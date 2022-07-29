Titus O'Neil Gives Big Update on WWE Career

Sheamus jumps Drew McIntyre on the stage, and the brawl is on right away. Drew gets sent into the ring post then they head into the ring. Sheamus laying with right hands to the body and head before Drew comes out of the corner with a clothesline to take over. More strikes from Drew, then he catches Sheamus with a Michinoku Driver for a one count. They head out of the ring, but Sheamus gets a shillelagh and chases Drew back into the ring. Drew avoids a swing, hits a back suplex, and gets the shillelagh, but Sheamus cuts him off with a kick to the gut, then the Cactus clothesline sending both men out of the ring. Drew launches Sheamus over the announce table, and the crowd chants for tables, Drew obliges them by getting one from under the ring, but Sheamus is back to attack him. Sheamus sends Drew into the ring steps and then mocks the crowd. Sheamus gets the table now and sets it up against the barricade before heading back into the ring. Another shillelagh for Sheamus, and he whacks Drew a few times with this one, then grinds it into Drew’s eye. Clubbing blows to the chest from Sheamus, he goes for the full 20 this time, then kicks Drew to the floor. Sheamus wants to suplex Drew through the table, Drew blocks it and suplexes Sheamus on the floor. Drew now tosses Sheamus into the barricade, ring steps, and ring post before launching him into a stack of barrels to send us to break.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO