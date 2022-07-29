ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids School Board declines Mayor O’Donnell’s offer for middle school SROs

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kcrg.com

Comments / 2

Related
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa eliminates COVID self-reporting system

Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments

Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. A foundation created in honor of two Anamosa Prison workers who were killed at work last year, held a fundraising event on Saturday. Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting. Updated: 10 hours ago. One person is in the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa to eliminate COVID test self-reporting program

Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated:...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Education
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'

Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Univ. of Iowa eliminates COVID self-reporting system. Updated: 5 hours...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa phasing out COVID self-reporting tool

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As of Aug. 1, students at the University of Iowa will no longer be asked to report a positive COVID-19 case online. Jeneane Beck, assistant vice president for external relations, said positive COVID cases will now be handled like any other sick day. “We’re treating...
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation and AARP Iowa Host BBQ Picnic

National Night Out is Thursday the 4th, and two of the things the City of Cedar Rapids is doing to celebrate are BBQ and Fitness. From a City of Cedar Rapids news release:. "The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with AARP Iowa, will host a BBQ picnic at the FitLot™ at Jones Park, 201 Wilson Avenue Drive SW, on Thursday, August 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A brief program will be held at 12:00 p.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sro#No Board
KCRG.com

Businesses cope with continued construction in Old Marion Road area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road construction is making it more difficult for people to get to some businesses in Cedar Rapids. That includes Nelson’s Meat Market where construction closed off part of Oakland Road NE and Old Marion Road NE nearby. Nelson’s parking lot is currently only accessible by a narrow gravel road from a neighboring gas station.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Boys and Girls Club announce new facility

Neighbors started putting out signs asking people to “Drive Like Their Kids Lived Here” saying people have been driving quickly through the area. Inflation impacts food truck industry, local owner makes adjustments in order to continue serving. The Cedar Rapids School Board says it will not accept the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Oxford firefighter suffers severe burn on the job

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
OXFORD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KCRG.com

Investigation underway after Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 6 hours ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
3 News Now

3rd person dies months after Iowa nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A third person who was struck by gunfire in an April shooting at a crowded Iowa nightclub has died, and charges against one of the two suspects will be updated. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that Marvin Cox, 31,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Livestock exhibits back open to public at Dubuque County Fair

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - All livestock exhibits have reopened to the public at the Dubuque County Fair, after a sick pig caused their closure on Wednesday. The livestock barns were closed temporarily out of an abundance of caution after a veterinarian was called in to check on a pig that showed signs of illness. That pig tested positively for Seneca Valley virus A.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Majority of Iowans who regained rights voted in 2020

DES MOINES -- It had been roughly two decades since he was allowed to vote, and Eric Harris felt it was important that he cast a ballot again. The Iowa City man, now in his 40s, lost his right to vote in Iowa when he was convicted of three felony offenses between 1998 and 2014. He regained it in 2020 when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an executive order that automatically reinstated the right to vote of Iowans like Harris, who had been convicted of felonies but completed their sentences.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Riders celebrate cross-state trek as RAGBRAI 2022 wraps up

City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 8 hours ago.
IOWA CITY, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library remains closed following fire

The downtown location of the Cedar Rapids Public Library is closed following a fire on Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out in a light fixture and was extinguished quickly, according to a statement posted on the library’s site. “The initial estimates of time it will take to reopen are...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy