Cedar Rapids School Board declines Mayor O’Donnell’s offer for middle school SROs

www.kcrg.com
Related
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa eliminates COVID self-reporting system
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated:...
KCRG.com
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments
Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. A foundation created in honor of two Anamosa Prison workers who were killed at work last year, held a fundraising event on Saturday. Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. One person is in the...
KCRG.com
University of Iowa to eliminate COVID test self-reporting program
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Iowa City council to discuss using ARPA funding to give 319 people left out of raffle
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - 319 people in Johnson County who weren’t picked to receive American Rescue Plan Act funding are hoping the city council would use some of the extra funding the city got back to help them out. Johnson County, Iowa City, and Coralville set aside nearly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Univ. of Iowa eliminates COVID self-reporting system. Updated: 5 hours...
KCRG.com
University of Iowa phasing out COVID self-reporting tool
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As of Aug. 1, students at the University of Iowa will no longer be asked to report a positive COVID-19 case online. Jeneane Beck, assistant vice president for external relations, said positive COVID cases will now be handled like any other sick day. “We’re treating...
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation and AARP Iowa Host BBQ Picnic
National Night Out is Thursday the 4th, and two of the things the City of Cedar Rapids is doing to celebrate are BBQ and Fitness. From a City of Cedar Rapids news release:. "The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with AARP Iowa, will host a BBQ picnic at the FitLot™ at Jones Park, 201 Wilson Avenue Drive SW, on Thursday, August 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A brief program will be held at 12:00 p.m.
Iowa City duo team up to clean veterans' headstones
Beneath a warm July sun, 19-year-old Aaron Schultz scrubs away at a veteran's headstone in Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City, darkened and weathered by the elements and time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free
Man charged after allegedly pulling weapon out after getting kicked out of Iowa City bar. One person is in custody after allegedly threatening bar staff with a gun in Iowa City. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association celebrated...
KCRG.com
Businesses cope with continued construction in Old Marion Road area
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road construction is making it more difficult for people to get to some businesses in Cedar Rapids. That includes Nelson’s Meat Market where construction closed off part of Oakland Road NE and Old Marion Road NE nearby. Nelson’s parking lot is currently only accessible by a narrow gravel road from a neighboring gas station.
KCRG.com
Boys and Girls Club announce new facility
Neighbors started putting out signs asking people to “Drive Like Their Kids Lived Here” saying people have been driving quickly through the area. Inflation impacts food truck industry, local owner makes adjustments in order to continue serving. The Cedar Rapids School Board says it will not accept the...
KCRG.com
Oxford firefighter suffers severe burn on the job
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 6 hours ago.
3 News Now
3rd person dies months after Iowa nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A third person who was struck by gunfire in an April shooting at a crowded Iowa nightclub has died, and charges against one of the two suspects will be updated. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that Marvin Cox, 31,...
KCRG.com
Cottage Grove neighbors in Cedar Rapids worry about drivers avoiding detour
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some people living in the southeast side of Cedar Rapids are worried about people not taking the proper detour while crews work on nearby Cottage Grove Avenue. Neighbors started putting out signs asking people to “Drive Like Their Kids Lived Here” saying people have been...
KCRG.com
Eight-and-six-year-old Cedar Rapids siblings carry on family legacy of BMX racing
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Livestock exhibits back open to public at Dubuque County Fair
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - All livestock exhibits have reopened to the public at the Dubuque County Fair, after a sick pig caused their closure on Wednesday. The livestock barns were closed temporarily out of an abundance of caution after a veterinarian was called in to check on a pig that showed signs of illness. That pig tested positively for Seneca Valley virus A.
Sioux City Journal
Majority of Iowans who regained rights voted in 2020
DES MOINES -- It had been roughly two decades since he was allowed to vote, and Eric Harris felt it was important that he cast a ballot again. The Iowa City man, now in his 40s, lost his right to vote in Iowa when he was convicted of three felony offenses between 1998 and 2014. He regained it in 2020 when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an executive order that automatically reinstated the right to vote of Iowans like Harris, who had been convicted of felonies but completed their sentences.
KCRG.com
Riders celebrate cross-state trek as RAGBRAI 2022 wraps up
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 8 hours ago.
littlevillagemag.com
Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library remains closed following fire
The downtown location of the Cedar Rapids Public Library is closed following a fire on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out in a light fixture and was extinguished quickly, according to a statement posted on the library’s site. “The initial estimates of time it will take to reopen are...
Comments / 2