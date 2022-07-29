Are Investors Undervaluing Humana (HUM) Right Now?

www.zacks.com
Related
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Southwest (LUV)
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Zacks.com
4 Low Price-to-Cash-Flow Stocks to Buy for Optimum Returns
Investment in stocks made on diligent value analysis is usually considered one of the best practices. In value investing, investors pick stocks that are cheap but fundamentally sound. There are a number of ratios to identify value stocks but none alone can conclusively determine their inherent potential. Each ratio helps...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 1st
URI - Free Report) : This building equipment rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days. United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus. United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote. United...
Zacks.com
What Makes Albemarle (ALB) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
5 Must-Buy Momentum Stocks for August After a Fabulous July
Wall Street had a dream run in July as major indexes recorded their best monthly performance since November 2020. The U.S. stock markets suffered a bloody blow in the first half of 2022. Except for the second half of March, Wall Street failed to see any rally. Complete devastation of...
Zacks.com
Is Most-Watched Stock Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Worth Betting on Now?
CSCO - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this seller of routers, switches, software and services...
Zacks.com
Stocks' Best Month Since 2020: Top ETF Areas of July
Stocks in the United States and Europe had their biggest monthly increase since November 2020 on upbeat earnings and expectations of slower Federal Reserve monetary tightening. Investors’ hope that slowing inflation and slowing growth may keep the Fed to ease plans to push up interest rates boosted equities throughout the month. Cheaper valuation after a downbeat first-half also aided equities.
Zacks.com
Should IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) Be on Your Investing Radar?
CSML - Free Report) was launched on 05/16/2017, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by New York Life Investments. It has amassed assets over $229.53 million, making it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Can Marathon (MPC) Q2 Earnings Maintain the Beat Streak?
MPC - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 2. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $9.17 per share on revenues of $33.3 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the independent oil refiner and marketer’s results...
Zacks.com
Oceaneering (OII) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat
OII - Free Report) reported a second-quarter 2022 adjusted profit of 7 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of 14 cents. This underperformance was largely due to weaker results in certain segments. Moreover, the bottom line worsened compared to the year-ago quarter’s profit of 10...
Zacks.com
Flowserve (FLS) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revenues Slip Y/Y
FLS - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 4 cents from non-recurring items) of 30 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The bottom line declined approximately 19% year over year. Supply-chain woes and inflationary pressure hurt performance. Flowserve’s total sales of $882.2 million missed...
Zacks.com
Edison International (EIX) Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Rise Y/Y
EIX - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 90 cents by 4.4%. The bottom line came in line with the year-ago quarter’s earnings. The company recorded GAAP earnings of 63 cents per share compared with the...
Zacks.com
Lending Tree (TREE) Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Dips on Weak View
TREE - Free Report) reported adjusted net income per share of 58 cents in second-quarter 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 4 cents. The reported figure compares unfavorably with an income of 76 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. Amid the uncertain macro-economic environment, the...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Simon Property (SPG) in Q2 Earnings?
SPG - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 results are scheduled to be out on Aug 1 after market close. While the company’s quarterly results are likely to exhibit year-over-year growth in revenues, funds from operations (FFO) per share might have witnessed a marginal decline. In the last reported quarter, this...
Zacks.com
Bear of the Day: Best Buy (BBY)
BBY - Free Report) has been an early casualty of the recession, with analysts cutting estimates sharply in the past few months. The current revenue consensus for this fiscal year (ends January) has slipped to $47 billion for a 9% annual decline. And the driver of the Zacks Rank, EPS...
Zacks.com
Annaly (NLY) Stock Up 3.6% on Q2 Earnings Beat, NII Rises
NLY - Free Report) rallied 3.6% following the release of its better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. NLY reported second-quarter 2022 earnings available for distribution (EAD) per share of 30 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The figure remained flat compared with the year-ago quarter. NLY registered a year-over-year...
Zacks.com
Antero Midstream (AM) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
AM - Free Report) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but down from year-ago quarter earnings of 23 cents. Total quarterly revenues of $229 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $230 million. The top line decreased from $233 million...
Zacks.com
Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Post Q2 Earnings: Factors at Play
EMN - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Jul 28. Benefits of cost and productivity actions and innovation are likely to get reflected in the company’s performance. However, it is likely to have faced challenges associated with raw material, energy and logistics costs in the second quarter.
Zacks.com
Seagen's (SGEN) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
SGEN - Free Report) reported a loss of 73 cents per share in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 82 cents. The company had reported a loss of 47 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues in the second...
Zacks.com
California Water (CWT) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
CWT - Free Report) recorded second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 36 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 40%. The bottom line declined by 52% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of 75 cents per share. Total Revenues. Operating revenues of $206.2 million...
Comments / 0