ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California not ready to declare emergency over monkeypox

By DON THOMPSON and JANIE HAR
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DY3kM_0gy1r1eI00
Monkeypox California FILE - People line up at a monkeypox vaccination site on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Encino, Calif. California's public health officer said they are pressing for more vaccine and closely monitoring the spread of the monkeypox virus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California officials are pressing for more vaccine and acting with “utmost urgency” to slow the spread of the monkeypox virus, but they have not decided whether to declare a statewide emergency as the city of San Francisco announced on Thursday, the state's public health officer said Friday.

Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, said they are focused on getting accurate information to the public and expand testing. He said they are taking advantage of the ties forged with local health offices and clinics during the coronavirus pandemic to distribute vaccines quickly.

“We're looking carefully to decide whether we need to do an official declaration of emergency,” he said at a briefing with reporters. At the moment, the state is “really mobilizing the tremendous resources and infrastructure that we built for COVID, and using it now for monkeypox.”

The monkeypox virus spreads through prolonged and close skin-to-skin contact, including hugging, cuddling and kissing, as well as sharing bedding, towels and clothing. People getting sick so far have been primarily men who have sex with men. But health officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.

The type of monkeypox virus identified in this outbreak are rarely fatal, and people usually recover within weeks. But the lesions and blisters caused by the virus are painful, and they can prevent swallowing or bowel movements if in the throat or anus.

“We are getting just a very high volume of folks who are calling with very real fear and anxiety, and people who are calling in very real pain. Those who do have monkeypox and are struggling to get access to treatments,” said Tyler TerMeer, chief executive officer of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

On Thursday, San Francisco declared a state of emergency while New York state declared the monkeypox virus an “imminent threat" to public health, paving the way for greater flexibility and speed. The World Health Organization over the weekend declared the monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries a global emergency.

California has reported nearly 800 probable and confirmed cases of more than 3,000 identified in the U.S. Only New York has reported more cases.

The problem has been a national shortage of vaccine. On Friday, the state's two U.S. senators sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra urging him to provide at least 600,000 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine to his home state.

California has distributed more than 25,000 vaccine doses, and expects another 72,000, said Aragón.

A spokesperson for the office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has also contacted the manufacturer directly, with discussions continuing on vaccine supplies, logistics, and how California could get additional doses.

“We’re not even close to where we need to be,” said Newsom last week in an interview with KTVU-TV.

Members of the LGBTQ community have been furious with slow response from government at all levels, and say the world should have been better prepared in manufacturing and stockpiling vaccine. They've expressed frustration over the inability to get the vaccine and fears they're being abandoned yet again in a public health crisis, much as they were with HIV and AIDS.

California Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat who represents San Francisco, has urged the state to declare an emergency, which would provide greater flexibility around testing and vaccinations. But he also said Friday that state leaders have acted with an appropriate sense of urgency.

“At this point, I think local, state, federal, we’re all rowing in the same direction. We just all need to row faster because we have a limited window of time to control this outbreak,” he said.

TerMeer said a state declaration of emergency will be useful when vaccines arrive and resources are needed to quickly inoculate people. But he said the federal government should have declared one early on.

“There will be unfortunate and lasting consequences to our community as a direct result of the federal government’s slow and inadequate response to this outbreak,” he said.

—-

Har reported from Marin County, California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. — (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that is among several burning in the western U.S. amid hot, dry and gusty conditions that boost the danger that the fires will keep growing, officials said Monday.
YREKA, CA
WGAU

Bacterium that causes deadly tropical disease now endemic to US Gulf Coast, CDC says

A potentially deadly type of bacterium has been detected for the first time in U.S. soil and water samples, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday. The bacterium, Burkholderia pseudomallei, can cause an illness known as melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s disease, which has proven fatal in half of all cases worldwide, NBC News reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WGAU

Harris to announce $1B to states for floods, extreme heat

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by climate change. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to announce the grant programs Monday at an event in Miami with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other officials. The competitive grants will help communities across the nation prepare for and respond to climate-related disasters.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Vaccines
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
WGAU

California’s McKinney Fire: Photos, videos capture devastation as blaze scorches 80 square miles

YREKA, Calif. — The McKinney Fire has become California’s largest blaze of the year, growing to about 80 square miles since it began Friday afternoon in the Klamath National Forest, according to The Associated Press. The wildfire, which prompted evacuation orders for about 2,000 people, remains 0% contained, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday evening.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mayor says sorry for COVID exposure

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after he shook hands and spoke closely to a dozen people. “Mayor Liccardo began experiencing symptoms (Thursday) afternoon, and tested immediately,” Esmeralda Bautista, spokesperson for Liccardo, told San José Spotlight. “He learned he was positive and immediately left City Hall.”
SAN JOSE, CA
WGAU

Kentucky flooding: Death toll rises to 30, hundreds of people still missing

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Monday morning that 30 people have died so far from heavy rain and flooding across the state. According to WLKY, Beshear confirmed that 30 people have died and that more deaths were expected as the authorities continue to search for hundreds of people who are still missing. Beshear also confirmed that about 12,490 people are without power, which is down from 30,000.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wiener
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Xavier Becerra
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning

The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
KRON4 News

Report: Bay Area rent most expensive in U.S.

(KRON) – How unaffordable is it to live in the San Francisco area? A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says that in order not to spend more than 30% of your income on housing you’d need to make $61.50 an hour to rent a 2-bedroom apartment in the San Francisco-Marin,-San Mateo metropolitan […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?

(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark.  Lovers Point Beach […]
riolindamessenger.com

How bad is California’s housing crisis for renters?

Things don’t look great for tenants in California. After more than two years, statewide eviction protections are over, and landlords will be allowed to bump up rents on some apartments by as much as 10% come Aug. 1 — the maximum allowed under state law thanks to ballooning inflation rates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Human Services#Monkeypox Virus#Diseases#General Health
WGAU

At least 28 dead in devastating Kentucky flooding, with more expected, governor says

NEW YORK — The death toll in the devastating flooding that hit eastern Kentucky is continuing to rise as more rain threatens the region, according to officials. A total of 28 people have been confirmed dead, but that number is expected to increase again, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday afternoon. The death toll includes at least four children, Beshear said on Saturday.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRON4 News

New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area

(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
OAKLAND, CA
WGAU

Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former President Donald Trump who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol and another lawmaker who also believes the 2020 presidential election results should be overturned are among four Republicans vying for the top elections post in the presidential battleground.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ksro.com

Omicron Variants Running Rampant in Marin County

Marin County health officials say the month of July has been dominated by high transmission rates of the Omicron BA-4 and BA-5 variants. Positive test rates of the two variants have been as high as 90-percent across the county. Officials say the likelihood of being exposed to the virus is 40-percent with as few as 10 people present in a gathering. That number jumps to 72-percent with a 25-person gathering. If there are 50 people present, the likelihood of exposure is as high as 92-percent. Officials say wearing an N-95, KN-95, or KF-94 mask if your best defense against any possible exposure.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Legionnaires’ disease outbreak confirmed in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, health officials in Napa County are investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. The cases were just confirmed in recent weeks. Napa County Public Health detected nine cases of Legionnaires’ disease, and additional cases in the last few weeks. Dr. Karen Smith, the county’s interim public health officer, […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

How much should you make to afford rent in California? How to check by ZIP code

It's expensive to live in California and a new report found exactly how much people need to make to afford to rent in the state, broken down by ZIP codes. In California, the "fair market rent" for a two-bedroom apartment is $2,028. That's according to a new report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. In order to afford the rent and utilities without paying more than 30% of income on housing, a household must earn $6,700 a month or $81,113 a year. It breaks down to an hourly wage of $39.01.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy