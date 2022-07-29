ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-year-old boy taken in stolen car found after 3 hours

 2 days ago

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy who was inside a car that was stolen Friday was found safe inside the vehicle three hours later and about two blocks away, South Bend police said.

Karter Wilson was hot and sweaty, but overall he was OK, his mother, Kayla Van Winkle, said.

Van Winkle said she was “very overwhelmed” to get her son back.

“Very, very relieved. Thanking for a good outcome. We are just hugging and holding today,” Van Winkle said.

The disappearance of the boy around 7 a.m. created such alarm that off-duty police officers came in on their own time to search for Karter, WSBT-TV reported.

Police said they were pinging the Van Winkle’s cellphone, which was inside the car.

It wasn’t clear if the car thief realized there was a child in the back seat at the time the vehicle was taken.

Police said they didn’t have any suspects and asked residents of the area to provide doorbell camera video.

IN THIS ARTICLE
