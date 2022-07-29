Mayfield Rebuilds holds public meeting to update community on recovery process

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Juvenile/General Sessions Judge Vicki Snyder, center, addresses a crowd which gathered Wednesday afternoon outside the Henry County Courthouse for the annual Red Sand Project ceremony which brings attention to human trafficking and its victims. Judge Vicki Snyder spoke about the misconceptions of human trafficking, noting that it happens right here when vulnerable people are victimized. She said, “We want people to see this red sand. We don’t want people to fall between the cracks here. We love them and we will serve every one of them.” The ceremony, in which participants pour red sand into the cracks of sidewalks, was hosted by the Henry County Health Department and WRAP (Women’s Resource and Rape Prevention). From left in photo are Callie Pierce of the Health Department, Judge Snyder and Diana Pierce. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO