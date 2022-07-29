Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly

Nearly one in four millennials has at least $100,000 in their savings account — an increase from 16 percent in 2018 and 8 percent in 2015, according to a 2020 Bank of America report. Millennials are those born between 1981 and 1996 and are the largest living generation in the U.S. Those between the ages of 26 and 41 have lived through a lot: 9/11, the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-2008, and now, the pandemic. Compared to previous generations, this has made millennials better at saving and planning for the future, according to a 2022 study by Trust & Will.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO