Titus O'Neil Gives Big Update on WWE Career

PWMania
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE SummerSlam results: live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
The 35th edition of SummerSlam goes down on Saturday night when the WWE lands in Nashville. The card is loaded with big matches, as it is every summer, though no match will be bigger than the main event Last Man Standing clash between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and bitter rival Brock Lesnar.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Plans For Roman Reigns And The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
It’s going to be an interesting weekend for the main event scene in WWE as Sheamus is set to face Drew McIntyre on SmackDown to determine who will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle, and Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.
MMAmania.com
SummerSlam 2022 start time, full fight card details | Reigns vs. Lesnar
While some combat fans will be tuning in for UFC 277 later tonight (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from Dallas, Tex., others will be crossing over to NBC’s Peacock streaming service to watch World Wrestling Entertainment’s annual SummerSlam event. This will be WWE’s first...
PWMania
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
411mania.com
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
ETOnline.com
WWE Couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Share Their Adorable Love Story (Exclusive)
WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have a cute-meet story, though it almost never happened because Ford was a little hesitant to get the ball rolling!. The loving couple invited ET's Rachel Smith to their Orlando home where they spoke about their adorable love story (#goals), the possibility of expanding their family and how they want to celebrate their next wedding anniversary. Ford's the first one to admit that it was Belair who took initiative, even if there was mutual interest.
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Riddle and Seth Rollins Brawl in a Surprise Segment
Despite being sidelined with a storyline injury, Riddle still appeared on WWE SummerSlam to call out Seth Rollins. The King of Bros hit the ring to demand that Rollins come out and face him, which Rollins responded to by rushing the squared circle and brawling with his rival. Security would attempt to separate the two, but not before Rollins landed a stomp to Riddle's injured neck. Rollins would slowly retreat as Riddle tended to his neck, shouting that Riddle should have never called him out in the first place.
MMAmania.com
WWE SummerSlam highlights: Brock Lesnar lifts ring with tractor, loses to Roman Reigns in main event
There was some question as to what the future holds for Brock Lesnar following the retirement of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, but the “Beast Incarnate” still showed up to WWE’s SummerSlam last night (Sat., July 30, 2022) live on NBC’s Peacock TV from inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Lesnar met WWE Universal Champion and familiar foe, Roman Reigns, in the main event.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns retains WWE Universal title at SummerSlam
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion coming out of SummerSlam. Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of SummerSlam on Saturday night, defeating Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. After Lesnar refused to stay down no matter what Reigns hit him with, Reigns gave Lesnar the second of two straight belt shots and buried him under a pile of table pieces, chairs, and the steel steps to get the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Want To Hold WWE Titles At The Same Time
Bianca Belair has a special connection with the Street Profits, as the current “Raw” Women’s Champion is married to one half of the cup-holding and fun-loving team, Montez Ford. “I’m blessed to do what I love with the person I love,” Belair said while appearing on “The...
wrestlingrumors.net
Catch You Later: WWE Star Attacked On SmackDown, May Miss Some Time
That could be some time off. There are a lot of very talented wrestlers in the world today and you will see a lot of them on WWE television. While there are some problems with the presentation at times, the wrestlers’ talent is certainly there and cannot be questioned in some cases. However, sometimes a wrestler will need to be out of action for one reason or another and that might be the case again.
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Bianca Belair Defeats Becky Lynch Again to Retain the Raw Women's Championship
Bianca Belair finally completed her road to redemption at SummerSlam on Saturday night, once again successfully defeating Becky Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship. Lynch infamously beat Belair in 26 seconds at last year's SummerSlam and it took until WrestleManai 38 for Belair to finally pick up a clean win over "Big Time Becks." She talked about her goal during a media scrum on Friday.
ComicBook
WWE SummerSlam: Bobby Lashley Defeats Theory to Retain US Title
Bobby Lashley is still your WWE United States Champion. The All-Mighty defeated Theory at WWE SummerSlam to retain his title, tapping Mr. Money in the Bank out with the Hurt Lock. Theory got the advantage early by striking Lashley with his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Lashley would regain control shortly after. The two went back and forth in what would be the shortest match of the night this far.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (7/29/22)
Tonight, SmackDown on FOX will broadcast live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, for the WWE SummerSlam go-home episode. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently featured in any advertisements for tonight’s show, but WWE and the arena are promoting Brock Lesnar. It’s interesting to note that Lesnar is listed for the show on the WWE Events website, despite the fact that no segment involving him has been officially confirmed.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – July 29, 2022
Sheamus jumps Drew McIntyre on the stage, and the brawl is on right away. Drew gets sent into the ring post then they head into the ring. Sheamus laying with right hands to the body and head before Drew comes out of the corner with a clothesline to take over. More strikes from Drew, then he catches Sheamus with a Michinoku Driver for a one count. They head out of the ring, but Sheamus gets a shillelagh and chases Drew back into the ring. Drew avoids a swing, hits a back suplex, and gets the shillelagh, but Sheamus cuts him off with a kick to the gut, then the Cactus clothesline sending both men out of the ring. Drew launches Sheamus over the announce table, and the crowd chants for tables, Drew obliges them by getting one from under the ring, but Sheamus is back to attack him. Sheamus sends Drew into the ring steps and then mocks the crowd. Sheamus gets the table now and sets it up against the barricade before heading back into the ring. Another shillelagh for Sheamus, and he whacks Drew a few times with this one, then grinds it into Drew’s eye. Clubbing blows to the chest from Sheamus, he goes for the full 20 this time, then kicks Drew to the floor. Sheamus wants to suplex Drew through the table, Drew blocks it and suplexes Sheamus on the floor. Drew now tosses Sheamus into the barricade, ring steps, and ring post before launching him into a stack of barrels to send us to break.
411mania.com
Details On Matches Set To Open and Close WWE Summerslam Tonight
PWInsider reports that the RAW Women’s title match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch is set to open tonight’s WWE Summerslam PPV event. Meanwhile, the website also noted that the Smackdown Women’s title match between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey will go on second-to-last. Roman Reigns vs....
AOL Corp
WWE Superstar Roman Reigns Shares His SummerSlam Workout
ROMAN REIGNS IS no stranger to the gym. The WWE Superstar—who was a college football standout at Georgia Tech before shifting his attentions to wrestling—considers his fitness journey to be as important to his identity as any other facet of his life. "I don't even necessarily look at...
Ric Flair: Ranking the Top 5 Opponents of The Nature Boy’s Storied Career
Ranking Ric Flair's best opponents during his legendary pro wrestling career. The post Ric Flair: Ranking the Top 5 Opponents of The Nature Boy’s Storied Career appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
