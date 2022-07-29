Pete Buttigieg discusses infrastructure with Summit County leaders

www.parkrecord.com
deseret.com
Opinion: How will Utah afford to fight fires and build infrastructure? Pete Buttigieg has the answer
U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Salt Lake County Friday, choosing Utah to announce new and transformational federal funding, tour our canyons and engage with local leaders. While here, Buttigieg visited with firefighters who protected lives, homes and roads last year during the Parleys Canyon Fire. I had...
Park Record
The Park Record: A Week in Review
Editor’s note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from July 29-31, 2022. Recycle Utah’s 100 Mile Meal is back, and registration is open for the nonprofit’s fundraiser that is scheduled for Aug. 6. | Park Record file photo | The Park Record.
Park Record
Record editorial: An invitation to the transportation secretary to visit Park City — during the ski season
President Biden’s secretary of transportation, Pete Buttigieg, appeared in Salt Lake City on Friday, spending part of his time in the state talking to local-level government officials like Chris Robinson, who is the chair of the Summit County Council. We hope the trip by Buttigieg was a productive one...
Summit County purchases over 200 acres of open space near US-40
The Summit County Council confirmed a multi-million-dollar open-space land purchase Wednesday. The Summit County Council approved spending $6.5 million on over 200 acres of land near the Park City Business Center close to US-40. Officials said the current plan is to preserve the land as recreational open space. Money for...
ksl.com
'We want fair elections': Some Utah County residents decry mail-in voting, voting machines
PROVO — Several Utah County residents questioned the integrity of this year's primary elections results on Wednesday during a County Commission meeting that often degraded to complaints about mail-in ballots and voting machines. Commissioner Bill Lee — who lost in the primary to his opponent Brandon Gordon — proposed...
kjzz.com
Ballpark neighbors say city plan doesn't consider public safety
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A plan to guide the development and revitalization of one of Salt Lake City’s longstanding neighborhoods is moving forward. The Ballpark Station Area Plan was approved by the city’s planning commission Wednesday and sent to the city council for further review. Nick...
ABC 4
Red Cross seeks disaster action team volunteers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — American Red Cross of Utah staff and Disaster Action Team volunteers responded to multiple fires, helping dozens of displaced residents the past two weeks in cities across Utah, including two fires this past weekend in Magna. Additional Disaster Action Team members are needed to ensure there are always enough trained Red Cross volunteers ready to answer the call when disasters strike.
westviewmedia.org
Ambassador program in SLC making streets safer
A little-known community-based resource, the Salt Lake City Downtown Ambassador Program, was recently expanded to help make North Temple and surrounding businesses and communities safer. Ambassador Program Operator Jared Arvanitas describes the purpose of the ambassador program as threefold: to answer questions from visitors about what to do and where...
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake water watchers say Utahns stepped up to conserve water
SALT LAKE COUNTY — The Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District is happy with the results after asking customers to conserve by reducing water use by 10% back in May. The request was categorized as a minimal level 1 voluntary reduction. Conservancy District: Utahns did their part to conserve water.
kslnewsradio.com
Conferences pull events from Salt Lake over abortion, transgender laws
SALT LAKE CITY — Two conferences have pulled out of hosting conventions in Salt Lake due to Utah’s abortion and transgender athlete laws. Public Responsibility in Medicine and Research, the largest professional research ethics organization, would have brought 2,400 people to Salt Lake City in November according to Visit Salt Lake Vice President of Communications & Public Relations, Karen Boe.
Park Record
Summit County fire danger reduced from last year despite ongoing risk
Fire danger in Summit County remains high, but officials say the overall conditions are better compared to last year despite the ongoing drought. Summit County Fire Warden Bryce Boyer anticipates there will continue to be a high level of danger in the coming weeks as what is traditionally the hottest part of the year approaches. Recent forecasts call for weather conducive to fires, such as high temperatures, low relative humidity and wind – which isn’t abnormal for the summer, but still carries risks.
Park Record
Recycle Utah goes the distance with its 100 Mile Meal fundraiser
Guests of Recycle Utah’s 2022 100 Mile Meal fundraiser will only have to travel as far as Oakley to enjoy a night of live music, lawn games and a five-course dinner prepared by Park City Mountain Resort chefs. Tickets for the event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6 and for...
kslnewsradio.com
Crews fight two roadside fires in Utah Sunday afternoon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two roadside fires sparked in Utah Sunday afternoon. One near Leeds, Utah, and the other near Birdseye, Utah. Utah Highway Patrol reported on its Twitter a roadside fire near Birdseye in southeastern Utah County. According to the tweet, the fire was near US Highway 89...
utah.gov
Salt Lake County—Current Conditions
Employers activate mandatory trip reduction programs. Individuals should TravelWise by consolidating trips and choose cleaner transportation options. Limit volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Smoke from wild fires could cause high concentrations of particulates in populated areas. If smoke becomes thick, persons with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical...
Guest op-ed: Correcting claims around Utah Lake development
According to scientists, Utah Lake is facing a man-made threat that would cause irreparable damage to the lake and a significant loss of public ownership. Specifically, a limited liability Delaware corporation–with no corporate track record in restoring lakes — proposes to “restore” Utah Lake by killing all the fish, dredging the lake and building a massive island-city complex in the lake — which they would own — to house up to twice the population of Salt Lake City.
KUTV
Utah housing market 'approaching normalcy' after wild two years
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New data shows the housing market along the Wasatch Front is “approaching normalcy,” analysts said Friday. According to a news release from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, the number of home sales in the region was down 10 percent from April through June compared to the same time frame a year ago. The data measured sales in Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah, and Weber counties.
utahstories.com
Priced Out of the Rental Market Utah: Single Homeless Mother Explains Difficulty of Current Housing Crisis
The current rental market is pricing people out who are ending up on the streets. Downtown Salt Lake City homeless camp at 700 West 200 South: Kevin and Brooke are trying to stay hydrated and cool despite the 105-degree record-breaking heat. Both were gainfully employed when they found themselves priced...
KSLTV
2022 ties record of number of 100 degree days in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Only halfway through 2022, and the year has tied for the record of days reaching over 100 degrees in Salt Lake City. According to the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake International Airport reported at 3 p.m. that they crossed the 100 degree mark Sunday.
600-unit Boulders at Hideout development called off over delays
Developers have called it quits on a proposal to build hundreds of homes and hotel rooms in Hideout. After more than a year of planning with Hideout administrators, the developers of The Boulders project withdrew their application in late June. The Hideout Town Council recently sent the project back to...
kjzz.com
Utah candidate for clerk says he won't grant same-sex marriage licenses
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A candidate for Utah County clerk said if elected he will not grant same-sex marriage licenses. Jake Oaks, an Independent American Party Candidate, said it’s not about his personal feelings on the issue, but a matter of the state constitution. 2News questioned the candidate...
