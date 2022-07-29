Carrollton opens its new esports facility

This summer, Star Local Media welcomed Flower Mound resident and University of Arkansas student Victoria Hernandez to our editorial staff as an intern. Hernandez is studying English and journalism at the University of Arkansas. This summer, she focused on providing local coverage to readers of multiple Star Local Media newspapers, focusing on The Leader, which services the communities of Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound. Hernandez has highlighted those who are making a difference in their communities (such as the founder of Kindred Creatives Art and Literary Press), has given local updates, including insight on a highly anticipated Flower Mound park, and has written engaging feature stories, including one about a Frisco band that is anything but average.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO