Pete Buttigieg discusses infrastructure with Summit County leaders

Fire danger in Summit County remains high, but officials say the overall conditions are better compared to last year despite the ongoing drought. Summit County Fire Warden Bryce Boyer anticipates there will continue to be a high level of danger in the coming weeks as what is traditionally the hottest part of the year approaches. Recent forecasts call for weather conducive to fires, such as high temperatures, low relative humidity and wind – which isn’t abnormal for the summer, but still carries risks.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO