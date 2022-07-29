ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix temperatures are still above average this year despite recent cool weather

By Sam Burdette, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAO9U_0gy1rBOJ00

In the past week, Phoenix temperatures have been below average, with highs in the lower 90s and low 100s.

For a city with an all-time high of 122 degrees recorded on June 26, 1990, according to the National Weather Service, those summer temperatures mark a relief from otherwise scorching conditions.

However, this recent cool-down could be deceiving.

“So far, (temperatures) have been higher than average,” said Gabriel Lojero, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

According to Lojero, in June, Phoenix Sky Harbor recorded temperatures on average 2.8 degrees above normal in June and 1.9 degrees above normal in July. He said the above normal temperatures are a trend seen in the last few years, which is partially due to a long drought in Arizona and Southern California.

In drought conditions, “soils tend to dry up … so, when you have dry soils, you tend to heat up the ground more,” leading to higher temperatures overall, Lojero said.

When it rains: Arizona monsoon storms expected into the weekend; flash flood watch in effect

The higher-than-average temperatures have not broken any significant records. There has just been one daily record high temperature for June 11 at 115 degrees and a couple of daily record-warm low temperatures in July. Lojero said it’s normal to break a few of those daily records each year by one or two degrees, but it becomes more extreme when records are broken five to 10 days in a row.

The recent heat relief is instead due to the moist and rainy conditions from a period of active monsoon weather, Lojero said. The cloud cover is keeping the temperatures in Phoenix area from soaring to their usual heights this time of year.

For now, Lojero said the monsoon pattern is expected to continue at least into early next week. While there may be a slight warming next week, he said both the National Weather Service’s 6- to 10-day forecast and its 8- to 14-day forecast show a high probability of average or slightly below average temperatures.

“Thunderstorms are spotty in nature,” Lojero said, explaining the rain may not be everywhere, but the scattered storms could produce “locally significant rain.”

Despite the active week, rainfall recorded this year is 2.66 inches lower than would be expected, which Lojero said was significant, making it a “very dry start” to the monsoon season.

Lojero said monsoon weather could still bring Phoenix back into a normal precipitation range, but it will all depend on how the storms behave in the coming days and weeks.

Reach breaking news reporter Sam Burdette at sburdette@gannett.com or on Twitter @SuperSafetySam

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix temperatures are still above average this year despite recent cool weather

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

More rain on the way for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain is back in the forecast for the valley Sunday. We are tracking a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Before then, skies will be partly cloudy with highs at 99. For the start of the work week, there is a 30% chance of rain...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon break for Phoenix area this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dust is picking up across the valley. A Dust Storm Warning was issued for places like Casa Grande, Rainbow Valley and Maricopa. The dust has dropped visibility on the roadways, and the wind has picked up, with some gusts near 40-45 mph. After a very active evening Saturday, storm chances have decreased.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Dust storm moving from the west into the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west is making its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City. Some West Valley residents saw the cloud...
GOODYEAR, AZ
KTAR.com

Nearly 9,000 without power as monsoon weather passes through Valley

PHOENIX –Thousands of residents were without power Saturday evening as showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley, officials said. Nearly 9,000 outages were reported in central and south Phoenix around 5 p.m., according to SRP. In one instance, power lines to the west of Interstate 17 were down while...
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: When sunny skies could return to the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Flood Watch remains in effect for Phoenix and over higher terrain locations north and east of Phoenix through Thursday night. Potential for flooding declines Friday. But, lingering atmospheric moisture will maintain storm chances into next week. The highest chances for showers and storms will...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Monsoon
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day continues for potential flooding until 11 p.m. tonight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our First Alert for potential flooding continues until 11 p.m. tonight. The alert includes the Phoenix metro area and much of northern and eastern Arizona. The National Weather Service once again extended the flash flood watch we’ve been dealing with all this week. Will it come off at 11 p.m. tonight? Time will tell. But even if we drop the alert for the weekend, keep in mind any thunderstorm over the weekend could produce flash flooding. And we do have the potential for isolated severe weather.
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car

PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch in place for Northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a Flash Flood Watch for Coconino, Gila, Navajo, and Yavapai counties until 5 a.m. Sunday. Showers are expected to develop throughout the afternoon. In the Valley, rain chances are up to 30%. Highs today will reach 100 across the Phoenix metro. It’s below...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
AZFamily

Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday

Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 7-28-22

Monsoon storms moved in from the west, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Thursday morning. Heavy rain continued into the afternoon hours, putting several areas under flood alerts. According to the National Weather Service, morning storms were dropping rain at a rate of up to 1.5 inches per...
PHOENIX, AZ
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-30 16:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 446 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Gold Canyon to San Tan Mountain Park to near Bapchule to near Maricopa, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Near zero visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 167 and 194. US Highway 60 between mile markers 198 and 214. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 137 and 163. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Gold Camp, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley, Seville, Florence Junction and Bapchule. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE! Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy