Marshals

RACINE, Wis. - The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for Leondre Varner, a man wanted by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office for two bench warrants stemming from a pair of open cases from last year. "He is very familiar with handguns," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case. "He’s...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

MU student killed on Marquette interchange

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sad news from the Marquette community. 22-year-old male grad student Payton Claybaugh was killed while walking on the Marquette interchange around midnight last night. The news was shared with the campus in a letter to students and staff by MU President Michael Lovell. The sheriff's office...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl shot: Child's uncle accused of firing into home

MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of firing shots into a home that critically injured his own niece. John Jackson is now charged with the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless injury. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers were dispatched on Sunday morning,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Cocaine, THC recovered from Racine County residence; 42-year-old man arrested

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 42-year-old Racine County man was arrested after authorities say he was involved in the sales of cocaine. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, information had been developed 42-year-old Alexjandro Medina was involved in the sales of cocaine. Authorities say Medina has a lengthy criminal history and is a convicted felon with a history of selling drugs in Wisconsin. Medina was currently out on bond for disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
RACINE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy