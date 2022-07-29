Maryland man charged in 'D.C. car theft, hotel room invasion in Donegal Township

triblive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxbaltimore.com
Police say Maryland man arrested after victim finds stolen car in Pennsylvania
According to the criminal complaint filed against him, a Maryland man is facing numerous charges including several felonies after he was arrested in Westmoreland County. On July 27th, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Donegal Township, Westmoreland County to locate a stolen vehicle. According to state police, a victim reported...
Police search for 4 wanted on warrants in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of July 29. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Amanda Gindlesperger, 39, of Somerset area — wanted for false identification to law enforcement officer […]
Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they are trying to find an SUV that might be connected to a murder that took place in Southeast on Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with the Sixth District were in the 4800 block of AlabamaAve. SE after they received reports […]
Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report
The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
Man accused of abandoning stolen Tesla in Westmoreland County and breaking into rental property
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Maryland man is accused of abandoning a stolen Tesla in Westmoreland County and breaking into a vacation rental property in the area. State police said a Washington, D.C. man contacted them about his stolen car. The missing 2020 Tesla 3 was found, thanks to an app, near the intersection of Route 31 and Hellein School Road in Donegal. As a trooper was reporting that he found the stolen car, a woman ran from a rental property not far away. According to court records, the woman claimed as she and her children were entering the rental property, John Barilovits emerged from the bathroom acting strangely. The woman grabbed her children and ran out away. None of them were injured.Investigators said the trooper ran to confront Barilovits, who was walking down Route 31. Police said he threw a plastic cup at the trooper while pulling out a stun gun. State police said the trooper got a hold of Barilovits before he could use the stun gun and he was arrested.Barilovits is in the Westmoreland County jail. He is facing multiple charges.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall early yesterday afternoon, July 29, 2022. The assault was reported at 12:57 PM at the mall. This is the sixth assault to be reported at the mall since May 18; the last was on July 17.
Pennsylvania man arrested in Baltimore for attempted murder
38 year-old Rooney Poudyel has been arrested and charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder after a shooting in the 2900 block of O'Donnell Street
Dirt bike rider killed in West Baltimore crash
A dirt bike rider was killed in a crash in west Baltimore Saturday evening. Baltimore police said it happened at about 8:13 p.m. on West Franklin Street near North Fulton.
Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast. Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon. Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and […]
Murderer For Hire Shot Pennsylvania State Police Trooper While On Duty
A man who previously served prison time after pleading guilty in connection to a murderer for hire case, has shot a Pennsylvania state police trooper on Friday, July 29, authorities say. Damian Ray Bradford, 41, of Pittsburgh, has been identified as the shooter according to an updated release by Pennsylvania...
Police: Man shoots roommate in Vienna
VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were in the 8400 block of Wesleyan St. where Fairfax County police said a man shot his roommate. The Fairfax County Police Police Department tweeted that the man shot his roommate inside their home and that officers arrested him. The police department said the roommate had been taken […]
wtae.com
At least 7 motorcycles involved in crash in Westmoreland County
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Paramedics and other emergency responders were called to the scene of a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Westmoreland County on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on White Cloud Road in the Allegheny Township area around 1 p.m. White Cloud Road is serving as the detour...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Charges filed against grandmother after baby revived with naloxone in McKees Rocks
Police and medics were sent to a home in McKees Rocks on Sunday night, where they revived a 10-month-old baby with naloxone, the medication used to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses. After the child became responsive, he was rushed to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. He is reported to be in...
Area Director of Company Indicted on Wire Fraud Charges
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of wire fraud, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. The two-count Indictment named Deane Petzel, 55, currently detained at FPC Alderson in Alderson, WV 24910, as the sole...
Ambulance destroyed in crash on Rt. 40 in White Marsh overnight
An ambulance that was taking a patient to a hospital was destroyed in an overnight crash along Pulaski Highway in White Marsh.
First responders pull woman's body out of Chesapeake Harbor Marina Saturday, police say
BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are describing a woman's death as "suspicious in nature" after first responders pulled her body out of the Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis, according to authorities.Someone called 911 to report finding the body in the harbor around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner said.They located the body in the Annapolis marina near the 2000 block of Chesapeake Harbor Drive East, Gardiner said."We call it suspicious because at this junction we don't know if it's a drowning," he said. "We don't know if it's an accident."Staff from the Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, Gardiner said. The medical examiner's office will try to determine the woman's identity, he said.Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County officers will try to track down information about the woman and locate potential witnesses, Gardiner said."It does not appear to be that she was in the water for more than a day to two days," he said. "Again, that's just an estimation."
Man Sentenced to 9 Years for Drug Trafficking
PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Isabella, Pennsylvania has been sentenced in federal court to 108 months imprisonment and 6 years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand imposed the sentence July...
34-Year-Old Faces up to 40 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy
PITTSBURGH, PA — A former Pittsburgh resident pleaded guilty in federal court on July 22, 2022, to violating the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Ronald Lewis III, 34, formerly of the City’s East Hills neighborhood, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 28 grams or...
Five More Facing Charges In Felony Fourth Of July Shooting In Maryland: State Police
Five new suspects have been apprehended in connection to a fatal Fourth of July shooting in Maryland, bringing the total to nine arrests, according to state police. In Dorchester County, Tyuane Johnson, 24, of Cambridge was shot on Monday, July 4 in the 1000 block of Cosby Lane, police said, later succumbing to his injuries after being rushed to the Dorchester General Hospital.
WJAC TV
Police: Woman charged for hindering investigation into fatal Johnstown shooting
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Johnstown Police Department have charged a city woman for allegedly hindering the investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in February. Police say Jasmine Dorsey, 23, faces one count of hindering apprehension/prosecution following the Feb. 12 shooting along Ash Street. According to...
