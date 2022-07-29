Raiders Place LB Kyler Fackrell On Injured Reserve

www.yardbarker.com
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
Aaron Rodgers spills on Packers rookie receiver turning heads at training camp
The Green Bay Packers lost Davante Adams in the offseason, but they already have a new darling at wide receiver. 2022 fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has earned rave reviews from observers at their training camp. This early into camp, Doubs has seemingly solidified his spot on the team’s pecking order. On Saturday, Packers star QB […] The post Aaron Rodgers spills on Packers rookie receiver turning heads at training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo 'throwing the heck out of the ball' after shoulder surgery
Individuals associated with the San Francisco 49ers continue to say positive things about veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has officially been replaced atop the depth chart by 2021 rookie Trey Lance and is still recovering from March shoulder surgery. Lance spoke with reporters Thursday and insisted Garoppolo served as "a...
Cardinals Make Four Roster Moves
Woods, 29, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of USC back in 2016. He was among their roster cuts coming out of the preseason during his rookie season before later being signed to the Titans’ practice squad soon after. Woods was on and off of...
Broncos Reportedly Worked Out Pro Bowl Linebacker
The Denver Broncos reportedly hosted veteran linebacker Joe Schobert for a free-agent visit on Saturday, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. The 28-year-old LB became a free agent after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him in a cap-saving move in March. In his second season after he was selected by the...
Attorney confirms Browns QB Deshaun Watson has settled three more cases
It was learned on Monday morning that NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for the first six games of the upcoming season for violating the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Two grand juries...
Who Says No — Detroit Tigers Trade Package
Bullpen is an interesting target area for the Braves. It is a strong area for the team, but you can never have enough talented relief arms. The Braves have had pretty inconsistent performances from Will Smith, so they could use a high-leverage lefty to move Smith to a lower leverage role. The question begs to be asked — would All Star southpaw Gregory Soto be worth the price?
Report: Texans in on Jimmy Garoppolo
The only way Garoppolo could become a hotter asset is if he hit the free agency market. Given his over $24 million salary, the 49ers could cut ties with the veteran instead of keeping him on the team as an understudy to Lance. That would make the quarterback more appetizing to potential suitors.
Raiders: 3 players who can replace edge rusher Kyler Fackrell
The Las Vegas Raiders fielded an All-Pro and Pro Bowl alternate edge rushing duo in 2021. Despite the big success from the pair, the team decided to push for an upgrade, acquiring ’19 Defensive Player of the Year runner up Chandler Jones. Now with two All-Pros going after opposing...
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
Baker Mayfield Struggling In Panthers Camp
Matt Rhule’s job with the Carolina Panthers hangs in the balance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. The team’s trade for the former Browns QB was one to save the job of Rhule this season. However, after we’ve seen Mayfield in Panthers practice, it would appear he’s struggling.
What's the 2022 outlook for Raiders S Tre'von Moehrig?
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Tre'von Moehrig with the 43rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Coming off an underrated rookie season, the young stud offers security for a Raiders defense that has struggled in recent years. The team's consistent reliance on the offensive side of the ball is no...
Seattle Seahawks – who’s being released and who’s retiring?
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
Should The Giants Really Have Interest In Jimmy Garoppolo?
The trade market for the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo is growing as preseason is nearly here. However, some very interesting teams are rumored to be interested in the 49ers quarterback. One of those teams is the New York Giants. But should they be interested in him when they...
NFLPA won't appeal disciplinary ruling on Deshaun Watson, asks NFL 'to do the same'
According to a report from CBS' Jonathan Jones on Sunday, a ruling on punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to be handed down by retired judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday. In light of this news, the NFLPA and Watson released a joint statement on Sunday night,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following allegations of sexual misconduct, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled on Monday. It was reported Sunday night that the players' union will "stand by" Robinson's ruling and urged the NFL to do the same.
Rodney Hudson contemplated retirement but now is all in for 2022
Rodney Hudson is close to the end. He knows it. The center said that’s why he skipped the Cardinals’ entire offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp, to determine whether he wanted to return for 2022. “Like any other season, you take some time off, spend some time with...
49ers sign Deebo Samuel to three-year, $71.55M extension
Samuel, 26, was due to enter the 2022 season on the final year of his contract before agreeing to an extension. On Tuesday, Samuel reported for the start of 49ers' training camp but wasn't practicing while negotiations between the two sides continued. At the time, 49ers' general manager John Lynch...
LV Raiders Rookie Standouts and Early Risers
The Las Vegas Raiders started training camp last Wednesday, and have already had multiple padded practices. That’s right, let the excitement begin! So who have been the camps rookie standouts and early risers so far?. Rookie Standouts and Early Risers. There have been a few rookies that have started...
49ers DE Arik Armstead to miss multiple weeks with knee sprain
The San Francisco 49ers have joined the likes of the Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders in seeing a top defensive player's injury status come into question in the early stages of training camp. Buffalo's one-time Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde suffered a hip injury on Friday, while Washington's former Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young was already ruled out for Week 1 of the regular season as he recovers from a torn ACL.
