Odessa, TX

Braustin Homes hosts back-to-school splash bash

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 2 days ago
Braustin Homes and Vista West Mobile Home Community are teaming up to host a back-to-school pool party, celebrating the end of summer with swimming, free hot dogs, drinks, and a moon bounce, a press release stated.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Vista West Mobile Home Community located at 50 Paradise Avenue. Admission is free and open to the public.

Braustin Homes will be giving out school supplies and raffling three backpacks filled with school supplies.

“We know it’s been a tough year and a hot summer. We want kids to have fun, cool off and leave with some goodies,” Markeisha Cameron, manager of Braustin Homes Odessa, stated in the press release.

