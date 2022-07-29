Mayfield Rebuilds holds public meeting to update community on recovery process

www.wkms.org
radionwtn.com
Weakley Co. Schools Announces New Transportation Director
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Schools welcomes Tim Barker as the district’s new Transportation Director. The longtime educator began July 21. “Like the rest of the country, Weakley County Schools has faced numerous challenges in securing bus drivers,” noted Director of Schools Randy Frazier. “Finding the right leader who can navigate through that crisis while also keeping our buses safely on the roads was a priority. We were fortunate that Tim Barker was available and has the experience to build on the foundation his predecessor Ron Byington laid. With our staff already hard at work preparing for the upcoming school year, we are grateful for the ease of transition.”
mayfield-messenger.com
LifePoint Health contributes $100,000 to Mayfield Graves Long-Term Recovery Group
LifePoint Health, a leading healthcare company dedicated to Making Communities Healthier®, announced it will donate $100,000 to assist Mayfield Graves Long-Term Recovery Group (LTRG) in its acquisition of office and warehouse space to store material donations for tornado victims. This gift is the second deployment of funding from LifePoint’s $1 million pledge to help the community of Mayfield rebuild following the devastation caused by the December 2021 tornado.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Dollar General commits to rebuilding after tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — Dollar General announced they will rebuild their State Route store in Mayfield, which was destroyed by the December 10 tornado. According to their release, the store is currently under construction and should reopen in late fall of 2022. Executive Vice President of Store Operations Steve Sunderland...
radionwtn.com
Judge Snyder: “We Don’t Want People To Fall Between The Cracks Here”
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Juvenile/General Sessions Judge Vicki Snyder, center, addresses a crowd which gathered Wednesday afternoon outside the Henry County Courthouse for the annual Red Sand Project ceremony which brings attention to human trafficking and its victims. Judge Vicki Snyder spoke about the misconceptions of human trafficking, noting that it happens right here when vulnerable people are victimized. She said, “We want people to see this red sand. We don’t want people to fall between the cracks here. We love them and we will serve every one of them.” The ceremony, in which participants pour red sand into the cracks of sidewalks, was hosted by the Henry County Health Department and WRAP (Women’s Resource and Rape Prevention). From left in photo are Callie Pierce of the Health Department, Judge Snyder and Diana Pierce. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
westkentuckystar.com
Three western Kentucky officers graduate sergeant training program
Twenty-four law enforcement officers from across Kentucky recently graduated from the Academy of Police Supervision, including three in western Kentucky. The Academy of Police Supervision, also called the Sergeant's academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program for newly promoted sergeants or officers on a promotion list to become sergeants. Three...
whvoradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash
A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
wkms.org
Mayfield sending team to help eastern Ky. flood victims just months after tornado
As rescue and recovery efforts continue in eastern Kentucky in the aftermath of historic flooding, western Kentucky communities that went through their own natural disaster less than a year ago are extending a helping hand. The Mayfield fire chief is taking a team of first responders to the disaster area...
Murray Ledger & Times
Hazel man details encounter with fugitive
HAZEL – It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. Your children are enjoying a relaxing morning at home when a stranger suddenly bursts in, terrifying your loved ones and forcing you to defend them. That’s what Nathan Craft said happened to his family on Thursday as fugitive and convicted...
WBBJ
West Tennessee pharmacy owner made TPA president
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The owner of several West Tennessee pharmacies has been selected for an additional role. According to a news release, Dr. Jay Phipps has been selected as the Tennessee Pharmacists Association’s president for 2022-2023. “Jay has been an effective and influential TPA member since he joined...
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teenage girl reporting missing in Paducah found in good health
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing teen. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court, wearing black biking shorts with a blue t-shirt and flip flops. Police say they do not believe she is currently in danger. If anyone has...
Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores
The private contractor operating prison commissaries in Kentucky increased prices by 7.2% on July 1 with DOC approval. The post Incarcerated people pay more as inflation hits Kentucky prison stores appeared first on Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting.
The Bridge from Illinois to Kentucky is See-Through & Has a Curve
You really need to experience it to understand how surprisingly terrifying it is. It's the bridge that leads from Illinois to Kentucky. It's see-through, has a curve and makes weird sounds when you drive across it. This new video of a nearly 100-year-old bridge leading you from Illinois into the...
whopam.com
Two shot Tuesday morning on East Third Street
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting from Tuesday morning on East Third Street that injured two people. Hopkinsville Police Detectives Sgt. Todd DeArmond says 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
KFVS12
2 women wanted, charged in connection with incident at Paducah mall
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two women are wanted in connection with an incident at the Kentucky Oaks Mall. Latasha Jean Taylor, 38, of Clarksville, Tenn., was charged in a warrant with second-degree robbery, felony receiving stolen property and second-degree disorderly conduct. Marissa L. Hicks, 25, of Hopkinsville, Ky., was charged...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspicious person complaint in Fancy Farm leads to foot chase and arrest
A suspicious person complaint led to a foot chase and eventual arrest of a wanted Farmington man Thursday. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said they received a complaint of a suspicious person loitering around a parked car in Fancy Farm on the old St. Jerome school property. Sheriff Jon Hayden...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, July 26, 2022
Judith Gail Dunn, 82, of Jackson, Tennessee, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Christian Care Center of Medina in Medina, Tennessee. She was born Aug. 20, 1939, in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, to Raymond Crabtree and Myra Moore Crabtree. She retired as a registered nurse, and...
WBBJ
Marshals locate man who allegedly cut ankle monitor
JACKSON, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service says it located a man who removed his ankle monitor. The news release says that Jonathon Goodrum, 35, was being monitored in Obion County when he allegedly removed his monitor. Marshals say that a violation warrant was issued on Monday, and just...
whopam.com
Suspect arraigned in East Third St. shooting
Arraignment was held Friday morning in Christian District Court for the man who allegedly shot two people Tuesday morning on East Third Street. 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz allegedly shot 53-year old Ronald Young in the hand and 65-year old Kathy Jackson in the leg with a rifle during an incident on a lot between East Third and Fourth about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. An arrest citation says Wharton and Young had been in a fight earlier in the morning and that Wharton returned to that location with the rifle.
KFVS12
Charleston, Mo. man charged with murder in deadly East Prairie shooting
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Charleston man was charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in East Prairie. DeParis Townsend, 32, of Charleston, was charged with murder first, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held at the Mississippi County Detention Center. According...
