Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dead at 18

Search this on youtube. We have seen this played out in the news. In 2021 there was an unexpected 40 percent increase in "all cause deaths" in the 18 to 49 age group. These are not small numbers. Cancer for instance went from a 5 year average of 38,000 cases per year to almost 120,000 cases in 2021 and that was just 11 months of 2021.
That is sad. Sounds like he got involved in things that a lot of young actors do. And a lot of young people in general. Very sad. What a waste.
Fentynyl! How come instead of looking for a cure for this epidemic, they ignore instead? Seriously, the only answer I have is it's the pattern they are choosing to go with. We certainly have never had a president like Joe Biden, and there is a good chance we will never have a president again.
Comments / 258