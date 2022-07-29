ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Poki Poki Expanding in North County

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1456HN_0gy1phVr00

Poki Poki is expanding in the North County area, with a new location heading to Fallbrook . The poke chain is expected to join Fallbrook Plaza next.

Serving build-your-own poke bowls, guests can customize their poke plates with their choice of seafood, fresh toppings, and sauces. Whether you’re craving something savory, sweet, crunchy, or spicy, Poki Poki has you covered.

Poki Poki Fallbrook will also serve boba tea drinks to complement their signature bowls and nacho plates.

The franchise currently operates locations in Encinitas, San Marcos, Escondido, Temecula and continues to grow in the area. Another storefront is heading to a new 1,000 square-foot space in Temecula’s Vail Ranch Center next to Dave’s Hot Chicken.

Owner Tan Ho tells What Now San Diego the Fallbrook restaurant is currently in construction and an opening timeline is unclear. Get to know Poki Poki by visiting one of their open locations in Encinitas or Temecula .



Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#San Diego#San Marcos#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Vail Ranch Center
CBS San Francisco

McKinney Fire: Crews brace for catastrophic dry lightning strikes

YREKA -- Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction."The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

California fire near Oregon border explodes in size overnight amid potential heat wave forming

The McKinney Fire burning in California near the Oregon border has forced firefighters to fall back into defensive positions to protect homes and property while forecasters fear another massive heat wave may be forming. The fire exploded in size over the weekend, from 1 mile to 62 square miles in just 24 hours. While the West is experiencing more fires flaring up, erratic weather threatens to bring dry thunderstorms with dangerous lighting but little to no rain.July 31, 2022.
OREGON STATE
Yana Bostongirl

Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US

According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCET

Where to Find San Diego's Scenic and Historic Pedestrian Bridges

You could drive across one of Southern California's magnificent bridges — but sometimes, you want to get out of your car and away from traffic. And there are plenty of spectacular spans you can make on foot — especially in San Diego, where one of its most popular urban hikes incorporates as many scenic bridge crossings as possible.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KGW

Couple invests in land to bubble up the Oregon wine industry

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Dan Diephouse and Jeanne Feldkamp are living their dream. They bought into the Eola-Amity Hills American Viticultural Area, or AVA, of the Willamette Valley. They've got 57 acres to work with, with a plan to grow grapes and make Oregon sparkling wines. “We're planting Pinot Noir,...
OREGON STATE
Vishnu

Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?

Windmills, bakeries, and gnomes are all things that come to my mind when I think of Solvang, a town that’s been coined as the Danish capital of America. Solvang literally translates to sunny fields in Danish and rain or shine, this charming Danish village does resemble a bit of Denmark, which happens to be the name of one of the restaurants here. When I was in my late teens, I had the opportunity of visiting Denmark. I fell in love with the country and the Scandinavian way of life, while Solvang is fuelled by tourism and a bit exaggerated and in some ways culturally inaccurate of present-day Denmark. It still brings a hidden charm and a unique notion of feeling like you’ve stepped into an entirely different world. During the Christmas holiday, I came with my family and decided to take a few trips to the center of Solvang. I had a lot of fun immersing myself in the town and revisiting places that I have been fond of since my early childhood.
Robb Report

Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on a Historic, Century-Old Castle in Northern California

Click here to read the full article. Well known for his love and knowledge of design and architecture, Brad Pitt has added a fascinating historical estate to his property portfolio.  Located in Carmel Highlands, California, the actor recently closed on what agents are calling one of the most expensive sales ever in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Pitt purchased a Monterey County estate known as the D.L. James House, after its first owner, which was originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918. Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by...
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

San Diego County, CA
243
Followers
135
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsandiego.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy