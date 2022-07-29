Poki Poki Expanding in North County

Poki Poki is expanding in the North County area, with a new location heading to Fallbrook . The poke chain is expected to join Fallbrook Plaza next.

Serving build-your-own poke bowls, guests can customize their poke plates with their choice of seafood, fresh toppings, and sauces. Whether you’re craving something savory, sweet, crunchy, or spicy, Poki Poki has you covered.

Poki Poki Fallbrook will also serve boba tea drinks to complement their signature bowls and nacho plates.

The franchise currently operates locations in Encinitas, San Marcos, Escondido, Temecula and continues to grow in the area. Another storefront is heading to a new 1,000 square-foot space in Temecula’s Vail Ranch Center next to Dave’s Hot Chicken.

Owner Tan Ho tells What Now San Diego the Fallbrook restaurant is currently in construction and an opening timeline is unclear. Get to know Poki Poki by visiting one of their open locations in Encinitas or Temecula .

