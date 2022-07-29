Cedar Rapids School Board declines Mayor O’Donnell’s offer for middle school SROs

DES MOINES -- It had been roughly two decades since he was allowed to vote, and Eric Harris felt it was important that he cast a ballot again. The Iowa City man, now in his 40s, lost his right to vote in Iowa when he was convicted of three felony offenses between 1998 and 2014. He regained it in 2020 when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an executive order that automatically reinstated the right to vote of Iowans like Harris, who had been convicted of felonies but completed their sentences.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO