Top 9 New England Cities Where You Can Retire for $3000 Monthly

wjbq.com
Related
10 Cities Where Renting Is Much Cheaper Than Buying a Starter Home
Even as rent prices soar, taking out a lease is cheaper than taking out a mortgage in most big U.S. cities. In more than 75% of the largest 50 markets in the U.S., renting costs less than buying a starter home, according to Realtor.com’s Monthly Rental Report. For the sake of comparison, back in January renting was more favorable than buying in slightly less than 50% of these markets.
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
CNET
The 12 US Cities Where Rents Have Increased the Most
One sign the US may be recovering economically from the worst of the pandemic is rising rents in nearly every major city. Though talk of a massive migration out of cities was premature, rents plummeted in the last two years as landlords struggled to fill vacant units and some remote workers decamped to the suburbs or beyond.
Americans Are Moving to These 5 States to Save Money
For Americans who want to reduce their spending, moving to a state with a lower cost of living can be an excellent option.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Read More: 5 Best...
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
What is considered middle class? Middle Class can vary by state and a range of incomes fall under middle class. Find out here if you are in the middle class.
I Surveyed 5 Millennials to See How Much Savings They Have — This Is What They Said
Nearly one in four millennials has at least $100,000 in their savings account — an increase from 16 percent in 2018 and 8 percent in 2015, according to a 2020 Bank of America report. Millennials are those born between 1981 and 1996 and are the largest living generation in the U.S. Those between the ages of 26 and 41 have lived through a lot: 9/11, the Global Financial Crisis of 2007-2008, and now, the pandemic. Compared to previous generations, this has made millennials better at saving and planning for the future, according to a 2022 study by Trust & Will.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The State Where It Is Hardest for Women to Buy Homes
The U.S. housing boom of the last two years is close to unprecedented. Home prices have soared since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rate at which home prices have risen in the last year is clear based on data from the carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller index. In recent months, nationwide, home prices […]
Q97.9
Portland, ME
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0