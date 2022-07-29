Carrollton opens its new esports facility

starlocalmedia.com
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
HHM Health Providing Hundreds of Students With Free School SuppliesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grass Fire in Glenn Heights Burned Close to Homes But No DamageLarry LeaseGlenn Heights, TX
Dallas Calling on Residents to Report Overgrown LotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Brian Wysong, co-founder and CEO of Frisco brand Tumbleweed TexStyles
When Brian Wysong decided to become a Frisco teacher, the career move led him to meet his now business partner Jeb Matulich. The two have since formed Tumbleweed TexStyles, a lifestyles and apparel brand based on a passion for Texana that now has a flagship location in The Rail District. Today, Wysong serves as both co-founder and CEO of Tumbleweed TexStyles.
starlocalmedia.com
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 40th anniversary of serving the Allen and Fairview communities
From a Downtown Merchants Association to a dual-community business supporter, the Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce has supported businesses in its communities since the 1960s. Since being officially recognized as a nonprofit in 1982, the staff grew from two to four people who have overseen the support of over 600...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco news roundup: Citizens Fire Academy applications, 'Coffee and Culture' and more
Citizen's Fire Academy applications are now being accepted. This is a fun behind the scenes look at the Frisco Fire Department. This free program is open to those 18 and up who live or work in Frisco. The application link is available on the city of Frisco website. The class...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Victoria Hernandez, a Flower Mound student who's been writing for Star Local Media this summer
This summer, Star Local Media welcomed Flower Mound resident and University of Arkansas student Victoria Hernandez to our editorial staff as an intern. Hernandez is studying English and journalism at the University of Arkansas. This summer, she focused on providing local coverage to readers of multiple Star Local Media newspapers, focusing on The Leader, which services the communities of Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound. Hernandez has highlighted those who are making a difference in their communities (such as the founder of Kindred Creatives Art and Literary Press), has given local updates, including insight on a highly anticipated Flower Mound park, and has written engaging feature stories, including one about a Frisco band that is anything but average.
starlocalmedia.com
It's official: Eddie V's announces Plano open date for August
Eddie V's has announced an official open date for its Plano location. The prime seafood restaurant brand, which has locations across the country, has scheduled an Aug. 18 open date for the new location at 5300 State Highway 121 near the Preston Village Shopping Center.
Some customers left high and dry as Flower Mound pool company closes
Bowen Pools LLC, a Flower Mound-based contractor, closed its doors a couple weeks ago, leaving some customers with unfinished business. Owner Chris Bowen, a well-known member of the community who ran for — and almost won — a seat on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees just this spring, confirmed in a phone interview this week that the company is in the process of going out of business, and there are some unfinished projects. Bowen said the company was hit hard by price increases as inflation continues to soar, and the company couldn’t keep up.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Updates: new rental assistance applications close Aug. 5 and other news
STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math — plus the arts can equal magic when the Texins Jazz Band takes the stage. Formerly The Texas Instruments Jazz Band, the majority of band members have STEM-based degrees and careers. These talented musicians have performed at Artfest, Montage, The Meyerson Symphony Center and The Starplex Amphitheater.
starlocalmedia.com
As parks month comes to an end, here’s an update on Parks and Recreation in Celina
July was a special month for Parks and Recreation. Those 31 days mark National Parks and Recreation Month, and to mark the occasion, Celina Parks and Recreation Director Cody Webb gave an annual presentation during the July 12 Celina City Council meeting. The presentation highlighted the big wins and future projects that will characterize life in Celina for years to come.
starlocalmedia.com
Get an inside preview of the work underway at the future Frisco Public Library
Every time Shelley Holley visits the under-construction site of the Frisco Public Library, she’s looking for “the big five.”. “Because everything cascades from the big five, as far as we’re concerned, for function in this space, and efficient function,” Holley said.
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Latest: LPGA Tour event in The Colony seeks volunteers, Little Elm organizes government academy and more
The Volunteers of America Classic LPGA Tour event is slated to take place from Sept. 24-Oct. 2 at Golf Clubs at The Tribute in The Colony.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney business hits: Business incubator program, women's business conference and more
The Collin County Black Chamber of Commerce (CCBCC) is accepting applications now through Aug. 19, 2022 for its 2022 Business Incubator program targeting new and prospective business owners. The CCBCC Business Incubator program is aimed at giving new and prospective entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools and coaching needed to successfully launch...
fox4news.com
$1M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Plano
PLANO, Texas - A $1 million winning ticket for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night was sold at a RaceTrac in Plano. That person is one of two Texans who picked the first five numbers correctly. A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won...
dallasexpress.com
7-Eleven Cuts 880 Corporate Jobs
Irving-based retail giant 7-Eleven, Inc. is cutting 880 corporate jobs in Texas and Ohio as part of a planned restructuring strategy following the 2021 acquisition of Speedway LLC. 7-Eleven’s “go-forward organization structure” will reduce positions in support centers and field support jobs at the Irving headquarters and at Speedway’s headquarters...
mckinneyonline.com
Check out this 1887 farmhouse located in downtown McKinney
A renovated 1887 farmhouse is on the market in Historic Downtown McKinney. The home has four bedrooms, three baths and sits on a half acre. According to the listing, there are three living areas in the home. The listing mentions that all of the bathrooms in the house have been...
starlocalmedia.com
Countdown to marching season: Meet your McKinney Boyd Bronco Band Director
Travis Treadwell is from Lubbock, Texas, where he was a three-time All-State tenor trombonist. Today, he is the Director of Bands at McKinney Boyd High School. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
Brewing Company in Garland to Undergo Renovations
Intrinsic Smokehouse and Brewery will make repairs and expand footprint.
CW33 NewsFix
Top spots for cheesecake around Dallas & North Texas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t be afraid to dive head-first into your sweet tooth cravings especially this hot weekend in North Texas, you deserve a cool sweet treat. So, why not grab some delicious cheesecake?. Why suggest cheesecake? Well, Saturday, July 30 is National Cheesecake Day! NationalToday says, “Separately,...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco native participates in world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise
A 2019 Wakeland High School graduate and Frisco, Texas, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Colley is an aircraft structural mechanic aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. Navy...
fortworthreport.org
On Fort Worth’s northern edge, residents, developers tackle growth differently
Just three weeks before Fort Worth’s zoning commission was expected to vote on a proposed rental development in far northwest Fort Worth, a group of 15 Lake Country Estates residents met on a Sunday evening to work on a strategy to oppose the development. Since March 2022, these homeowners...
