Several people injured by vehicle at Georgia Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In in Dalton

Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
WAFF
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
WDEF
Kitchen fire in Chattanooga apartment complex displaces residents in 16 units
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday afternoon at the Rustic Village Apartments in the 500 block of Central Drive. The department got the call a little after 1:30, but one resident News 12 spoke to says he smelled smoke late this morning. According...
WTVC
Accident at car auction injures 7, sends 3 to hospital in Dalton Friday afternoon
DALTON, Ga. — UPDATE: July 30th @ 2:04 a.m. According to the City of Dalton, GA - City Hall Facebook Page, all of the patients who were transported to area hospitals after this afternoon’s car auction accident have been treated and released. City of Dalton spokesman Bruce Frazier...
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfire erupts outside Georgia Red Lobster
Officials said a Cherokee County deputy shot a man wanted for a domestic dispute. Police said the suspect shot at a home where his wife and daughter live.
WDEF
Man found by a mowing crew today was involved in a wreck sometime this week
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – We’ve learned more about the death of a Georgia man last night in Walker County. His body wasn’t found until a G-DOT crew spotted it while mowing. They found his vehicle a few minutes later, 300 feet down Highway 2. The Georgia State...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County deputies respond to officer-involved shooting in Canton, official confirms
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. Details are limited, but a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed the shooting happened near a business on Riverstone Parkway. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it has been asked...
WAAY-TV
Man dies following incident at DeSoto State Park in Dekalb County
One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in his 30s and from Georgia. Sheriff Weldon didn't have any details on the incident. WAAY 31 is working to learn details about what...
WDEF
Quick actions of Dalton police, EMS workers & a friend helps to save victim of car auction accident
DALTON (WDEF) – Seven people were hurt in a freak accident at the Moonshine Cruise-In Car Show and Auction this afternoon in Dalton. Three of them were hospitalized – one of them at Erlanger. Woody Bramlett was the man sitting in the front row who ended up getting...
CBS 46
Man shot by police outside Canton restaurant, deputies say
CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a domestic dispute led to a shooting involving a deputy outside of a Canton Red Lobster restaurant on Saturday afternoon. Police said when officers responded to a domestic dispute call on Meadowbrook Lane in Woodstock at 11...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests July 25-31
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 25-31. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
WAFF
Section of Hwy. 35 closed due to major crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lane of Hwy. 35 near the Cherokee County Line in DeKalb County is closed due to a multiple vehicle crash. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 10:26 a.m. Sunday and has caused a blockage that will last for an undetermined amount of time.
WDEF
3 people injured this evening in second shooting of the day
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating their second shooting of the day. This time three victims were shot on Wisdom Street in East Chattanooga. All three went to the hospital, but police describe the wounds as non-life-threatening. Witnesses say a vehicle pulled up and someone inside began firing.
WDEF
Car plows into crowd at Dalton Car Show
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Cruize In car show in Dalton is on hold tonight after a wreck this afternoon. A driver taking a vehicle to the front of the auction area lost control and crashed into a group of spectators. Seven people were injured, three taken to the...
nowhabersham.com
Cornelia woman among four arrested in meth trafficking investigation
A three-month investigation by federal, state, and local law enforcement led to the arrests Thursday of three suspected meth traffickers in North Georgia. They were among four suspects taken into custody during the execution of search warrants and traffic stops across the region. The investigation, dubbed Operation A Team, involved...
WDEF
Man shot in his Brainerd driveway
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man suffered serious injuries from an afternoon shooting in Brainerd. Police say it happened in the 1400 block of Lillian Lane at Tunnel Boulevard around 2:14 PM. Witnesses told officers that the victim was assaulted by three men while he was in his driveway. As...
Dr. Hunter Davis Seeing Patients at Rockmart Primary Care
ROME, Ga., July 29, 2022 – Dr. Hunter Davis, a Polk County native, is now seeing patients at Floyd Primary
WATE
Build a Chattanooga experience for couples
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time to hit the road for a couples getaway like no other. With just a short drive from East Tennessee, Chattanooga is a lovers paradise you can easily. Start planning your lovers trip with the help of their Summer PLAYlist. The Chattanooga and...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police needs the public’s help to get information on fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department needs your help to find out what led to a fatal shooting this afternoon. According to the release, police got a call from Erlanger East hospital that a shooting victim showed up and later died. The department has no other information, as...
