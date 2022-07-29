‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni Drops New Behind-the-Scenes Video With Danielle Mone-Truitt

outsider.com
Related
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23
Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Demand the Return of This Beloved Character
Fans fall in love with characters on shows like Law & Order: SVU and want them to hang around for a long, long time. In talking about this show, people like Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T come to mind. They’ve been on there since the show’s first seasons. Yet there have been many others who have come through the show. One of these is definitely on the “We want him back!” now list. Who is this beloved character?
‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Drops New Photo With Costars Behind-the-Scenes
NCIS star Katrina Law recently took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes selfie of her and her fellow co-stars. Fans responded to the selfie in the comment section. “Can’t wait to see you all back on screen,” one said. “Cant wait for the new season in Holland. You people are great,” another fan wrote.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
‘TODAY’ Fans Are Demanding That the Show Fire Savannah Guthrie: Here’s Why
Fans of the “TODAY Show” are done asking that the talk show fire Savannah Guthrie. Instead, they’re taking it one step further, demanding that production fire Guthrie for her recent behavior. This news comes as she and co-host Hoda Kotb have allegedly been going at it, feuding...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host
“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Gary Coleman Stormed Out of an Interview After He Was Accused of Domestic Violence
Gary Coleman's life after 'Diff'rent Strokes' wasn't always happy. He once stormed out of an interview after facing upsetting accusations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Chicago Fire’: What Happened to Yuriy Sardarov?
Yuriy Sardarov was a big part of the popular One Chicago series, Chicago Fire for the better part of seven years. However, Sardarov, who portrays Brian “Otis” Zvonecek on the hit TV series left the series as season 8 began, tragically losing his life in a deadly fire. Now, we wonder, what has this star been up to since his turn on the Dick Wolf-created series?
‘Chicago PD’ Fans Are Puzzled By This Detail About Voight’s Family
Like any fan-favorite character of a long-running series, fans want to know everything there is to know about Chicago PD‘s stoic yet caring sergeant, Hank Voight. Part of what makes Voight so interesting, however, is his complicated, somewhat clouded past. That said, what we do know about him fits...
Ike & Tina Backup Singer P.P. Arnold Alleges Ike Turner Also Raped Her
P.P. Arnold, former Ike & Tina backup singer and soul icon in her own right, has penned a new memoir that claims Ike Turner raped her.
‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?
For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Storage Wars’ Fans Are in a Frenzy Over Brandi Passante’s Latest Post With Barry Weiss
For fans of Storage Wars, they can geek out over seeing show stars Brandi Passante and Barry Weiss team up for some sweet pics. We get a chance to see them together in two photos from Passante’s Instagram account. A third photo features a motorcycle but we don’t know if it’s hers or Weiss’ sweet ride. Well, fans love seeing these two TV stars together. Feast your eyes upon Passante and Weiss having some laughs and fun.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
TMZ.com
Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94
L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Didn’t Approve of This Gabby Dawson Storyline
Executive producer Dick Wolf is known for his thrilling police procedurals. Both the Law & Order and FBI universes provide viewers with a weekly dose of law enforcement agents chasing down despicable criminals. When creating his One Chicago franchise, however, Wolf took a different approach. One Chicago contains three series...
‘Blue Bloods’: This Guest Actor Is Now a Bona Fide Movie Star
Jessica Rothe has slowly ascended the Hollywood hierarchy. The actress played starring roles in Mary + Jane, Happy Death Day, and Utopia. She boasts 387K followers on Instagram. However, before landing roles that vaulted her to more fame, she started out landing smaller parts. She once played the role of...
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
‘Chicago Fire’ Star Chris Mansa Teases a Possible Return in Season 11
Chris Mansa is one of the newest cast members of Chicago Fire. And, while he only joined the NBC series as a recurring character during Season 10, he’s already a favorite among fans. Now, taking to Instagram, the Mason Locke actor all but confirmed he’ll be returning to the show as one of Firehouse 51’s newest members. See his post below.
Outsider.com
522K+
Followers
56K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0