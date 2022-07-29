ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Carrollton opens its new esports facility

By City of Carrollton
starlocalmedia.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Brian Wysong, co-founder and CEO of Frisco brand Tumbleweed TexStyles

When Brian Wysong decided to become a Frisco teacher, the career move led him to meet his now business partner Jeb Matulich. The two have since formed Tumbleweed TexStyles, a lifestyles and apparel brand based on a passion for Texana that now has a flagship location in The Rail District. Today, Wysong serves as both co-founder and CEO of Tumbleweed TexStyles.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Victoria Hernandez, a Flower Mound student who's been writing for Star Local Media this summer

This summer, Star Local Media welcomed Flower Mound resident and University of Arkansas student Victoria Hernandez to our editorial staff as an intern. Hernandez is studying English and journalism at the University of Arkansas. This summer, she focused on providing local coverage to readers of multiple Star Local Media newspapers, focusing on The Leader, which services the communities of Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound. Hernandez has highlighted those who are making a difference in their communities (such as the founder of Kindred Creatives Art and Literary Press), has given local updates, including insight on a highly anticipated Flower Mound park, and has written engaging feature stories, including one about a Frisco band that is anything but average.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrollton, TX
starlocalmedia.com

It's official: Eddie V's announces Plano open date for August

Eddie V's has announced an official open date for its Plano location. The prime seafood restaurant brand, which has locations across the country, has scheduled an Aug. 18 open date for the new location at 5300 State Highway 121 near the Preston Village Shopping Center.
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Some customers left high and dry as Flower Mound pool company closes

Bowen Pools LLC, a Flower Mound-based contractor, closed its doors a couple weeks ago, leaving some customers with unfinished business. Owner Chris Bowen, a well-known member of the community who ran for — and almost won — a seat on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees just this spring, confirmed in a phone interview this week that the company is in the process of going out of business, and there are some unfinished projects. Bowen said the company was hit hard by price increases as inflation continues to soar, and the company couldn’t keep up.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Updates: new rental assistance applications close Aug. 5 and other news

STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math — plus the arts can equal magic when the Texins Jazz Band takes the stage. Formerly The Texas Instruments Jazz Band, the majority of band members have STEM-based degrees and careers. These talented musicians have performed at Artfest, Montage, The Meyerson Symphony Center and The Starplex Amphitheater.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

As parks month comes to an end, here’s an update on Parks and Recreation in Celina

July was a special month for Parks and Recreation. Those 31 days mark National Parks and Recreation Month, and to mark the occasion, Celina Parks and Recreation Director Cody Webb gave an annual presentation during the July 12 Celina City Council meeting. The presentation highlighted the big wins and future projects that will characterize life in Celina for years to come.
CELINA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Gaming#Video Game#Bearclaw Army Llc#The Esports Center
fox4news.com

$1M Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Plano

PLANO, Texas - A $1 million winning ticket for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night was sold at a RaceTrac in Plano. That person is one of two Texans who picked the first five numbers correctly. A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won...
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Nintendo
dallasexpress.com

7-Eleven Cuts 880 Corporate Jobs

Irving-based retail giant 7-Eleven, Inc. is cutting 880 corporate jobs in Texas and Ohio as part of a planned restructuring strategy following the 2021 acquisition of Speedway LLC. 7-Eleven’s “go-forward organization structure” will reduce positions in support centers and field support jobs at the Irving headquarters and at Speedway’s headquarters...
TEXAS STATE
mckinneyonline.com

Check out this 1887 farmhouse located in downtown McKinney

A renovated 1887 farmhouse is on the market in Historic Downtown McKinney. The home has four bedrooms, three baths and sits on a half acre. According to the listing, there are three living areas in the home. The listing mentions that all of the bathrooms in the house have been...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes

As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Top spots for cheesecake around Dallas & North Texas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t be afraid to dive head-first into your sweet tooth cravings especially this hot weekend in North Texas, you deserve a cool sweet treat. So, why not grab some delicious cheesecake?. Why suggest cheesecake? Well, Saturday, July 30 is National Cheesecake Day! NationalToday says, “Separately,...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco native participates in world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise

A 2019 Wakeland High School graduate and Frisco, Texas, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC). Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Colley is an aircraft structural mechanic aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. Navy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy